Chocolate Fruit Bar

Rich cookie, great for entertaining.

By Martha

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Stir flour, baking powder and salt together. Beat eggs until light; add sugar gradually, beating well after each addition.

  • Stir in almond flavoring, then dry ingredients. Fold in chocolate pieces, fruits, and nuts.

  • Spread dough evenly in greased 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake 30 to 35 minutes. If desired, when cooled, frost with powdered sugar icing. Cut into bars and garnish each bar with a chocolate piece.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 182.1mg. Full Nutrition
