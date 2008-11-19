Butter Tarts
These butter tarts are from a delicious old family recipe from my daughter-in-law's family in Southern Mississippi. Liquid coffee creamer can be used for cream. Use any good pie pastry for shells, or buy the frozen variety.
This is a very good recipe and I have been using it for a while. The only thing I changed was to add some vanilla. I think the vanilla gives it a fuller flavour. These are a favorite in my house!Read More
These were wonderful! I did add the vanilla as another person suggested and I was glad I did. My only wish is I could put more "stuff" in them. But since they rise quite high while baking, it is important not to over-fill them, or you will end up with a mess! TIP: If you are starting off with frozen shells, pop them in the oven for 5 minutes UNFILLED to ensure they will be fully cooked when the filling is.
I have been using a recipe given to me by a professional baker for over 20 years. This one is the only recipe to beat mine. Thanks so much.
VERY YUMMMMMMY! The only thing I do different is I sprinkle the raisins and nuts on the bottom of every shell first (to make every one even) then spoon 1 tablespoon of the filling in each shell. They won't over flow or make a mess with that measurement. Works out perfect.
These are the best butter tarts I have ever eatten. My whole family loved them they will be the tart's I make for christmas every year from now on. They are very creamy not sugar. Try these. Michele
AWESOME!!!!!!I used all NUTS instead of Raisins -- 1/2 cup walnuts and 1 1/4 CUP of PECANS. Recipe could probably make about 50 2 inch tarts. I also omitted one egg yolK AND used 2%milk instead of cream. This probably shaved about 9 grams of fat off of this recipe.
I was making tarts tonight and found out that I was missing corn syrup so I went in search of a recipe. Found this one and had to modify it for what I had on hand (plain 0% yogurt for the cream) and 1/2c brown sugar 1/2c splenda. I also put raisins, almonds and coconut in the shells. Much to my surprise these turned out great. And I used real butter so they have a great buttery taste. thanks!
These were good but not the best I've ever had (or made). I've lost my old recipe and this one looked similar. It's almost as good but not quite. Next time, I think I'd use either pecans or raisings but not both. And I had to cook these for 15-20 minutes longer than the recipe indicated.
These are perfect!! Authentic French Canadian Recipe :)
Excellent recipe but watch your time. It is easy to over bake these tarts.
Oh My! This has to be the best butter tart recipe I have ever tried! A real treat! Thank you so much for sharing this with us! Kris Maksymiw Ontario, Canada
I found these tarts very "dry"- I guess I like mine with a little less raisins/nuts and more butter and sugar mixture. I also had to bake them for 35-40 min at 325 and were not at all overdone.
i have always liked butter tarts but this was the first time i have made them myself.i thought it was a quick and simple recipe and i enjoyed them very much.
This is the recipe I've been searching for! The perfect recipe for those like me who do not want butter tarts made with corn or golden syrup. Absolutely delicious and a Christmas must-have! Thanks.
Excellent recipe, simple, quick, love the fact that you can keep this filling in the fridge for up to two weeks! Bake time and temperature was pretty much bang on. Thanks, Barbara for the terrific recipe.
Very good! I baked these for my dad who is very picky and doesn't like change! He always makes butter tarts from his mom's recipe (which is also very good), but I wanted to try another recipe. While I was baking them, I even told my husband "DON'T tell my dad that I used another recipe!" But he loved them! I omitted the walnuts because my dad probably would have disowned me if I made them with any kind of nuts :) Very good. Easy to make if you use store-bought tart shells. Next time I will use my dad's recipe to use the tart shells, and this recipe to use the filling.
These are terrific because they have a custard filling which is so much better than the syrupy, messy kind.
Good! I use milk instead of cream, worked out fine.
Great tarts, and very simple! I didn't have raisins and I'm allergic to nuts, so they were plain (but that's how I like them best anyways). Overall, really tasty and super quick to make. My fella loved these, said they were perfect. Would definitely make these again.
This is the best butter tart recipe ever!! We like our butter tarts plain so I don't add any nuts or raisins, just a little vanilla. I make the shells from scratch and this recipe makes 12 big (muffin pan sized) butter tarts without nuts/raisins. YUM!
