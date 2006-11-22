Nanaimo Bars I
These are a totally sinful concoction containing more calories than one would care to count. A decadent dessert! Will satisfy any sweet tooth!
This recipe is the closest on this site to the official Nanaimo City recipe (which I later found). The only major differences are: Almonds in the original recipe rather than walnuts. Also, try using a total of 1/2 cup butter in the custard layer, and use heavy cream in place of the milk. On personal preference, I also use an extra square of chocolate in the top layer, just so I know it will cover the whole pan. While I'm not a Canadian, I am a native Northwesterner, and my dad was a truck driver and we often rode the ferry to Nanaimo (to deliver boats) when I was kid. These are served on the ferries. It's really too bad that this is such an obscure recipe outside the Northwest, becuase if people knew about it, it would quickly become one of their favorite desserts. As for custard powder, here is what I've found on accident. The Bird's Custard powder is in a yellow, red, and blue box. I hear it's easy to find in Canada, but not so easy to find here in the US. I was shopping at some Asian stores in my area, and low and behold, there was the Bird's Custard Powder. Although I've used vanilla pudding, I have to say, it's worth a trip to some International markets to try and find the stuff. You can also find it in large grocery stores that carry lots of specialty and organic items (even though it's not organic). Rosauers carries it here in WA, it's in a yellow/blue/red can in the baking aisle. You won't be disappointed. My mother and law also told me she has foundRead More
The ratios of ingredients were too off for me to use this recipe; I actually started over with a different recipe that had better ratios. I made the crust and regretted putting in the full 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs, it made it very dry and crumbly, not at all the consistency needed for a crust. The egg should have been whisked lightly before adding to the melted butter and chocolate (off heat) so that it didn't get all "eggy" or scrambled into the mixture. So, although Nanaimo bars are DELICIOUS, the ratios are off and the directions need tweaking in order to make them delicious. Sorry!Read More
This is a great recipe I remember it from Christmas' past. It was one of my mother's specialties and now it's mine. But a quick tip. Once the chocolate on top is hardened, take it out of the refridgerator and let stand 30-60 minutes before cutting into squares. This softenes the chocolate just enough so it won't crack under the pressure of the knife. Chill after. Also if you want to make to impress, double the custard icing and add a drizzle of white chocolate(melt 1/2 cup white chocolate chips with 1 tablespoon butter/margarine) on top while chocolate is still warm.
I've had Nanaimo bars many times and this recipe called for a bit too many graham cracker crumbs. IT made the crust a bit to dry. Next time I'll reduce it a little. My sister says to just add the crumbs slowly until you reach the texture you want.
I actually entered the contest back in 1985 to find the "Ultimate Nanaimo Bar" recipe. I didn't win but it was a wonderful experience. I usually reduce the graham wafer crumbs to 1 3/4 cups and use 1/2 cup finely chopped almonds insead of walnuts. For the middle layer I use 1/2 cup unsalted butter and cream insead of milk. A wonderful sweet treat from my home town!!
I've had this recipe in the family for years. Do youself a favour when you make it & omit the walnuts & coconut. We've probably made the recipe over 100 times in our family in the past. Tonight for the first time in years I put in the coconut & walnuts, big mistake. Only good thing is it will take about 5 times as long as normal for the Nanaimo bars to disappear. I like walnuts & coconut but NOT in this recipe.
Great recipe! I doubled the middle part - the butter, confectioners sugar, custard and milk. Made a nice thick middle to match the crust. Most delicious!
I use the same recipe, HOWEVER - I crush the chopped walnuts in a ziploc bag with a meat hammer, so they are not huge chunks. I also use 1-1/3 cup of butter in the crust, with 2 cups graham crumbs and 1/2 cup crushed walnuts in a 8x8 pan. Slowly add the crumbs to chocolate mixture to make for easy blending, and this gives a nice thick crust. The directions should tell you to mix the milk and the pudding mix prior to adding it to the butter (a key step) for the frosting. I personally make 50% more frosting. The crust also works well with pecans and almonds... NO coconut thank you!!
