Owl Cookies

A slice and bake cookie. Owl faces with cashew beaks. Great for Fall.

Recipe by Martha

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
72 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine 3/4 cup of the candies and milk. Melt over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat.

  • Prepare cookie mixes according to package directions. Stir melted chocolate into half the dough. Form chocolate dough into two 12-inch long rolls about 1 inch in diameter. Wrap in wax paper or foil. Chill until firm, about 2 hours.

  • Divide plain dough in half. On a well-floured surface, roll each plain half out to a 12 x 6 inch rectangle. Place a chocolate roll on long edge. Roll up, pressing doughs lightly together so plain dough encases chocolate roll. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Wrap each roll in wax paper or foil. Chill about 2 hours until firm. Preheat oven to 375 F (190 C).

  • Cut each roll into 1/4 inch slices. Place 2 slices so they are touching on greased baking sheet. In the center of each chocolate circle, place one of the remaining candies for eye. Where the slices touch, place a cashew to form nose.

  • Bake until the plain cookie is lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool cookies on baking sheets 2 to 3 minutes. Remove and cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 7.1mg; sodium 103.8mg. Full Nutrition