Very nice recipe. I only used sultanas and pecans and the individual tarts were lovely and moist and not too sickly like some recipes. Trying tonight without the nuts. Be warned that they do burn easily so you might need to turn the heat down a bit.
I just had to thank Barbara for sharing this fantastic recipe! I'm a Canadian living in Australia, and from time to time, I get a craving for sweets from home. I followed this recipe exactly, and not only was it easy to make, it tasted just as good as, if not better, than the bakeries in Toronto. Thanks again for sharing.
Firt time making butter tarts and WOW how easy and good they are ...my gang gobbled them up.
Awesome!! Super easy to make and they turned out great. I did also add some vanilla to the mix and I used store bought tart shells. I took someone else's advice and cooked them for 5 minutes on their own, then filled them and cooked for the 20 - 25 mins per the recipe. They were awesome (were because they're all gone!)
Smooth and not to sweet. Added toasted pecans to the bottoms before filling. Yum.
True butter tarts always have corn syrup in them!!! Butter tarts are a Canadian born dessert.
Tasted great. I didn't have cream on hand so I used 1 TBSP 2% milk and 1 TBSP vanilla.
I needed a recipe without corn syrup and I found this one. It's very tasty, very delicious! It's a hit and it's a definite keeper! Thank you!
MMmmmm That is all I have to say about this recipe!
Wonderful recipe. I too added a splash of vanilla to batter and also added pinch of salt... Mixed up the batter by using half golden raisins and half currents .... Very nice presentation when dusted with confectionary sugar ... Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Great and easy. I'm not a nut fan so I did not add those but it was still very good. I agree to watch the times....my oven cooks uneven, so I really had to watch some of these.
These turned out great! I filled them at 3/4 and no overflow, just perfectly filled tarts. They also set up perfectly. Thanks for the recipe Barb
So good and so easy
This is so like my mom's old recipie-only think that would make it better is a home made crust (which I can't make) Brings back memories
Made this with homemade pastry shells and the vanilla from other reviews, everyone loved them ! This is a keeper !!
Very simple recipe to follow and they were delicious! I did add the vanilla like someone else suggested and I'm glad I did.When the recipe says to only fill the tarts half full listen as they do rise up alot!
To prevent the overflow, lower your oven temp to 305. Cook the same time as indicated but you're able to fill to 3/4 full with out the lava flow. I add a tsp of vanilla and 1/4 tsp salt. Good recipe. I've made several times and they disappear fast.
Awesome!! I've made this twice nw because my mom LOVES them - usually my dad is the tart fanatic but she was crazy about this recipe. Following changes were made: added a dash of vanilla, 3/4 cup pecans in half the mixture and 3/4 cup raisins in the other half rather than raisins/other nuts. Also, I only had to bake for 15-17 minutes. Thank for the fabulous recipe - it is soooo easy.
Made the recipe exactly as written, delicious!
Here is a summary of all the best tips: 1. If using frozen shells put them in the oven for a few minutes while preparing your filling. 2. Fill shells with nuts and raisins first. Use 1 1/4 c each raisins and nuts. 3. Add 1 tsp vanilla to sauce mixture. 4. Pour 1 Tbsp sauce over nuts and raisins 5. Bake at 310 for 25 min
Really enjoyed these! I didn't add the raisins or walnuts but added chopped apple. WONDERFUL!
I found this recipe unbearably sweet. I would reduce the brown sugar by 1/2 cup. My frozen tart shells which were thawed did not cook even though I baked at 325 for 30 mins. Next time I will reduce sugar and bake longer or at higher temp!
I thought these were one of the best I have made so far, and everyone agreed at Christmas time. Although I did not put the walnuts in.
I made these today and they are soooooo delicious! I followed some the other suggestions and added 1 tsp of vanilla and put my raisins and nuts on the bottom of the pastry first. I will definitely be using this recipe from now on.
These are dynomite! So quick and easy, and even though i forgot the cream they were still great. i took a shortcut and bought the mini shells, and stuffed them to the rafters! They overflowed a bit but i had foiled the cookie sheet so no drama! These will impress anyone! Yum!!!