These were really good. This was the first time I've ever made these and I don't believe I've ever had them in the past. I didn't have enough cracker crumbs to make 2 cups so I used quick cooking oats to make up for the rest. I didn't add the coconut and instead of vanilla custard powder, I used vanilla nut coffee creamer. I topped this off with some homemade hot fudge sauce I had made (also from this site) rather than drizzling it with melted chocolate. Thanks for sharing.
Reminded me of the ones my mother used to make for us at Christmas. I made them in foil pans and popped them out to make for easier cutting into squares.
Delicious! I've taken them to a few get togethers now and have received nothing but compliments. I however, doubled the amounts for the top chocolate layer and substituted sliced almonds for walnuts :)
I've been wanting to make these bars for about a year, but could never find the custard powder without paying double for shipping. That is, until I found it while shopping in an "English" store while in Sydney, Australia. I found room for it in my luggage and made it about a week later. They turned out great. I did add an extra square of chocolate as suggested. I never had these before, so I have nothing to compare them to, but they were delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
This is a great recipe. I live in Vancouver Canada so Nanaimo Bars are a staple around here especially at Christmas. I haven't made them in years though as the last time the base was too crumbly and fell apart. This recipe has just the right ratio of graham cracker crumbs so the base held together perfectly. And you can vary the middle layer with some flavoring - I used peppermint. Also used medium coconut instead of the longer kind which I don't like. I'm definitely holding on to this recipe!
These are fantastic!
I read the reviews before making this recipe and changed a couple things. I didn't add as much icing sugar, only about a cup and 3/4. And I doubled the chocolate that goes on top since I like the chocolate.
I use Bird's custard powder from Canada, but I've heard you can use instant pudding. Instead of the cocoa powder and 1/4 cup sugar, use 2 ounces of melted semi-sweet chocolate and 2 Tablespoons sugar. I used pecans instead of walnuts, and chopped them finely in the food processor. I think I might put more chocolate & butter in the glaze next time. I also thought it was a bit thin. I thought they might be sweet for people, but everyone loved them. I live in southeast Alaska, and I've eaten Nanaimo bars for years.
This was very yummy. The bottom was great but I didnt have the right custard on hand, i used a caramel custard and it just wasnt quite right. Other than this, it was great!
I served this at a Vancouver Olympics party in honor of Canadian food. This turned out okay, but it was way too sweet I think. I left out the coconut and walnuts, but I definitely think nuts should stay in to add texture. I used 2 tablespoons of vanilla pudding, which worked find. I also used 3 tbs of half and half since I had it on hand.
Really yummy. Very very sweet. Easy to make.
I used almonds instead of walnuts and instant vanilla pudding instead of the custard. Very yummy and easy to make. My secretary's brother is going to bring some instant custard from Canada next month, so I'll be trying this again with that ingredient.
I made this for thanksgiving at my friend's home. Their whole family said that my dessert was a total hit. Based on the reviews that I had read, I also changed it just a little. I decreased the graham crackers just a little, increased the middle part and tripled the chocolate on top. everyone just loved it and so did I.
Jus' like moms!!
This really was just an okay dessert. Even though I cut down the sugar to half the amount in the entire recipe, it was still too sweet for our tastes (and we love desserts). Thanks anyways.
I use half the amount of sugar in the bottom layer, and only 1/2 C icing sugar in the middle layer.
I doubled the recipe, so I could make a 9x13 pan full. I did not use nuts, and I quadrupled the chocolate topping (Double it in a regular batch). Awesome!!
Just like from home!!!!!
I would have given this a 2 star, BUT I know I botched the recipe. I mixed the gramham cracker crumbs in right from the start, not giving the recipe a chance to cook up like a custard, as it directs in the first couple of steps. Apparently this is CRITICAL.
Nice sweet treat, pretty much a perfect Nanaimo bar the only thing was must be kept cool or it goes a bit droopy but tastes just as awesome if not more so.
