Cookie Pops on a Stick!!

Cookie pops for bouquets or centerpieces 'On Sticks'. Vanilla is the standard flavoring but just about any flavoring (extract) can be used try almond, maple, lemon, orange - you be the judge! This double recipe is easily halved.

Recipe by The Compulsive Cookie

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Combine butter or margarine, baking soda, white sugar and your favorite extract flavor. Beat these ingredients together with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add self-rising flour Beat well.

  • Roll dough into walnut sized balls. Place them two inches apart onto the cookie sheet and flatten slightly. Press ice cream stick into the flattened side of the cookie, and press down. This way, you know how large the cookie will be when baked. Add whatever topping to each cookie you like, OR, before pressing stick into the cookie, roll each cookie into sprinkles first, then flatten.

  • Bake until edges are lightly golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 459.1mg. Full Nutrition
