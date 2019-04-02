This is a recipe you'll want to use year round, but since it uses eggnog it makes it an extra special holiday treat that my family requests weekly! To make it even more flavorful, soak and refrigerate the bread overnight in a large baking dish. Serve warm with powdered sugar and syrup if you like. The French toast goes well with scrambled eggs, too. Enjoy!
yum! I added freshly ground nutmeg, only 1 t cinnamon, and 1/2 t pumpkin pie spice. I sprayed a 9x13 baking dish with baking spray, packed bread slices in the pan and poured the batter over the whole thing. Covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated it overnight. This morning I took it out for an hour (Letting my glass baking dish come up to room temperature) then baked the french toast for 40 min. in a 350*F oven...divine! We didn't even use syrup, the eggnog taste was so yummy!
Yum! I used cheap white bread in this recipe instead of french bread. When I made the egg mix, I used the leftover homemade eggnog that I had in the fridge. I didn't use pumpkin pie spice, I used more nutmeg and added a tsp. of rum flavoring. Really good. I'll make this again for sure.
I made this for Christmas morning and everyone really liked it! I read through a lot of the reviews and did adopt several alterations: I used 4 eggs and about 1 cup of eggnog, used nutmeg instead of pumpkin pie spice. Like several others, I made it the night before: put the bread in a 9 x 12 pan and poured the egg mixture over all. Refrigerated overnight, covered in foil, then put in a 375 oven for about 35 min, til nicely browned. So easy and delicious; I can see this becoming a new Christmas morning tradition!
I saw Eggnog French Toast on a restaurant menu and thought, I can make this at home.....logged onto All Recipes, and found this fabulous recipe, and made it for dinner one evening last week!! I am making it for Christmas day breakfast. I added 1TBL sugar,to sweeten it up a bit.
I modified this recipe a little (less cinnamon, added sugar) and decided to try the suggestion to soak the bread overnight for more flavor. I don't have anything that holds 12 pieces of bread flat (does anyone?) so I stacked the bread in a plastic container with a lid, and poured the mixture in between and on top, but ran out at the end. In order to try to soak all the pieces, I flipped the container a couple times. There must be a better way, because the next morning the pieces were so soaked that they were hard to get on the griddle in bread-shaped pieces. If someone else has a different way, let us know. Otherwise, stick to the standard dip-and-grill method.
I had to change the recipe as it is the toast gets too soggy. I use 4 eggs and 1 cup egg nog then just nutmeg dashed in before I dip each one because the spice just floats on the top and is gone after a few slices are dipped. We always use Kings Hawaiian bread sliced thick. Dip the bread quickly and then cook immediatly. Tastes great with blueberry syrup too.
I read the reviews and made some changes that I thought made it wonderful. First, I used 6 slices of Texas Toast. Since it's so thick, I used 4 eggs and 3 cups of eggnog. I used Trika G.'s spices (Ground nutmeg- 1/2 tsp., 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice) and let it sit for about 1.5 hours, since I didn't want the bread to be too soggy. Then I placed it on a foil covered baking sheet, sprayed itcooking spray and baked it at 400 degrees for about 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through. The French toast gets fluffy and was not soggy in the least!
This was a hit! I had some leftover eggnog and a loaf of homemade French bread that needed to be used. I decided to make this and freeze for quick breakfasts for the kids. Everyone loved it! It wasn't very sweet and the flavor of the eggnog shined. We will be making this a holiday tradition when eggnog is abundant.
We had this last weekend with the Buttermilk Syrup from this site and it was sooooo good. The eggnog flavor is very mild. Hubby said noone would know if you didn't tell them, but I did catch a hint of it occasionally. We loved it but I think the syrup made it so much more special. Yum.
We had this on christmas morning. It was ok, I followed the recipe but added cinnamon and nutmeg, not pumpkin pie spice. I think it needed a splash of rum. It just,did not have that kick. I will probably make it again but tweak it a little.
Yum! My family and I love eggnog, so these were a big hit. I only used 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon the second time that I made these and we liked them even more....the 1 1/2 tablespoons is a little overpowering.
I was so disappointed with the way this turned out. I used the texas toast as I always do with french toast and followed the rest of the recipe exact. Since the batter has more liquid than typical french toast batter it soaked into the bread much more making the finished product very soggy. The flavor was fantastic but I ended up eating around the edges only due to the sogginess. My husband who loves egg nog and french toast asked if he had to eat anymore. Very disappointing Christmas breakfast.