My FAVORITE dessert ever!! This is my first time to make these, but I grew up eating them in Canada. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect. You should definitely try this recipe. Oh- sometimes it can be hard to find custard powder (at least in the stores here in TX!) it works well with vanilla pudding powder too.
Roomies loved them. One is going to chef school and advised me to keep the recipe because it was great. Just didn't use walnuts.
Followed the advice of other reviewers, and used almonds and slightly less bread crumbs. I got compliments on them from a men's league. That, and the ease of the recipe, makes it a five star recipe.
Sinfully delicious!
Great recipe! Although I found the bottom layer a little thicker than I was used to. I used Hershey's semi-sweet mint chocolate chips for the top layer!
I am a horrible baker because I don't like to follow a recipe, and certainly do not like to use a measuring cup. I get by with my desserts, and some are hits - while some I keep to myself. I used this recipe as a guide because I liked that the egg was cooked - best to melt butter, remove from heat and add egg to the just melted butter - otherwise you'll get scrambled eggs in your chocolate. it is safe to eat an uncooked fresh egg (best to wash in hot water before cracking it open)... but I just feel better cooking it - especially from the supermarket
very exquiset recipie and i am sure to make this again, again again again and again again again again again and over over and over again
I had problems galore with this recipe. The base crust I thought was a little thick. The instructions for the custard layer weren't clear so my custard never was completely mixed and was runny. I used the entire bar of chocolate but it just wasn't enough. Everytime I have had these in Canada, the entire top layer was chocolate. I may try this recipe again with some major tweaking. The one thing I can say is that even without the custard power, they DID taste just like Nanaimo bars.
I made these bars for a lady at work for Christmas and boy-oh-boy; if these don't cure your sweet tooth, nothing will!!
This was pretty good! I cut the walnuts and coconut in half, and did 50% more vanilla filling. Next time we'll add a bit more butter, milk and some vanilla extract to the filling. It was quite dry and icing sugar-y the way the recipe states. Otherwise it was perfect! We'll definately make this again, thanks!!
I made these for a school fundraiser. I couldn't find custard powder so I used flan powder instead. Maybe this is why the second layer was not as solid as I had hoped it would be for plating. Even though they turned out a little messy, they were very, very good.
Great for Canada day. But they are labor intensive.
One 9-sheet packet produces 1 3/4 cups of crumbs, crumbs. In my experience, this is a good amount and I believe the standard used in most Nanaimo bars.
I just spent my entire Canadian vacation sampling this dessert whenever I got the chance. As soon as I got home I had to try it for myself. This recipe was exactly like it. I had to use vanilla pudding mix as our store doesn't carry the custard and it was fine but I may try to order some of the custard just to see if it makes it any better than it already is. It is a rich dessert and worth all the calories!
I fell in love with nanaimo bars thanks to a coworker who's a native Canadian. I made these this weekend and my husband LOVED them!!! We fought over the last piece last night. lol The only thing I changed from the recipe is I used 1/2 C broken pretzel pieces, because I'm allergic to nuts. This still gave the bars a satisfying crunch, without me itching from head to toe.
REALLY super good! I remember my Aunt making these when I was younger...Taste like I remember. I added about a TBSP of Vanilla into the frosting part. It needed it badly, but that could've been the difference between Vanilla pudding, vs. Vanilla custard. I will try to find the custard powder for next time. My whole family enjoyed them : ) Thank you
Great bars! I've made them twice and they turn out really nice, they also set very well so they're not still gooey. Will keep this recipe in my collection!
its so0o0o0o0o goooddd!^_^
I've been baking professionally for 40 years and Nanaimo Bars are my go to year round treat. Use only Birds Custard powder for that real Nanaimo Bar. In this recipe I put in 4 tablespoons of powder instead of 2
These were very good. I would decrease the graham cracker crumbs to 1 1/2 cups next time to make the crust portion a little less gritty.
These bars are so, so good. We first had them when we visited in British Columbia. I have made them twice but still cannot get the top layer from crumbling.
I made these for Christmas. Everyone loved. I used less sugar and a little more butter.
