Iced Pumpkin Cookies

Iced pumpkin cookies that both kids and adults love!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cookies:
Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet; set aside.

  • Make cookies: Combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, cloves, and salt in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Cream together sugar and butter in a mixing bowl until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add pumpkin, egg, and vanilla; beat until creamy. Mix in flour mixture until combined. Drop onto the prepared cookie sheet by tablespoonfuls; flatten slightly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until centers are set, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • Make icing: Stir together confectioners' sugar, milk, butter, and vanilla in a bowl until smooth. Add milk as needed, to achieve drizzling consistency.

  • Drizzle icing over cooled cookies with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 12.9mg; sodium 120.5mg. Full Nutrition
