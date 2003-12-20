Persimmon Cookies I

Rating: 4.52 stars
118 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 81
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

These are moist and have a wonderful flavor of spice. You can freeze persimmon pulp to use later if you grow your own and have an excess. These are great fall cookies!

By P. Tindall

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Dissolve baking soda in persimmon pulp and set aside.

  • Sift flour, spices and salt together, set aside.

  • Cream together butter or margarine and sugar until fluffy, beat in egg and persimmon. Stir in dry ingredients. Stir in nuts and raisins.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 176.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (124)

Most helpful positive review

MATTHEW DONALDSON
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2003
Since I found it this has become my family's favorite cookie recipe! I like to add butterscotch chips instead of walnuts for those who don't like nuts in their cookies. What wonderful cookies! Read More
Helpful
(137)

Most helpful critical review

bakedbyjen
Rating: 3 stars
01/12/2009
I used 3 ripe persimmons and the persimmon taste was still too subtle for me. Next time I will add more. (Update - It might have been the persimmons I bought as I've just cut open one to eat and it was gritty in taste. Also all the cookies turned soft and black the next day but still tasted fine.) I knocked the 1/2 tsp of nutmeg to 1/4 tsp as I find it an overpowering spice. 15 minutes left my first batch almost burnt! I had better results at 12-14 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(50)
Reviews:
AVENTURA
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2003
This is a stellar recipe for hachiya persimmon cookies! I'm bringing these to my family's Thanksgiving festivities because they are an incredible hit with my neighbors (who I share in the bounty of my backyard persimmon tree) and with my co-workers. I followed the recipe to the "T" and my goodness it is by far the best persimmon cookie I've had since my Tia Maria made them for me as a kid growing up in Chile. Thanks again. PS: for those who don't like these too spicy take the spices down to 1/4 TS and the complaint about the "black specks" are due to the ground cloves. If you don't like the appearance of them don't put that spice in but the cookie will suffer their fantastic flavoring. Read More
Helpful
(93)
ShttrBugin
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2007
I have to give 5 stars based on hubby; I made these at his request, I had never had a persimmon cookie and probably won't try anymore. :) Not my flavor. But he RAVED about them. 3 of my 5 kids loved as well. I subbed pecans instead of walnuts and only put in 1/2 cup sugar. He's already brought home more persimmons to make some more and I only made last night. Thank you for a good recipe that I think is also healthy. Read More
Helpful
(69)
lorena
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2006
stop searching this is the best persimmon cookie recipe Read More
Helpful
(40)
Karen S.
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2006
This recipe is wonderful. I was out of raisins and used dried cranberries instead. I was also out of walnuts and used 1/2 cup sliced almonds and 1/2 cup oatmeal as a filler. I also didn't have ground cloves and threw in some ground ginger. Very yummy and great with a glass of apple juice! Read More
Helpful
(35)
Amna & Sarah's Mom
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2008
My step-daughter HATES persimmons but I couldn't keep these in the kitchen. In an attempt to keep some in the kitchen I told her they were made with persimmons...she laughed and wouldn't believe me. This was great. I noticed some reviews say the cookies didn't have any taste remember to use ripe mushy feeling persimmons. Read More
Helpful
(31)
TeaPotsOn
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2007
I used Splenda instead of sugar resulting in excellent cake like cookies. Read More
Helpful
(25)
MADFROG
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2002
The best persimmon cookies ever! I used walnuts as the recipe indicated - excellent! The spicing is excellent as well. Read More
Helpful
(24)
