Nanaimo Bars I

98 Ratings
  • 5 75
  • 4 18
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

These are a totally sinful concoction containing more calories than one would care to count. A decadent dessert! Will satisfy any sweet tooth!

By Shealeen

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix 1/2 cup butter or margarine, white sugar, cocoa, egg and vanilla in a heavy sauce pan or double boiler. Stir over low heat until mixture is of custard like consistency.

  • Combine graham crackers, coconut and walnuts and add to the melted mixture. Mix well and pack into buttered 9 inch square cake pan.

  • Cream 1/4 cup butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla custard powder and milk. Beat until creamy and spread over melted base.

  • Refrigerate till hardened.

  • Melt semi-sweet chocolate with 1 tablespoon butter and drizzle over custard icing. Refrigerate. When totally hard cut into square bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 199mg. Full Nutrition
