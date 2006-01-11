Pumpkin Pecan White Chocolate Cookies
Soft, cake-like pumpkin cookies with pecans and white chocolate chips.
I changed these a bit to make them better in my opinion. I added twice the pumpkin pie spice and used homegrown butternut squash instead of pumpkin. I also used semi-sweet chocolate chips and added a 1/2 tsp of salt because I think it brings out the flavor of the other ingredients better. I did add more flour as well, because I wanted a taller, chewy texture rather than flat and cakey and baked them at 325 degrees. I think the lower temperature made them spread to flat. These were such a huge hit with the changes! I've made these a few times now, by request of those who ate them the first time. Definately a 5-star ater the changes. Highly addictive!!!Read More
These have potential, but are only for cooks who are not afraid to experiment. Next time I will double the pumpkin pie spice, use half the butter (to keep them from being so sticky), and keep them in a plastic container with wax paper between the layers to keep them from ending up one big goopy mess.Read More
It's ironic that the bakers trying this recipe liked more spice as if you increase the spice to 1tsp you have Mrs. Fields recipe - verbatim. This is one of my family's absolute favorites and is an excellent - but credit is due to Mrs. Fields- you may also increase the pecans and toast them prior to adding to the mix for an added 'nutty' flavor.
I made this cookie recipe according to the directions. I baked them at 300 degrees, after letting them sit on the cookie sheet approx. 5 min. I removed them from the sheet and allowed them to cool. After eating one I found it to be doughy in the middle. The next batch I baked at 350 degrees for 15 min. it seemed to work much better baking these cookies at a higher temperature.
Made these cookies for a party, were a hit. These cookies are very cakey and soft. I tried mine without the pecans, and they still work very well. Could add a bit more spice.
WOW! This cookie is the best cookie I've ever made and I've made a lot!! It taste very much like pumpkin cheesecake. I increased the pumpkin spice as suggested. I thought the cookies were just a little too sweet so I will decrease the sugar by 1/2 cup. Also..I may try just a little less white chocolate chips so they don't overwhelm the cookie. This is a must try! Oh..note to those who are having problems with the baking..try weighing your flour and try refrigerating your dough for a few hours and then maybe squishing them down a little. Mine came out perfect..more cakelike than chewy which I prefer. Good luck!
These are great cookies! The pumpkin and white chocolate taste wonderful together.....especially warm right out of the oven. I added a little more pumpkin pie spice than the recipe called for.
I LOVED these!!! I used light-brown sugar instead of the called for dark, Crisco (butter flavored) and I turned the temp. up to 350 like someone else suggested. I found a 9 minute bake time for smaller cookies and 13 minutes for a bit larger ones the best. I let them cool on the pan for about 5 minutes then transfered to a wire rack where they didn't stay very long as my hubby and kids quickly gobbled them up!! Thanks for the great recipe!! The only thing I'll do different is double or tripple the recipe next time!!
Great recipe!
good would make again, would add more pumpkin spice next time
Num! But of course... I don't follow the recipe exactly. I used only half a cup of salted butter, and the rest pumpkin. I used an extra 1/4 cup of flour, cut down the sugar by a 1/4 cup. I used half white chocolate and half butterscotch. baked at 325 for 25 min. DELISH!
I've made these delicious cookies over and over again. My family and everyone else who has tried them love them. Very different. I use a cookie scoop to drop these on a cookie sheet and freeze them, then put them in a freezer bag so I can make these cookies fresh at any time.
i make this for my family all the time and they disappear faster than most of the things i bake for them.
Pretty good, but I will agree they were a bit bland. Definitely increase the spice. We also garnished with cinnamon right before baking, and that helped. A little too cakey for my taste as well.
These cookies were yummy, I used a full can of pumpkin and I should have used a little more pumpkin piie spice. I also only used 1 egg. I baked them at 350 for 16 minutes. I will definitely make these again.
I actually split the batter and made half as cookies and half in a loaf pan. Personally, I think this tastes better as sweet bread recipe. I also used only 7 ounces of white chocolate and 4 ounces of semi sweet chocolate and substituted walnuts for the pecans. Per the recommendations of others, I doubled the pumpkin spice amount to 1 tsp.... it still lacked some seasoning- perhaps will consider tossing in some cinnamon and ground cloves the next time around!
The taste is a little flat.
you need to cook these a little longer... about 2 more minutes. Do not stack them after they cool. They settle on each other.
I made these for thanksgiving a few years ago and they are requested every year.
My husband, son, and I really like these cookies. I was afraid they would be too cakey, but they're actually perfect about 10-15 minutes after coming out of the oven. One word of caution, however- I sealed them in a container for storage and came back to soggy cookies the next day. Much better fresh.
I was looking for a recipe to use up some leftover fresh pumpkin, so I tried this one. I even messed up and added too much pumpkin, then tried to correct by dumping some extra flour and sugar. Somehow, these came out great! I did have to increase the cooking time to 30-35 minutes.
These are really awesome!!!!! My husband who thinks the only cookie that exists is the "Chocolate Chip" went nuts over these. Thanks for a really unique cookie.
I made a batch of these and brought them into work. They were gone in less than a day, and everyone couldn't stop talking about how good they were.
these were a huge hit. i did follow others suggestions on cutting down the sugar and white choc chips a tad,adding a 1/2 cup more pumpkin and doubling the spices. i also baked them at 350 for 10 mins.
Delicious! I made mine with walnuts!
These are delicious. I did add a 1/2 teaspoon extra pumpkin pie spice.
