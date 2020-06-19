Chocolate Poppy Seed Cake

4.6
5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cake is heavy without being dry; everyone in my family loves it, and visitors do too!

Recipe by Emilie E

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour a Bundt or angel food cake pan.

  • Pour the poppy seeds into the buttermilk in a small bowl. Set aside to soak for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, whip the egg whites to medium peaks; set aside.

  • Cream together the butter and sugar in a large bowl until fluffy. Add egg yolks one at a time, blending well between additions. Sift the flour, baking soda, and baking powder into the egg mixture; fold gently to mix. Stir in the poppy seeds, milk, and vanilla extract. Gently fold in the beaten egg whites until just incorporated.

  • Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle in the chocolate chips and cinnamon sugar. Pour the remaining batter over top, and sprinkle with additional cinnamon sugar. With a knife, lightly swirl in the chocolate chips and cinnamon sugar so they are dispersed throughout the cake.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Allow cake to cool completely before removing from the pan.

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 109.8mg; sodium 426.6mg. Full Nutrition
