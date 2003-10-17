Iced Pumpkin Cookies
Iced pumpkin cookies that both kids and adults love!
These cookies are superb. Soft and cakelike, not at all dense or sticky. The take on a beautiful shape while baking. I replaced 1/2 cup of the white sugar with light brown sugar and used 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon and 1 1/2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice instead of the spices listed (what I happened to have on hand). Try adding a little cinnamon to the icing--it looks beautiful. So good! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Years ago I gave this wonderful recipe to a former friend of mine who owns a chain of 17 deli-restaurants in our area. Customers LOVE this cake-like cookie. It is so popular it is sold year-round. Skip the glaze and use a cream cheese icing instead. Delicious! *****UPDATE 2011***** Apparently these are THE most popular cookies sold in this business and they sell out daily. If anyone is wondering, the initials of this business are "C.B" and it is located in the mid-south.
This recipe is very good. However, I needed to make a few adjudments. I followed the recipe exactly and the end product was this: a cookie that was bready and not sweet like a cookie should be. So for my second batch I added more pumpkin and more sugar and decreased the baking time to 12 minutes. Also, since I'm not a big fan of icing on cookies, I ommitted the icing. Viola! A perfect pumpkin spice cookie =)
The cookie by itself is just good. By adding cinnamon to the frosting and sprinkling chopped pecans on top it rates outstanding.
These cookies are very good,...soft, fluffy, moist, subtle spices, and just enough pumpkin flavor. Texture was similar to a muffin top. I was attempting to get a denser consistency, so I baked the cookies for only about 12 min and substituted 1/2 of the white sugar with brown. Also, I used almost the whole 15oz can of pumpkin puree, which made the dough stickier to work with, but the end product still tasted great (although not dense like I was hoping). I uploaded 2 photos of the finished cookie, iced and not iced. For the iced ones, I dropped 1 tablespoon of the mixture and lightly flattened them. No spreading whatsoever...even the little "peaks" from dropping onto the sheet remained intact. So for subsequent batches, I smoothed the drops of dough with my fingers. The icing was way too sweet for me. For the un-iced ones, I flattened them with a sugared bottom cup. I liked the un-iced ones better...simple and basic in flavor.
For someone who has never liked pumpkin much these cookies are just pure DANGER! Not only was the wonderful 'Fall' aroma wonderful through the house ... but the cookies are extremely tasty. I can just tell I'll be making these quite a bit this season ... maybe even still this week again ... I'd love to share it with everyone! Not too bad in the fat/calorie content area either ... especially since I used margarine instead of butter and they still turned out awesome! Thankyou so much Gina for changing my idea of pumpkin!
Very good! I made this recipe as listed except for using 1 c white sugar and 1/2 c brown sugar as opposed to all white. I also added mini chocolate chips. They are great without frosting but also delightful with a little cream cheese icing drizzled on top. I think my batch made 40 cookies. I will be keeping this recipe, sharing it with friends and making them throughout the year. Many, many thanks!
You can't go wrong with this recipe. I already posted 2 reviews and I'm still getting requests all the time!! I use 3 tsp. pumpkin pie spice instead of the individual spices and they turn out great. I always double the recipe too because there never seems to be enough!
I made these cookies and they are AWESOME! The first batch, I made according to the recipe and they were good. The second batch I changed up and they were the BEST pumpkin cookies EVER! They tasted like pumpkin pie but better, very moist, super delicious. The changes are as listed: 15 ounce can of pumpkin, 2 1/2 tsp - 3 tsp cinnamon, Added 1/2 tsp all spice, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 3/4 cup white sugar, 1/8 cup corn syrup, Used cream cheese frosting instead of icing listed: 1/2 cup butter, 8 ounce cream cheese, 4 cups powder sugar, 1 tsp vanilla. The rest of recipe stayed the same. I made two batches and the frosting was enough for both so you could cut the icing recipe in half for just one batch. Another helpful hint do not over bake, bake time I used was 12-15 minutes. I started checking them at 12 mins and took out when they started to turn slightly golden brown. These are a Fall must have! Make them and see just how fast they disappear, Enjoy!
I made these for a Halloween potluck for my office and they were gone by lunchtime with many requests to make these again.
FANTASTIC cookies. I went ahead and added the whole 15oz can of pumpkin (instead of just a cup), and added some cinnamon to the glaze and drizzled it over the cookies. They came out perfect. Will be a staple! EDITED: Made these again and froze about half of the already-iced cookies in saran wrap for about 2 weeks. They thaw out very quickly (fridge or countertop), and are just as good as freshly made.
