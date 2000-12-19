Rumford Sugar Cookies
A nice sugar cookie from the 1940s. It's fine to use milk instead of the water.
Thank you! I just ran across this wonderful sugar cookie recipe. My grandmother always made these. Thank you so much. You made my mother's and my Xmas.Read More
Was looking for a crispy cookie. To me, these looked like they would be soft but mine turned out crispy -- who knew? I did a little marbleizing and did them as flatten balls and it worked.
These were pretty good - the recipe is tough because "bake quickly" was a little vague. I'd say I did them for about 8 minutes or so and they were browned on the bottom and light on top. They are pretty crisp and have a distinctive spiced flavor which I was surprised my six-year-old actually liked. These are pretty good, definitely different, though I prefer a more "standard" sugar cookie flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
I did this recipe and halved the dough, added food coloring and did a spiral, then cooled the dough in the fridge. Once the dough was cooled I rolled it in colored sugar and cut and baked for 8 min on 400 degrees. Very happy with this recipe!
