Zippy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 5 stars We love this recipe. I goofed and used ground black pepper by mistake but, that's quite alright with us. The recipe with the nuts was extra thick and chunky and preferably the way I like them. From start to finish, we totally enjoyed the recipe very much. The batter was nice and thick and stood up very well. I am so impressed with this cookie recipe, that I will make again for sure. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars yum! The white pepper makes them great. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars Not my favorite. I found that they were pretty flat and the edges cooked while the middle was still raw-ish. When they cooled they stayed chewy though so that was a perk. I just wasn't a fan of the flavor although some of my friend that I use as guinea pigs liked these more than the 'Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies' that have vanilla pudding in them. I think I'll make these again without the pepper. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent.. the only chocolate chip cookie I make... always a hit. I find putting the batter in the fridge until it's firm makes it even better. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I love these cookies! I like my food to be hot so I added extra white pepper and added some pepper flakes. They didn't turn out as hot has I wanted them to but I will continue to exspirement until I get it hot like I like it.:) Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! I was a little scared to try the pepper in it at first but I ended up really enjoying this! I used less pepper and didn't tell my friends about it and they could definately tell there was something different they just didn't know what it was. They all eneded up really liking them and I will definately make these again. They were chewey too which is definately a plus. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Kind of just like average chocolate chip cookies. They were good enough but nothing special. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe has been in my recipe box since February 2011 high time I made them. I love to play "guess the ingredient" with my friends and co-workers and that is exactly what I did with this recipe. That being said do not be afraid of the 1 teaspoon of white pepper as most people didn't detect the 'heat' at all in the cookie. The only change I made was to refrigerate the dough and baked the cookies on parchment paper. A good chocolate chip cookie that is a little different from most. Helpful (2)