If you want to surpass all holiday cookies that are served during the season and be the talk of evening at all the gatherings THIS is the cookie recipe to bring. From Halloween to Christmas your family and friends will be begging for you to bring these. I've made just the slightest alterations to make these stand out as a signature cookie above all others. For the recipe itself trust me and go with half white and half brown sugar. Now split your dough in half. In one batch add chocolate chips. In the other batch add chopped nuts. Walnuts or pecans are the best. The best way to make these beauties shape perfectly is to use a scoop and then take the back of a wet spoon and smooth the top surface out using a circular motion. The end result is a beautifully Large shaped incredible cookie. Now for the best frosting: The ones with the chocolate chips I go with a cream cheese icing. The compliment of flavors is incredible. Ad some sprinkles if you'd like. With the batch that have the nuts go with a maple icing. Your cookie eaters will go nuts over them. It's like eating a maple glazed doughnut but this has the complimenting falvor's of pumpkin and maple. These cookies far surpass those traditional holiday sugar cookies.
Wonderful. Excellent texture & body. Made exactly as written, great results.
I made these cookies exactly as written except I used 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I disliked them plain without icing. They tasted bland to me or like they were short on sugar. But with icing they are delicious.
These were really yummy, but I do not generally like white frosting... I made caramel glaze instead! Made these into a fall favorite... Just heat 1/2 stick butter (real butter) in small sauce pan until melted and bubbly, add 1.5 cups brown sugar and wisk until bubbling and smells like browned butter, then add 1 Tbs of milk and whisk smooth, let cool a little bit before dunking the tops of your cookies into it. OH SO YUMMY!
These combine some of my favorite flavours, pumpkin and spice. They are good as is, but I have since made a more nutritious version, where I substituted applesauce for the butter and added 1 1/2 tbsp of oil as well, used whole wheat flour, and 1 cup of brown sugar, packed, in place of 1 1/2 cups of white, and added 1/2 tsp of ginger. They are still delicious and are healthy enough for my kids lunches.I did not bother icing them, they did not need it.
These cookies are absolutely wonderful! I decided to try these for Thanksgiving this year, since the kids don’t like pumpkin pie. They have a nice spice flavor, and the pumpkin is very subtle. Unfortunately, they are so addictive that I’ll need to bake another batch before Thursday. I took the advice of several other reviewers and made some modifications to the recipe. I used ½ cup packed brown sugar with 1 cup white sugar, and baked the cookies for only 12 minutes. They came out moist and soft, exactly as I wanted. If you don’t want cookies with bumps and peaks on top, be sure to smooth over the tops with the back of a spoon before baking. I added cinnamon to the glaze recipe, and spread the glaze onto the cookie rather than just drizzling. The cookie itself is not very sweet, but tastes fine without the glaze for those who don’t like frosted cookies. I left the cookies out on the counter until the glaze hardened a little, then stored them on a plate with a piece of plastic wrap placed loosely on top. Do not store these in an airtight container.
i followed the recipe exactly, and they are perfect. just a tip, dont make the icing too runny! its prettier when its thicker and it wont get everywhere. also, they dont spread when they bake so go ahead and load up your cookie sheet, i made a double batch.
Simply superb! I always add 1 cup halved, fresh cranberries, 1/2 tsp ground ginger to the dough and 1/4 tsp cinnamon to the glaze. Lovely, moist texture. One of my most requested recipes. Good keepers (if you hide some!)
These are absolutely wonderful! Everyone asks for the recipie. The only change I made was substituting the vanillla in the frosting with maple extract. Do not store them in an air tight container or they'll get a little mushy.
yummmy!
Very good!! for the icing, instead I used a cream cheese frosting. It was heaven
Unlike some of the others who thought these cookies were too cake-like, I really like the texture of these cookies. Mine had a crunch to the outside, but the inside was soft and chewy. Nice flavor on its own, but much better with the icing. One note...15 min was almost too long to bake. Definitely not 20 min! I will definitely make again.
This recipe is wonderful as is. They are very moist and chewy. But, if you want to achieve a heavier cookie, substitute 1 cup whole wheat flour for a cup of the white flour.
EVERYONE LOVES THESE! I started making them last year to bring to a party and now people are still talking about them. I just made them last week for my husband and I have to limit how many he eats at a time. :) They are great sitting by a fire with friends sipping on Harpoon Winter Warmer (has that cinnamon nutmeg taste as the cookies do) and passing around the pumpkin cookie plate. The only difficult part, is if your first making them for the first time, the dough is VERY sticky. I have to have a plate of flour next to me and I pat my hands in the flour before I pick up the dough and roll it into a ball. TOALLY worth the mess! Whoever created this recipe is a genius!