Used pecans instead of walnuts or raisins. Place the pecans in the tart shells and mixed up the butter,eggs,sugar and cream in bowl and poured over pecans. Baked 22 min in a gas stove and they were a HUGE hit with my family. Really easy recipe with wonderful out come.
I took out the raisins and they were so yummy
Good basic recipe. For this many tarts, I add 1/4 cup corn syrup, 1 tsp vanilla, and 1/8 tsp salt to the batter. I do not add the nuts and currants to the batter, I put them in the shell evenly ahead of time so every one is the same.
These were really really good! This was the first time I ever made butter tarts by myself. I was scared to try making them because I thought it would be really hard, but I found this recipe and it's super duper easy and it tastes really good! There was one batch that I didn't have in the oven long enough I guess even though the other pan was in a shorter time and turned out perfect. I didn't have any cream so I substituted it with just whole milk. Maybe that was the problem. :)
I changed from walnuts to pecans, and added 2 cups of those and only one cup of raisins ,,,,since my family is not crazy about raisins, and they were awesome!!
Very good buttertarts but I doubled the batch added two teaspoons of vanilla extract and 1 cup off coconut and omitted the nuts they are perfect gooey not to sweet and perfectly delicious
I have never made them without corn syrup so I thought I'd give it a whirl. These were Incredibly sweet and the tops cracked and caved in. I also had to bake them an additional 15 minutes. Won't make them again. The picture is also misleading, it is not the picture of this buttertart with cream. It's of one with syrup
This is the first time I've made butter tarts. I am pleasantly surprised how well they look and taste. Also, their simplicity is a bonus. Thank you so much. I will certainly make them again for my family and friends to enjoy!
These were delicious!! Like another reviewer, i added vanilla and put walnuts and raisins in tart shells before the sauce. Also only used 1/2 cup raisins as the walnuts and raisins filled the tarts halfway. I filled the tarts with the sauce to the rim of the tart and had no problems. This recipe is a keeper!! By the way, not dry at all but maybe that was because i only used 1/4 of the raisins!! Julie
Super! I used vanilla caramel coffee cream and currants instead of raisins and 1/2 C of coconut and 1/2 walnuts cause that is what I could scrounge up and they turned out great! I made Oil pie crust and made both mini tarts and full size tarts. Thanks for this recipe!
So simple. So easy. So delicious. I'll make this every time I have a craving for butter tarts!
Omitted heavy cream, and walnuts Used 1/2 c corn syrup 1 tsp vanilla
AWSOME!!!!Easy!!Yummy!>>> Use pecans and not to many raisins, and add vanilla!! delicious!****
Love this Butter Tart recipe, it's the one I will use from now on.
great recipe
Excellent recipe! I used dark raisins and demura brown sugar(dark). The second time I made these I made pie pastry(2 crust recipe) and cut 5.5 inch round to fill 20 full size muffin tins. The butter tart batter fit all 20 perfectly! Thank you sooo much!
These did not turn out like the ooey gooey butter tarts I was hoping for. I do intend to give these one more try but I think I may be still on the hunt for my favorite butter tarts.
Yes, I make this recipe. The only thing I add is 1 tsp of vinegar. Good recipe.
Excellent recipe! Hubby doesn't like anything in his butter tarts, so I omitted the nuts and raisins. Wonderful, not dry, or runny, just right. I used the Boiling water pastry recipe on here and it works well too.
This was the first time i ever made butter tarts and these are awesome. I just tried 1 and i'm looking forward to when my kids and husband comes home so they can try them. I know they will love them also. Thanks so much for sharing this recipie.
very yummy. these won't last long in my house!
These were good . But they weren't runny the way i like them.
1st time making butter tarts and these are great! Found a terrific recipe on the first try :). Won't need to look any farther. Didn't change a thing.
I was looking for a recipe for butter tarts since i lost mine, then i came upon yours. It's the same. I couldn't remember how much cream to put in. Instead of putting in some raisins my family enjoys them with chocolate chips and pecans. I just finish a batch and i put in some reese's pieces. What a hit. Thank-you for the recipe.
First time making butter tarts, turned out fabulous. Doubled the recipe and used the prefab shells, made 80 tarts.
