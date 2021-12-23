Cathedral Window Holiday Bars

A cookie base with colored marshmallows and chocolate.

By Stephanie

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Mix 1 cup butter, 1 cup brown sugar and 2 eggs. Stir in 2 cups flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Press in ungreased 9 x 13 pan.

  • Bake for 25 minutes. Let cool.

  • Heat chocolate and 1/2 cup butter over low heat, stirring constantly until melted. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in 2 cups powdered sugar and 2 eggs. Beat until smooth. Stir in marshmallows and pecans. Spread mixture over cookie-base. Refrigerate 2 hours. Cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
686 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 86.2g; fat 37.9g; cholesterol 123mg; sodium 312mg. Full Nutrition