I'd give this six stars if I could. These were absolutely fantastic. They didn't look like they were done cooking at 15 minutes but I took them out anyway and turns out they were done. I only made half the glaze because it looked like it would make a ton but again I was wrong. I should have made the full amount of icing and made sure that each cookie had an ample amount of icing on them. Next time I may try and dip each cookie in the glaze.
Delicious cookies! I did make some healthier substitutes: I used Splenda instead of sugar, used 2 egg whites instead of 1 egg, added 1 cup unsweetened applesauce, 2 cups canned pumpkin puree and eliminated the flour and used 4 cups oats. I used a soup spoon to keep size consistent and baked for 12 minutes. They will be softer because of the applesauce, but hold together nicely when cooled. For my icing, I used confectioners sugar plus Coffee Mate's coconut cream flavor liquid creamer to add a little flavor to the cookies. Got rave reviews, especially from my diabetic friends!
I have made these numerous times since I came across the recipe a couple of years ago. They are a huge hit with family and friends. I add orange extract to the glaze for a little extra sweetness. Delicious!
like yummy pumpkin bread in a cookie! i sprinkled them with powdered sugar mixed with cinnamon, so they would be easier to stack. two days later, they are still soft and yummy! i think they taste better the next day, when they are cool and seem spicier.
These were absolutely delicious! Like other reviewers suggested, I used an entire 15 oz. can of pumpkin rather than only 1 cup. I also substituted 1/2 cup of brown sugar for 1/2 cup of the white sugar. I added pumpkin pie spice to the glaze to finish them off. They were the perfect texture...very moist.
Due to the reviews i was really excited to try this being we love pumpkin. First I'd like to say it has wonderful flavor and taste spicey and like pumpkin pie. The reason I'm leaving three stars is it really is not a "cookie" it taste like a pumpkin bread with a glaze over it. I really wanted a cookie not bread. Very soft, very moist and it sticks horribly to your fingers due to the softness. Not what we really wanted and much more simple to just make a pumpkin bread and add the glaze.
These were okay, a bit bland and not sweet enough. I won't make these again.
These are like tiny pumpkin cakes - light, fluffy and not too sweet - which is kind of bad because we ate so many!! I baked these on parchment paper lined cookie sheets at 350F for 15 mins. I halved the glaze and added about 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. To avoid a mess, I placed the cooled cookies on the parchment paper I used, poured the glaze in a ziplock bag, cut off a little corner and drizzled the icing. The presentation was beautiful and I'm curious to see what maple extract in the glaze (instead of vanilla) would taste like!
I really don't understand all these rave reviews. I am so sorry to say that this is the worst recipe out of all the ones I've ever tried on this site. The ingredients seem ok and I am an experienced baker/cook, but the cookie was tasteless and gummy. I followed the recipe as written with the exception of icing them w/cream cheese frosting after I found they were not good plain. Even the frosting couldn't make these cookies taste good however. I tried underbaking them and baking them longer as well. My husband didn't like them either so it's not just me.
Without a doubt these are the most fabulous pumpkin cookies ever! They are a tradition in our family as of now. Soft, light and wonderfully spicy. You will love them.
My husband, who only raves about desserts that include chocolate and/or peanut butter, really liked these. They are cakey, not cruchy. Although I did eat some without the icing, it is the icing that makes these so fantastic. The two flavors together are a perfect complement, and they come out pretty, too. I didn't see any need to flatten the dough before baking, but I don't suppose it would hurt them, either. This one is already on a card in my recipe box so we'll do it again. Great for bake sales and gifts.
Made these last night and they were wonderful. They are almost like mini-pumpkin cakes. I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar and I used a teaspoon extra of cinnamon. Love love love this recipe. Even the kids were raving about them.
These are amazing! Double the spices and add the 4 oz. cream cheese to frosting! Thank you Gina!
Great recipe! Very simple to make and an outstanding result. sort of a cross between a cookie and a cake. I made two minor changes for the second batch by adding a 1/2 teaspoon cardamom to the flour mix and then about a 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg to the frosting. This will be a recipe I will make often.
Great recipe! These cookies turned out very soft and tastey. I added 1 cup of raisins and 1/2 cup chopped pecans to the cookie dough, and used a maple cream cheese icing instead. Wonderful!