I just made these this morning and they are so easy and delish. I recommend chilling after each layer, that way it's easier to spread and doesn't get all crumby. Everyone raves over these bars. It's just too bad they don't have more popularity outside of the northwest.
this recipe was amazing! nanaimo bars may now be among my top my favourite desserts!
Actually the 9 inch square pan is a little bigger than needed, an 8 inch would have been better. So since I used the larger pan, I made double the custard filling to cover the bottom crust. That is our favourite part of the bars anyway, so I tried it and this is the way I will make it from now on. So many compliment on the "double stuff". This year I''m going to add a bit of the marashino cherry juice and cut up some small pieces of marashino cherries and add to the custard mixture to make it more festive.
Go visit Vancouver, British Columbia and try one of these at any of the markets, then return home and make this recipe. I was pleasantly surprised that the taste was similar. I tried two other recipes but they just didn't taste like the western Canadian markets. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
MOST EXCELLENT!
This is so close to the recipe I've used for many years and I love having it available online! I only made 2 changes: I omitted the coconut in the base and I used a little eggnog in the pudding layer, instead of all milk. Everyone loved it!
Use Dutch Chocolate Cocoa Powder. Use heavy cream instead of milk.
Everyone I have made these for has devoured them. Definitely a family favorite with us. Really moist too.(I have to keep telling them that it is not really fudge). I highly recommend these.
LOVE IT! I make it all the time and do not change a thing!
This recipe is great. I am accustomed to the bars having a thinner base, and a thicker custard line. Therefore, next time I will use a 13x9 heavily buttered pan (instead of a 7x11), and double the custard mix. I will also triple the semi-sweet chocolate topping, because, well, who doesn’t want more chocolate?! Thank you for sharing this awesome recipe Shealeen!
This is the best recipe I have made. I added whipped cream and it was DELISH!!!
My family approved!! They loved this recipe!
Sensational! Just like when I used to live in Vancouver. I used hand-chopped almonds instead of walnuts.
We used cook and serve jello brand custard in place of the custard powder, everything set up and they tasted yummy. However, next time I'm going to try instant vanilla pudding if I can't find the custard powder, since that layer doesn't get cooked.
OMG. The best nanaimo bars we have ever had and my husband is quite picky since they are his favourite. No modifications required except that we left out the walnuts as they really aren't necessary. My entire family thanks you for such a great recipe!!
These were absolutely amazing! Very sweet though. I also only did about a cup of the graham cracker crumbs and I used instant vanilla pudding instead of the custard. I will definitely be making these again!
If I could give this 10 stars I would. These are wonderful! They are sweet but the flavor is evenly balanced--not extraordinarily rich. I will be making these quite frequently, especially since I don't have to turn the oven on to make them! Wonderful!!
Due to allergies, I omit nuts and coconut. They are still fabulous. There was a tip about adding the graham crumbs gradually and that helps with proper consistency since I am omitting ingredients.
I agree with some of the other reviews to cut the gram cracker Crumbs and half it’s way too thick on the bottom. Are use semi sweet chocolate chips instead of the bars and there was not nearly enough chocolate double The chocolate chips. We found the custard powder on Amazon and I would highly recommend not using a substitute for that.
Great! I have been looking for the nanaimo bar recipe and finally found it. Thanks for sharing !
This is great! Similar to another recipe I have that calls for semi sweet chocolate squares. I added the graham crumbs quite slowly so that I didn't have too many. This is always a favorite at Christmas time. :)
Yummy crust and easy to make
These were fabulous! I can't think of anything bad to say about them, except that maybe I'd add about another tsp of butter next time, the bottom seemed a bit dry.
OMG!! These bars are amazing...could be the best recipe I've ever made from this site. The only think I changed was to use almond instead of walnuts. These bars are very sweet and a little goes a long way. We saved a few for the next day and they were even better then. If you can let them sit in the refrigerator overnight before serving, it would be worth it.
I have made this recipe several times and love it. I generally don't like Nanaimo Bars because they are too sweet and rich but these are perfect. I leave out the nuts. They are not traditional to this recipe.