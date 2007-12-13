Orange Drop Cookies I

This recipe is from my great grandmother. I entered these in our County Fair. There were over 60 entries in the drop cookie category. I received 2nd place. Pretty darn good, huh? My great grandmother would have been so proud. You can make sour milk by combining 1/2 cup of milk with 1 teaspoon vinegar and allow to set 10 minutes.
excellent cookies...almost scone like in texture..love the flavour added just a touch of extra pulp OJ to the batter. I also used butter instead of shortening as they were for xmas... nothing but the best at xmas time!
These cookies had a great orange flavor, not too strong and not too subtle. I used half butter, half shortening and the texture was soft, but not crumbly. Also, I drizzled chocolate on top of the glaze which went with the orange flavor perfectly and made the cookies look pretty too!
01/21/2005
Delightful orange flavor, solid texture (firm, dry but not crumbly, nicely balanced by icing) -- everyone loved these, and they made the house smell great all day! I make my drop cookies on the small side so this recipe made 6 dozen.
Yummy cookie!! I did change the icinge recipe. I added orange zest to the frositing as well as the cookie. This helped to give the frosting more citrus flavor. Also, I used a brush to spread the frosting on the cookies. Finish each cookie with a sprinkle of orange zest on top.
I never use shortening, so I substituted with margerine instead. The orange flavor gives it a gourmet taste. Everyone enjoyed these cookies, but I thought that the icing was a bit too sweet (I usually don't like things very sweet), otherwise a great cookie.
This is a great recipe. Should have come in first place. Only thing different i did was add 1 tsp vanilla, to make it 2 tsp. Other than that was totally the same. Did not need the iceing. Is just great as they are. Thanks. Love these cookies
This is a perfect cookie. I made them once, followed the recipe exactly except I always bake with real butter rather than shortening, and they are fantastic. The cookie is light and delicate in flavour, holds together nicely and can be eaten with or without the icing.
I made these with butter instead of shortening, and used the zest of two oranges. The cookies came out with a perfect soft texture and a strong enough citrus flavor to be great even without icing(though I put the icing on some and they were absolutely decadent). I made them by actual teaspoons and got about six dozen cookies! They did take a little less time in the oven than the recipe stated(more like 8-10 minutes). This is a great recipe and will be one of my new favorite cookies- thanks for sharing!
I lost my grandmother's recipe for orange drop cookies and have been searching for one to replace it. I have to say this one is better than my grandmother's recipe. It should have gotten first place at the County Fair. I tweeked the recipe a little by using butter instead of shortening. I made a double batch of icing because one just wasn't enough.
I generally hand-mix batter but this time I used a mixer and results were much smoother. Used all butter in place of shortening. Followed another reviewer’s suggestion and used a pastry brush to brush on frosting, so easy! Surprised at how well these cookies keep days later and they are still moist and cake-like.
My family and I thought this was a great recipe. Instead of using lemon pudding we used french vanilla and we replaced the lemon extract with orange extract. They came out with a very nice orange flavor to them. We did not put the glaze on top only because we did not want to have them too sweet. Next time I would like to try doing as I did this time but instead of orange extract using the lemon so as to give it a more citrus flavor.
Made these cookies for Christmas. Instead of dropping them,I rolled into a ball, then rolled in chopped nuts before baking. After baking, I drizzled the Orange Flavored glaze. They are now my family's new favorite r ite.