I didn't have any of the other ingredients, but did have wheat bread and eggnog, so I just put a small slice of butter (1/8" thick) to make the pan non-stick and to have a slight bitter taste, (lightly) poured the eggnog in the center of the wheat bread while in the pan, an used a fork to spread it across one side, them flipped and repeated on the other side and kept the stove top at mid-high heat. Came out slightly moist (just enough) and added honey and banana slices to the top to make it seem a little healthier.
great, my little bro love this. i sue it from lef over eggnog and panttone and the whole family just gobble it up. my little bro drench it in maple syrup and powder sugar. it goes well with some slice banana
This was QUITE good...I think I like regular french toast maybe a bit better, but that might be because I can't stand eggnog! :) LOL. My siblings and parents liked it a lot. We used wheat bread, (we rarely have french handy, except for special occasions), and we tripled everything but the cinnamon, which we did 1 Tbls. Would definitely recommend this to those who like eggnog!
My husband and I had invited a friend over for Christmas morning, as he has no other family to visit on the holidays. I made him a large breakfast, which included this eggnog french toast, and he loved it so much that he had a third portion. As other reviewers suggested, I added a little bit of nutmeg.
My husband doesn't like pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon, so I omitted the pumpkin pie spice all together and just used a dash of cinnamon. I did add a tsp of vanilla, and it was amazing! I can't wait until the next time my husband has to work on weekend so the kids and I can try the full recipe!
My daughter and I just whipped up a batch to have for breakfast tomorrow and could not wait to try it. It's 10:30 in the p.m. and eating our breakfast. Made it exactly as described above and it is fabulous!
Used nutmeg instead of pumpkin pie spice . My picky 3 year old didn't like it but eats regular French toast. Hubby didn't like it because it was soggy. Overall a good recipe but I ended up with way too much liquid. Would be nice with something other than regular sliced bread.
I loved this recipe! I used Hawaiian bread and with the sweetness of the bread and eggnog, we didn't even need syrup. I used my apple pie spice blend instead of all the seasonings listed here, the ingredients were about the same. Great recipe for Christmas Morning, thanks for sharing!
Wow! this is the best french toast I have ever had. You can really taste the egg nog. I made it for Christmas morning breakfast and I am glad I did. The family really loved it. You could eat this with no syrup it's that good. I would even use sugar free syrup. so yummy. Will definitely make again.
Had leftover eggnog and this was truly the perfect way of using it up. Ran out of pumpkin pie spice so I just subbed with some nutmeg. I don't eat French Toast but the kids thought it was fabulous and to me, that's all that matters. Thank you so much Robyn!
I didn't read the negative reviews. After this recipe went south, I read some poorer reviews to figure out what I suspected. I think the eggnog to eggs ratio is way off. Like another reviewer suggested, it needs more eggs and less eggnog. The ratio provided won't allow your toast to fry in the pan. Plain and simple. I added three more eggs and salvaged the rest of the slices of bread. Not my best work.
YUMMY!! I used the French Bread recipe from this site. It was so good...my daughter who eats like a bird had 4 pieces and I won't ell you how many the son and husband had. it was all gone in a matter of minutes. Very very good.
I cooked this wonderful recipe for Christmas breakfast and the entire family was amazed how such a quick and easy recipe could taste so GREAT. This will be my new Christmas and/or New Years breakfast reipe each year. Thanks for sharing!
I haven't made this yet, but I would toast the French bread ( I always toast bread for French Toast, and if I think ahead?? will let the bread sit out for a few hours to stale somewhat. I think less eggnog might be wise. You can always add more if needed but can't take it away! Otherwise looks pretty good.
I used thickish sliced bread and ran out of egg/eggnog mixture after only 5 slices. I couldn't taste the nog and although I grilled the bread for ages, the middle was still soggier than I'd hoped for. I guess I'll blame the cook for too aggressive of a dip and too thick of bread. Wonder if baking in oven would have yielded a better result?
This was very good. I WILL be making it again! I, however, like my french toast extra "eggy". So I added 1 more egg.. I also added a couple of "good" dashes of salt and one Tablespoon of white sugar. I added the sugar because some of us do not like syrup or toppings on our french toast. The little bit of sugar gives it that extra boost of sweet, then. I used thick sliced White Bread in lieu of French Bread, as I had the white bread on hand. This recipe, for me, made 8 well-dipped slices of toast. After flipping the bread, I let it firm up a bit while cooking. Then I spread softened butter on each slice. That way the butter melts on and into the toast whilst it finishes cooking. This was a hit and tasted great with or without any syrup or toppings. I do recommend this. This recipe would be just fine as written. AND it is flexible enough to make any tweaks you might want or prefer.
