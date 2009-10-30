Owl Cookies

I picked up a package of cookie mix yesterday, not even thinking that the weight would be different than the recipe (dumb, I know). So I looked at the pkg this morning and saw that it is 17.5 oz, not 24 oz. This most likely is another example of a manufacturer trying to keep the cost the same by reducing quantity which can really screw up older recipes. Also, don 't be sucked in thinking this is an easy recipe because it uses a cookie mix. It's pretty labor intensive but does produce a pretty cute cookie. They spread out, so do allow at least 2" between cookies, and don't overcook, as they will be hard as a rock. I learned a few things in making these today that will make them look more "owl-like" the next time.