Orange Drop Cookies I

This recipe is from my great grandmother. I entered these in our County Fair. There were over 60 entries in the drop cookie category. I received 2nd place. Pretty darn good, huh? My great grandmother would have been so proud. You can make sour milk by combining 1/2 cup of milk with 1 teaspoon vinegar and allow to set 10 minutes.

Recipe by Kim Hannahs

36
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, mix together 3 teaspoons baking powder and 3 1/4 cups flour.

  • Beat together brown sugar and shortening then add eggs, orange rind and vanilla. Mix in flour mixture, alternating the flour mixture and sour milk until all is blended. Drop dough by teaspoonful onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake 12-15 minutes. Let cool and frost cookies.

  • To Make Frosting: Mix together powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon butter and enough orange juice mixed in to make it able to spread over cooled cookies.

149 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 10.9mg; sodium 49.6mg. Full Nutrition