I've made eggnog french toast , in the past, and it was awesome! I can't remember if I used this recipe, and probably just winged it, as I was making it for only one person, me. Using pumpkin spice eggnog eliminates the need to add pumpkin spice to the batter, but you got to add a pinch of nutmeg to it no matter what.
Excellent! I made my own egg nog because I do not like all the artificial stuff found in store bought egg nog. I made this eggnog french toast for a special holiday breakfast for friends and it was a big hit!!! Thanks for the idea!
After reading reviews, I adjusted the eggnog/egg ratio and they came out perfect! 4 eggs, 3/4 cup eggnog, a pinch of nutmeg and cinamon. I used sourdough slices (what was on hand) and made 6 slices that served 3 happily. I made them two at a time, and let the next two "on deck" soak while the other ones were cooking which was perfect, I imagine if you left them overnight they'd be soggy.
Had some leftover eggnog and one of those little loaves of bread from the steakhouse. I halved the recipe for just the two of us. I cut thick slices of bread, poured the eggnog mixture over, covered and put in fridge overnight. The next AM I set out to bring dish to room temperature and baked uncovered about 30 minutes in toaster oven until set and lightly browned. Topped with powdered sugar and syrup. Amazing!!
I think the cinnamon was too much because it made my bread so dry that I had to do it over and didn't use cinnamon at all, which actually made it good with a dash of nutmeg with the 2 eggs. Had mine with maple syrup, whip cream and strawberries yum
Usually I make a new recipe exactly as written, and make any adjustments if it's made again. However, this recipe definitely has way too much liquid to eggs, even with using eggnog. I used 6 large eggs with the 1 1/2 cups eggnog. Because I used thick cut cinnamon raisin swirl bread, added only a tsp cinnamon, but 1 Tblspn nutmeg. I used the whole loaf of bread (10 slices), and there was probably enough mixture left for another 6 slices. The result was a delicious French Toast, which DH also loved. I did not add any syrup, just a little butter as this mixture was quite sweet.
As previously mentioned, the eggnog to eggs ratio is way off. For 6 servings, 1 and 1/2 cups eggnog is way to much. ONE cup is too much, which is what I used. The result is a mushy texture in the middle even though I cooked for over 20 minutes. Next time, I think I’ll only use 1/2 cup eggnog for 4 eggs. The pumpkin pie spice is an excellent addition, however I only used 1/2 teaspoon and that was more than enough. This recipe has the potential to be a wonderful Christmas morning breakfast, but it definitely needs some tweaking on the ingredient amounts. I’ll try it again with the suggested corrections and update my review.
Way too much cinnamon! I think 1 and 1/2 tablespoons might be a typo I think it should have been teaspoons. I love cinnamon but I doubled recipe and the cinnamon covered the bread and it burnt on the toast and was not edible. I wish I had read the reviews like I normally do because I had to dump the entire bowl of mix out and start again wih less cinnamon. I think the recipe is great but wih a lot less cinnamon! Sorry
I made few changes based on other reviews. I added 1 egg, cut the cinnamon down to 1 1/2 tsp, added 1Tb of nutmeg, and added 1 tsp of rum flavor. I also used Texas Toast white bread. The whole thing made a total of 8 slices. This was a big hit and I will definitely be making this again!
I changed this into an overnight french toast bake. I increased to 5 eggs and did 1 teaspoon each of cinnamon, nutmeg, & pumpkin pie spice. I cut the french bread into bite sized pieces, added them to the liquid mixture and stirred till all pieces coated. Then I spread them into a 13x9 pan sprayed with Pam. Covered overnight in the fridge, took out of the fridge about 45 minutes before cooking uncovered for 40 minutes in 350 degree oven. Huge hit at our Christmas Brunch!
Really good but the eggnog to egg ratio in this recipe is waaaaaayyyyyyy off. My bread was mushy after 20min on the griddle. You actually need like 6 eggs with only a 1/2 cup eggnog for about 6 pieces of bread.
Two problems: 1 1/2 T. of cinnamon is much too strong. I think 1 1/2 t. would make more sense...and allow the eggnog flavor to come forward. Also, I prefer a higher liquid to bread ratio...6 to 8 slices would be better. Will try this again, while eggnog still is in the market, and will do a followup. DD
I thought the cinnamon was way overpowering, couldn't even taste the Eggnog. I almost wonder if the 1 1/2 tablespoons is a typo and it should have been 1 1/2 teaspoons.. I'll definitely try it again though with the cinnamon adjustment and use the Southern Comfort Vanilla Spice eggnog...can't wait!
