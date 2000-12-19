Rumford Sugar Cookies

A nice sugar cookie from the 1940s. It's fine to use milk instead of the water.

By Martha

Ingredients

Directions

  • (Directions as written:) Cream fat and sugar, beat in whipped eggs, add baking powder and 1 cup flour, then water and spices; add remaining flour gradually, working in more flour until dough is stiff enough to roll.

  • Sprinkle flour over pastry board. Make a ball of dough, lay it on the board. Rub rolling pin with flour and roll out dough into a sheet 1/4 inch thick. Cut in round cakes, sift granulated sugar over each, and bake quickly 400 - 450 F. (200 - 230 C).

207 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 70.2mg. Full Nutrition