Wonderful!!! Followed the recipe but did half brown and white sugar. Added a heaping cup of pumpkin. Letting them cool then will try the icing! Cooked for 12 min!
We love these cookies! They are so easy to personalize too- we love to add mini chocolate chips and substitute orange juice for the milk in the frosting. Any way you mix them, these are 5 star cookies!
Bake these cookies for my niece and nephew and they loved it. Had no problem in bake them at all. Will actually do these again.
Very Good, I doubled the recipe and added the entire can of pumpkin came out great!
Yum! These are great! I made these and brought them to work and everyone inhaled them. Now everyone wants the recipe. I did omit the melted butter in the icing...and it was still very good. Very moist and cake like cookie. I agree with another reviewer...the smell in my house was fabulous! Thanks for a great recipe...a cookie keeper!!
Soft and yummy. Used whole wheat white flour and added an extra 1/2 tsp of bkg powder. Added cinnamon chips to half the batch and they were also delicious, but the plain were my favorite. Also added cinnamon to the glaze.
These turned out alright - I can't say that I'll be making them again. I wanted something more cookie like and less cake like.
These cookies are amazing! The only change I made was that I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Absolutely scrumptious! It doesn't note on the recipe whether to grease the cookie sheet or not, so I lightly sprayed it w/ Pam for baking and they came off easily. These cookies don't spread much when they bake so you can place them pretty close together. Happy Baking!
I wasn't crazy about these cookies. Too dry for my preference. They weren't bad, necessarily, just less than what I hoped for considering all the good reviews.
Hit the spot! Made these yesterday with my daughter. Very good. These are "cake like" cookies, so if you are wanting something thinner, this cookie is not for you. We made the recipe exactly as stated minus the frosting and they were yummy! BUT, we did drop the temp to 375 and baked for exactly 8 min. on a parchment lined cookie sheet as other reviewers suggested. Perfect!!! no underdoneness, no burnt bottoms.
Excellent cookies! I didn't have confectioners sugar, so I used vanilla frosting on the top instead. I also added chocolate chips to half of the batch and my kids LOVED these! I'm going to make them again for Thanksgiving. I do suggest however, that you spread them in a pan instead of making them into cookies, because they are more like muffins than cookies.
These are wonderful. My 5 year old son helped me make them and everyone (all 5 of us) loved them.
Very tasty and very easy to make. Instead of measuring out one cup of pumpkin puree, I went ahead and just used the entire 15oz can (about 1.5 cups). I do like the cake like consistency, but I do want to try a recipe where the cookie is a bit more like a "cookie." This also makes your kitchen (and adjacent rooms) smell wonderful!
YUM YUM YUM! I just made these cookies yesterday and they are almost gone already! I was to make a recipe with pumpkin as an ingredient for work and I found this recipe online. I made a double batch, because I know if they turned out well, my family would want some. And they did! These are so moist and delicious. I know I will be making them more often in the future. I also added some "pumpkin pie spice" to add more flavor, and this last time I made them, I used can fosting instead of the glaze. Half of the batch was vanilla frosting, the other half was cream cheese.
A very flavorful, delicious, moist and fluffy cookie that tastes good with or without the icing. Everyone loves when I make these cookies!
Excellent and moist cookie with the perfect icing. These are dense cookies - almost cakelike, but very good. Definitely remember to flatten them slightly as they retain their shape during baking - this way the icing doesn't fall off once they have cooled. Very good and perfect for Thanksgiving!
I doubled this recipe and made 7 dozen cookies. They are moist and have a great flavor to them. I used a cream cheese icing I found on this my recipe.com web page instead of the icing that came with this recipe.This is a great cookie.
Excellent recipe!! They always turn out delicious, and they have become famous around my friends and co-workers! Constantly demanded around the holidays. I use a basic cream cheese frosting recipe (1 stick of butter, 1 8oz package of cream cheese, 1 tsp. vanilla, 4 cups powdered sugar) and sprinkle with nutmeg for color. Fabulous!
I did the recipe as written and they are delicious. They came out crunchy outside and cake and chewy inside. Just how I imagined they would be. I have to say I baked these at night and they scented the whole house with a wonderful pumpkin spicey smell. It's a prelude to the coming Fall and the warmth of the Holidays. YAY!
