Pumpkin Pecan White Chocolate Cookies

Soft, cake-like pumpkin cookies with pecans and white chocolate chips.

By Alicia Van Couvering

prep:
15 mins
cook:
22 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs and vanilla, then stir in the pumpkin puree until well blended. Combine the flour, baking soda, and pumpkin pie spice; stir into the pumpkin mixture. Fold in the white chocolate and pecans. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Cookies should be at least 2 inches apart.

  • Bake for 20 to 22 minutes in the preheated oven, until bottoms are lightly browned. Cool for 5 minutes on baking sheets before removing to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 25.6mg; sodium 49.5mg. Full Nutrition
