Owl Cookies
A slice and bake cookie. Owl faces with cashew beaks. Great for Fall.
Hard to follow without a picture.... Does anyone have one?Read More
soo many people saved it but no1 reviewed its a great cookie recipe
I picked up a package of cookie mix yesterday, not even thinking that the weight would be different than the recipe (dumb, I know). So I looked at the pkg this morning and saw that it is 17.5 oz, not 24 oz. This most likely is another example of a manufacturer trying to keep the cost the same by reducing quantity which can really screw up older recipes. Also, don 't be sucked in thinking this is an easy recipe because it uses a cookie mix. It's pretty labor intensive but does produce a pretty cute cookie. They spread out, so do allow at least 2" between cookies, and don't overcook, as they will be hard as a rock. I learned a few things in making these today that will make them look more "owl-like" the next time.
I thought they were wonderful! They took a little more work, but the effect was wonderful. Everyone loved them and thought they were so cute! Very creative!
These were adorable! However, I only took the chocolate dough out of the fridge after I finished rolling out the normal dough- that makes it a tad firmer and easier to roll-up. Also, I used Smarties and pecans(because that's what I had) and halved the Smarties to make sleepy owls(see picture).
I made these for a fundraiser for an Owl and raptor center. They are fun and easy to make. They are delicious, too!
They looked really cute, but they were more work than I expected. Definitely an afternoon project.