Great recipe, the only thing i changed was the sugar, i used brown sugar to substitute for the white sugar and it gave the cookies more flavor...I also made the rest of the batter to pour into a loaf pan to make some bread for breakfast and coffee...It turned out wonderful! I will be making this recipe again, also I think I may try it to make pumpkin rolls! Thanks for the recipe! :)
I doubled this recipe and they still disappeared very quickly! Excellent cookies.
I followed the cookie recipe exactly, and the cookies are pretty good. They're not as spicy as I'd like, but the texture is great, so the lack of spice is easily remedied. I haven't iced them yet, but I'll be adding some cinnamon to the icing for extra flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
moist and rich. Really fantastic my whole family loved it. Added 1 cup raisins and was really tasty.
I like a cookie that is soft and moist inside - not outside, too! They stick together even without the icing, so you cannot stack them. And I reduced the amount of spices - they were still too spicy! I will not make this recipe again.
These are absolutely amazing! The first time I made them everyone loved them so much I ended up making them again and again! They're addicting. Only note would be to wait a while before putting on the glaze. The glaze needs to be really thick. I used cream cheese icing from the store instead and I think it made the cookies even better.
These were very good and I will definitely make them again. After reading the reviews, I modified the recipe just slightly. I added 3 tsp. cinnamon, used only 1 cup white sugar and added 1/2 cup brown sugar, and used about 2 cups pumpkin puree. Instead of icing, I used a cream cheese frosting. Delicious and very easy to make. My family devoured them!
Yum! Perfect for fall with a cold glass of apple cider. I used freshly ground nutmeg which really enhanced the flavor of these cookies. I did have a slight problem with my icing. It separated when made according to the directions. I added more powdered sugar and spread the icing onto the cookies. I think the melted butter may have been the culprit.
These were so good plain, I didn't even bother to ice them.
These were SO good! I made the recipe almost as written (subbed 1/2 c brown sugar for white and added cinnamon to the glaze). Next time I'll sub applesauce for some of the butter and use some whole wheat pastry flour for some of the white... and double the batch, since these will disappear immediately!
Very Yummy. Even my mother-in-law, who is the eternal critic, went out of her way to call me and tell me how great my cookies were!!! I am planning to make these for thanksgiving.
Cookies turned out good, not great but good. They are cake like as others have said. I substituted an equal amount of pumpkin pie spice for the spices listed and as others have suggested, added a small amount of brown sugar. I would say to cut the icing amount in half since the recipe makes way more than needed.
These are yummy! Very cake-like cookies. I used a 1/2 cup of brown sugar in place of white, but otherwise I didn't change a thing. 15 minutes was the perfect cook time for me. I did make the glaze, but the vanilla was a tad overpowering in my opinion. I'll take other reviewers' advice and try a cream cheese frosting next time.
Excellent soft cookies, and so easy! I have had several people ask me for this recipe.
Sumed up into one word...Yuuuuuummy! My kids eat them fresh out of the oven and I have never iced them! I never get time to although I keep promising myself that next time I will! I don't use as much nutmeg though. I just have never cared for the taste to be too strong, just a hint.
I made these for my son's halloween party, I put cream cheese frosting on them and made faces with mini choc. chips, they loved them. My son even said they were yummy just plain. He didn't think they would be good but was surprised at how yummy they were.
I read a lot of the reviews before trying it, so I tried it with some revisions: 1) swap 1/2 of the white sugar for brown sugar. 2) add an extra egg. 3) use a full 15 oz can of pumpkin puree instead of just 1 cup. 4) add a couple dashes of ginger and a couple extra dashes of cinnamon. 5) leave off the icing. 6) Make sure cookie sheets are greased - the recipe does not state this. 7) Bake for between 11-13 minutes only. BEST PUMPKIN COOKIES EVER.
I tweaked this recipe based on other reviews, and it turned out AMAZING. I used a cup of white sugar & 1 cup (not packed) of light brown sugar (I'm glad I did--they still didn't turn out "TOO" sweet this way). I also used the whole can of pumpkin. I substituted mostly whole wheat flour (its all I had in the house), which made them heartier & a little denser (I like the wheatyness). I also "spilled" in a bit more vanilla, as well as maybe 1/4 tsp orange extract. Mmm! They turned out very moist & pretty cake-y, and are perfect with milk! They'd also be nice with chopped pecans in the batter. I didn't do the icing & they are just fine without it. Next time I'll try dusting them with powdered sugar before baking. Also, they spread minimally in the oven, and you may want to smooth over the peaks in the dough with a clean finger prior to baking for a less "rustic" looking cookie.
note to self: make these again. and again. and again. perfect as gifts! these are superb. i used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white, increased spices a bit, added a whole can of pumpkin, and added spice to the glaze. YUM!