AMAZING! I made these as a gift for a pumpkin lover. Left the nuts out, and they were tasty still.
These were good, but not fabulous. I doubled the spices, but other than that followed the recipe.
These were overall very good cookies, but next time I will make a few changes: more pumpkin pie spice, 1 cup of pecans instead of half, and perhaps a little less white chocolate.
These cookies have a very mild flavor and like some of the other reviewers that didn't quite do it for me! Next time I'm uppping the amount of spice and adding a bit more sugar.
These are great, and I got multiple compliments. I doubled the spice, but still thought it could use more. Next time I will triple the spice and double the pecans.
These were delicious! I made the recipe as is and my family loved them. I broke the pecans by hand so they would not be too small (each 1/2 pecan in about 4-6 pieces) and that gave a really good chunk of pecan when you bit into a piece. I never realized how much white chocolate compliments the pumpkin - a great combination, and great cookie. Thanks for sharing, this is a keeper.
I really enjoyed these cookies. They tasted like carrot cake to me. I will make these again for sure :).
The taste was good, although a bit too sweet. The problem I had was how much they spread out in the oven...think "flat as a CD"! Then I put the batter in the freezer for awhile to firm them up...it made it slightly better, but still flat. Oven temp was 350 and they were baked for approx. 12-13 min. I won't make these again, I'll try something else.
My husband loved these but I'd make them with salted butter since I'm a salt girl and missed that balance of sweet with a dash of salt. :-)
My local grocery store makes wonderfully yummy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. I tried this recipe hoping to make a similar cookie, substituting milk chocolate for the white chocolate. They turned out just "OK", very bland.
Yummy recipe! I made a few changes based off of other reviews. I added extra pumpkin spice, a full can of pumpkin puree, and sprinkled a sugar/pumpkin spice/cinnamon combo on the tops of the cookies before putting them in the oven. I let the dough chill for a bit before baking. And baked the cookies at 350 for 12 minutes. I think next time I make them I'll add a bit more pumpkin spice. Great flavor overall.
loved these cookie. turned out well. was nice to try something alittle different. my kids ages 7 & 5 enjoyed them too
AMAZING! everyone who tried it LOVED it. The only thing i changed was that i increaed the spices significantly
These are absolutely the best. My new favorite. My sweetheart can't keep his hands out of the cookie jar. The only thing I changed was 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice and I put in oven at 350 for 15 mins after I read the other reviews.
I followed some of the other reviews and doubled the pumpkin spice, and baked them at 350 for 15 minutes. At 15 minutes they still weren't quite baked through, so I ended up at about 18 minutes, with some cookies still a little doughy on the inside. The flavor is good, though.
I make these all the time, minus the white chocolate because I do not like white chocolate. Everyone I have made them for loves these cookies, (besides my sister who doesn't like pumpkin). Great for those who want a taste of pumpkin or a large amount of pumpkin.
These were fabulous. My boyfreind ate them hand over fist. I took them to our thanksgiving potluck at work and they were a big hit I got a lot of requests for the recipe. My original concern was that I did not want to use pecan halves I was tempted to use chopped pecans however I am glad I didn't I recived compliments on the fact that I left the halves whole and not chopped
Very soft cake like cookie. I put the batter in the fridge to harden it up a bit before trying to use my cookie scooper to get the dough to the baking sheet. Other than that, its great and even remains soft out of the freezer!
I used all the butter it called for and didnt see any issues flavor wise. I upped the spice as suggested, and cooked at 325 which was the right temp for the 22 minute bake time. The batter was a bit to runny so I added an additional cup of flour. The pumpkin flavor was a wee bit subtle so im going to attempt to mess with the butter/pumpkin ratio. All in all this is a fabulous cookie and I am very happy how it turned out.
These were a hit on my cookie platter at Christmas. The pumpkin flavor was not overwhelming at all. The cookies were very soft too. I also threw in about half a bag of mini chocolate chips that I had on hand. Very good!
Need to make these for a cookie exchange and I need 12 dozen. Can some one tell me how many cookies to a batch so I can buy enough ingredients?
These are keep-them-out-of-the-house delicious! The pumpkin flavor is mild but definitely there, and the spices and nuts and chips are just awesome together. I baked them at 350 for 16 minutes and they came out somewhat cakey but creamy textured. YUM
Good base, but made the following alterations........... 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice (not ½ tsp) ¾ cup butter (not 1 cup) 8 oz white chocolate chips (not 10 oz) Froze dough for 2 hours to firm. Baked at 350° (not 300°) for 13 minutes. .................... These really ARE delicious. They are also very cakey & sticky. Had to place wax paper between stacks when storing in air tight container. Unfortunately, they stick to the wax paper as well and can become ugly. I'll make this again, but next time I'll try to make them in short jumbo cupcake liners to prevent them from sticking to others when stacked with wax paper in between. Fingers crossed it works & will update with pics if it does!
Great recipe - easy and got a ton of compliments.
These were so good, I added more spice like the others suggested and they were perfect!
really very delicious! easy, quick and successfull, even for my 6year old kid who positively hates pumpkin!I didn't put pecans I guess they have a role, but anyway...last thing, do not worry they are VERY cakelike at first...
The natural Halloween Special! Excellent use of the not-so-versatile ingredient Pumpkin. Presentationwise, the white chocolate chips look bones as the pecans look like sticks as the dough looks like dirt. Those cookies have a uniquely terrific taste that I adopt as a Halloween flavor. These keep the people of the soup kitchen looking forward for Halloween. I highly recommend to have them served fresh.
