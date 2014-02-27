Zippy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A unique chocolate chip cookie with a little kick, just enough to feel a little warmth with last swallow. Great!

By Jeanne

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter or margarine and sugars. Add already beaten eggs and vanilla.

  • Mix dry ingredients together and mix with creamed mixture. Add chocolate chips and nuts.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes until done. These are not HOT HOT -- Just a little surprise, definitely a little kick, goes well with the chocolate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 102mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (27)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2014
We love this recipe. I goofed and used ground black pepper by mistake but, that's quite alright with us. The recipe with the nuts was extra thick and chunky and preferably the way I like them. From start to finish, we totally enjoyed the recipe very much. The batter was nice and thick and stood up very well. I am so impressed with this cookie recipe, that I will make again for sure. Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Samantha
Rating: 3 stars
10/04/2007
Not my favorite. I found that they were pretty flat and the edges cooked while the middle was still raw-ish. When they cooled they stayed chewy though so that was a perk. I just wasn't a fan of the flavor although some of my friend that I use as guinea pigs liked these more than the 'Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies' that have vanilla pudding in them. I think I'll make these again without the pepper. Read More
Helpful
(6)
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2014
We love this recipe. I goofed and used ground black pepper by mistake but, that's quite alright with us. The recipe with the nuts was extra thick and chunky and preferably the way I like them. From start to finish, we totally enjoyed the recipe very much. The batter was nice and thick and stood up very well. I am so impressed with this cookie recipe, that I will make again for sure. Read More
Helpful
(7)
KNICK21PT3
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2005
yum! The white pepper makes them great. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Samantha
Rating: 3 stars
10/04/2007
Not my favorite. I found that they were pretty flat and the edges cooked while the middle was still raw-ish. When they cooled they stayed chewy though so that was a perk. I just wasn't a fan of the flavor although some of my friend that I use as guinea pigs liked these more than the 'Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies' that have vanilla pudding in them. I think I'll make these again without the pepper. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
TKC776
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2011
Excellent.. the only chocolate chip cookie I make... always a hit. I find putting the batter in the fridge until it's firm makes it even better. Read More
Helpful
(5)
SMILEYCOOKS
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2006
I love these cookies! I like my food to be hot so I added extra white pepper and added some pepper flakes. They didn't turn out as hot has I wanted them to but I will continue to exspirement until I get it hot like I like it.:) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Rachel O.
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2006
Wow! I was a little scared to try the pepper in it at first but I ended up really enjoying this! I used less pepper and didn't tell my friends about it and they could definately tell there was something different they just didn't know what it was. They all eneded up really liking them and I will definately make these again. They were chewey too which is definately a plus. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Kathleen
Rating: 4 stars
12/19/2007
Kind of just like average chocolate chip cookies. They were good enough but nothing special. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Molly
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2014
This recipe has been in my recipe box since February 2011 high time I made them. I love to play "guess the ingredient" with my friends and co-workers and that is exactly what I did with this recipe. That being said do not be afraid of the 1 teaspoon of white pepper as most people didn't detect the 'heat' at all in the cookie. The only change I made was to refrigerate the dough and baked the cookies on parchment paper. A good chocolate chip cookie that is a little different from most. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2014
I love this recipe but instead of the pepper I added a tablespoon of cinnamon and it was delicious! Thank you for the recipe. My family loves it and it is very easy to make! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022