Eggnog French Toast

This is a recipe you'll want to use year round, but since it uses eggnog it makes it an extra special holiday treat that my family requests weekly! To make it even more flavorful, soak and refrigerate the bread overnight in a large baking dish. Serve warm with powdered sugar and syrup if you like. The French toast goes well with scrambled eggs, too. Enjoy!

Recipe by robynp80

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk the eggs. eggnog, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice together in a mixing bowl until well blended. Pour the mixture into a shallow dish.

  • Preheat an electric skillet to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Lightly grease the skillet.

  • Dip one slice of bread at a time into the eggnog mixture, being sure to coat each side of the bread thoroughly.

  • Place the prepared bread slices into the preheated skillet, and cook, turning once, until golden brown on each side. Place cooked slices on a serving plate and cover with foil to keep warm until all French toast is cooked. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 99.5mg; sodium 155.4mg. Full Nutrition
