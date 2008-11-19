Butter Tarts

272 Ratings
  • 5 199
  • 4 53
  • 3 14
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

These butter tarts are from a delicious old family recipe from my daughter-in-law's family in Southern Mississippi. Liquid coffee creamer can be used for cream. Use any good pie pastry for shells, or buy the frozen variety.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
49 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C). Arrange tart shells on a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Beat sugar, butter, and eggs together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Stir in raisins, walnuts, and cream until thoroughly combined. Spoon batter into tart shells, no more than half full.

  • Bake tarts in the preheated oven until pastry is golden and filling is set, 20 to 25 minutes. Allow tarts to cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
641 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 85.5g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 54.7mg; sodium 256.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/01/2022