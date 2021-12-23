Cathedral Window Holiday Bars
A cookie base with colored marshmallows and chocolate.
Omit the cookie altogether. I needed a reference for my grandma’s recipe, and this worked pretty well. I don’t use an actual cookie—we form the chocolate/marshmallow mixture into a log and chill it before slicing it into rounds. Most addicting ‘cookie’ ever! If you want to try it our family’s way, take the choco/mallow mix and dollop it ( the best you can) into a long piece of wax paper covered in powdered sugar. I'd say opt for a 2-inch-thick roll. The powdered sugar will help it come out after chilling. Chill for minimum 4 hours, or overnight for best results. You can unwrap and slice as thick as you like it!Read More
It seemed to be a lot of effort for this recipe and the outcome was NOT worth it. I wound up throwing the whole thing away. I even had a neighbor test-taste it just to make sure it wasn't just me. It had a very un-satisfying, bland taste. Would NOT recommend this to anyone.Read More