Easy and quick! Will definitely make these again.
Made a half recipe today to get 6 full sized tarts. I eliminated the nuts as I don't care for them in Butter Tarts. While they were baking, the filling rose to the top, then settled back after cooling to crater shaped. They took more like 35 mins to cook as opposed to the 20-25 indicated. This isn't a recipe I'd likely use again - the sugar amount is quite high - 1/8 c. per tart is a lot of sugar.
Very good recipe, but my only disappointment was that the filling was so shallow once it cooled... it barely filled the cup, but I watched as they baked and they rose quite high in the oven, so you can't fill them higher than halfway. The taste was great though!
Very simple, but good. Dropped the raisins in first...quick little recipe with very good results.
Very easy to make, loads of raisins:) will make again
I loved it only thing I did different was use a graham crack crust only because I could not find small reg shell tarts but it came out so amazing and delish topped with home made whipped cream
So good!
I think these are the closest I have got to perfect butter tarts. Taste just like my Nannie's and that is hard to match!
Recipe works awesome as is with store bought tart shells at 20 minutes. No adjustments needed. I whipped the filling fairly significantly with a Kitchenaid and the consistency was perfect.
Very very good!! And the time is exactly what it's been said..no longer, no less!!! Thank you for this recipe
Very easy and yummy recipe, the best I've ever had, used Caramel Vanilla Creamer insted of Heavy Cream, gave them a really nice flavor. Will be making another batch before Christmas.
Butter tarts are a staple in Canada, and I figured I'd try these, since I didn't have any corn syrup handy. They tasted good overall, but were way too sweet; the tops puffed up and cracked during baking, and the insides were runny. I think I'll just use corn syrup next time, and way less sugar than called for here. ETA: I baked them for a few extra minutes and the insides thickened up more~ husband was happy, but still too sweet for me.
I made this a few times and instead of heavy cream I used vanilla greek yogurt. I dont like rasins so I didnt put them in but i had no problem with them firming up and they turned out amazing!!
Best ever, ran out of seconds.
Very nice recipe but I like to make things my way so I use currants and soak them in Baileys Irish cream. This adds a nice boozy flavor with a kick. You could soak raisins or currants in your favorite bourbon, rum or whiskey etc. to get your own favorite flavor.
Made them today and found them easy to make and quite delicious. The carb count for anyone interested is 32 g based on our tart shells. Will make again.
Absolutely delicious without any changes. Huge hit with friends and family. I'm on my third batch. Friends are asking for butter tarts as gifts for xmas!
Very easy recipe, my only change was to add rum extract and I also added a little vanilla (so now its a drunken butter tart) As for my rating nothing gets 5 stars
I left out the walnuts because I didn't have any. They were still good tarts.
I used Butter Pecan coffee creamer instead of cream. I also pre baked my tart shells for 5 minutes before adding the filling. These tarts are hands down my favorite.
FAB-U-LOUS! My first attempt at butter tarts and they were so ridiculously easy!! The only 2 things I changed was omitted the raisins since I'm not a fan and used pecans. Secondly since some people suggested adding vanilla I used a vanilla flavoured creamer instead of the heavy cream....fantastic flavour...I could barely wait for them to cool before I ate one since they looked so perfect! LOL
I found this recipe very dry! Not at all like what I grew up with! Won't be making them again.
First time making butter tarts. Followed the recipe and it turned out great. I did add vanilla as suggested by a few others and they were delicious. A new family favourite for sure!
I made this using a pie crust recipe and pressed the crust into mini tart tins...I also left out the raisins as they are not a favorite in our home....but still turned out great!
So easy to make. I also used a tsp of vanilla. thanks.
Best tasting tarts! Love the crispy top - they didn’t bubble over. Put pecans and golden raisins in and that made them extra yummy!
Made mini tarts. Worked out
I love how easy this recipe is but I was a bit disappointed in the taste. Maybe I went wrong somewhere although I'm sure I followed the recipe to the T. I didn't find them very sweet at all (maybe just my sweet tooth?!) and had to bake them longer than indicated on the recipe. I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla as others recommended but I feel like something is still missing.
Added teaspoon of vanilla
