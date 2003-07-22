Cookie Pops on a Stick!!

Cookie pops for bouquets or centerpieces 'On Sticks'. Vanilla is the standard flavoring but just about any flavoring (extract) can be used try almond, maple, lemon, orange - you be the judge! This double recipe is easily halved.
I made these cookie pops to use in a 'flower pot' arrangement! Be aware not to make them too large/heavy or else you will have trouble with them staying up in the pot! Very large & sweet cookies. I'll make them with a tad less sugar next time! But they are great fun for the family to make together!
I have been searching for a TASTY cookie that is firm enough to stay on a stick, fairly easy to make and most important; good tasting! This cookie met 2 of the 3 requirements; Looked very nice & stayed on the stick (I used craft dowels, they look nicer), were extremely easy to make, but the taste was not very good. I tested them out on family first and everyone had the same consensus; very sweet and had almost a cornbread taste. I took the advice from a previous review and added egg because the batter was very crumby, that was helpful. I also added M&M’s to the cookies, this didn’t add much flavor either. Not a bad cookie just not very flavorful. I will continue my search for a great cookie pop recipe!
I made these cookie pops to use in a 'flower pot' arrangement! Be aware not to make them too large/heavy or else you will have trouble with them staying up in the pot! Very large & sweet cookies. I'll make them with a tad less sugar next time! But they are great fun for the family to make together!
I have been making these cookies from this site for eight years since my kids were five. I make them during Halloween and put orange colored icing on them. I give it a 4 because the taste, for me, isn't a five but still good. Firm cookie that stays on the stick, easy to decorate, looks good and kid friendly. Perfect for a parent/child activity.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
02/13/2006
I have been searching for a TASTY cookie that is firm enough to stay on a stick, fairly easy to make and most important; good tasting! This cookie met 2 of the 3 requirements; Looked very nice & stayed on the stick (I used craft dowels, they look nicer), were extremely easy to make, but the taste was not very good. I tested them out on family first and everyone had the same consensus; very sweet and had almost a cornbread taste. I took the advice from a previous review and added egg because the batter was very crumby, that was helpful. I also added M&M’s to the cookies, this didn’t add much flavor either. Not a bad cookie just not very flavorful. I will continue my search for a great cookie pop recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
02/11/2004
How come nobody has noticed that there is something major missing from this recipe? I thought it was weird that it didn't call for an egg. My thoughts were confirmed when I added the flour and it wouldn't pull together. Once I added the egg the recipe worked and was good.
These were a total hit. I have a class with a little boy allergic to eggs and milk and another allergic to any kind of nut... So I made them for everyone (with sprinkles) and they loved them! Even my husband ate the leftovers. I'm not a personal fan, but they suited my purposes perfectly. Thanks!
I made these for my Kindergarten class. The cookies are a bit sweet but kids loved them. Also, I wrote a Valentine message on the popscicle stick with permanent marker before pressing the stick into the dough. Looked great!
i used chocolate chip cookies and, a oversized mug from the disney store to make a mothers day bouquet. got many compliments!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2004
This was a great recipe,I used it to make my own cookie bouquet for Valentine's Day. It saved me a lot of money, most of the bouquets are going for about $50. I did find that the bake time worked well at 16 min. Great all around recipe to have on hand for any gift giving.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.