Eggnog French Toast

This was very good. I WILL be making it again! I, however, like my french toast extra "eggy". So I added 1 more egg.. I also added a couple of "good" dashes of salt and one Tablespoon of white sugar. I added the sugar because some of us do not like syrup or toppings on our french toast. The little bit of sugar gives it that extra boost of sweet, then. I used thick sliced White Bread in lieu of French Bread, as I had the white bread on hand. This recipe, for me, made 8 well-dipped slices of toast. After flipping the bread, I let it firm up a bit while cooking. Then I spread softened butter on each slice. That way the butter melts on and into the toast whilst it finishes cooking. This was a hit and tasted great with or without any syrup or toppings. I do recommend this. This recipe would be just fine as written. AND it is flexible enough to make any tweaks you might want or prefer.