Huge hit at work!! I took them to work and they were gone within an hour! The dough did seem a little sticky to me, so I added a couple tablespoons of flour - they baked up just fine. I made a cream cheese frosting for them. I will be making these again. Delicious! Goes great with coffee
A nice, light cookie, wonderful for fall. Because it had been described by some as too sweet, I used 1/2 cup white sugar, and 1/2 cup brown sugar. When I first tried it without the icing, it wasn't quite as sweet as I'd hoped, but with the icing, it was perfect. (BTW -- I halved the icing recipe, omitting the butter, but keeping the full teaspoon of vanilla. Worked out beautifully.) FYI -- With small ping-pong sized ice cream scooper (size 40), the stickiness of the dough is not a problem. Just scoop and place directly on to a parchment lined cookie sheet.
This was just the recipe I was looking for, I added raisins and chopped walnuts and skipped the icing, everyone loved them! Thanks
Absolutely amazing! I didn't ice them, but did add orange flavored cranberries. Yum!
These cookies last less than 24 hours in my house. I have friends that drive over to my house to grab a few when they learn that I've baked them. I made no changes to the recipe. Very, very yummy! Great fall recipe.
Delicious cookies! They taste like pumpkin bread and they are the softest cookies I've ever made. Pour some chai concentrate in the icing mixture for a delicious twist!
These cookies are great! During the fall my mom asked me to make them all the time, especially with pumpkins on sale.
Excellent. This makes a soft, spicy cookie. They are so good that my husband has been unable to resist, and he isn't a cookie fan by any stretch of the imagination. Don't skip the icing as it really makes these special. And don't store them in an airtight container as they will get gooey if you do.
I'm a real cookie snob and (second to sugar cookies) pumpkin is my fav flavor. These were good. Better than "okay," but nothing that makes them great. They were soft, cake-like cookies with a very light pumpkin flavor. So texture-wise and appearance-wise they were nice. Flavor, however, was lacking. Next time I think I will try altering the spices and see what happens.
Refridgerate dough prior to making to create a higher cookie. Add a little cinnamon to the frosting. yum yum!
UPDATE: Changed my rating from 4* to 5*. I made these again with canned pumpkin. These cookies turn out terrific. A little sticky to work with, but very easy and quite YUMMY. I baked for 18 minutes - perfect. Yielded 4 dozen cookies. I will definitely be making them again. ORIGINAL: Not sure if my four star rating is fair - you decide. The flavor and end results were great, but I had a little bit of trouble. I substituted fresh pumpkin (pureed) for the canned and cooked for 14 minutes. I cooled completely and stored to frost the next day. When I took them back out in the morning, the bottom of each layer of cookies had stuck to the top of the layer beneath it. I cleaned them up the best I could, frosted them, tben put them back in the oven at 300 for 10 minutes. After cooling (again), they were much sturdier, although still cake-like and moist. When I stored them the second time, I separated each layer with wax paper (duh). It appears that using fresh pumpkin puree made the dough a little softer. It is not as dense as the canned. Nevertheless, they are VERY good now.
so i got in a cookie mood tonight, and since i made some pumpkin soup yesterday i thought i may try pumpkin cookies for the first time ! i halved the recipe b/c i didnt need 3 dozen cookies for just me. like one of the others, i did sift 1 cup of the flour and w/ it halved i just put 1/4 cup of regular. for the sugar(s) i had to use 3/4 of a cup, so i put 1/4 cup light brown and the rest white, and i used the crisco butter sticks instead of regular butter. i split up the batches and made about 12 regular cookie style and then decided to try about 12 in my mini muffin tins, and they turned out great, i posted a pic of those, and think i like them better than the regular cookie style. made a little bit of the frosting, for the mini style, instead of drizzling i let them cool a little bit and just dipped the tops into the frosting. very good, recipe !!
Great recipe and easy recipe! I followed the directions (baked them for 15 mins) and came out with cake-like cookies that my friends and I enjoyed. Helpful tips: If you're out of eggs or want to skip some cholesterol, you can use half a banana and reduce the amount of sugar to 1 1/4 cup. It worked well when I made it this way, and the cookies smelled of pumpkin-banana goodness! For a crunchier taste, don't round off the cookies after dropping them on the baking sheet, as the little "spikes" will harden up and make for greater texture. If you like your cookies round and smooth, roll the tbsp-size dough pieces into a ball before placing them on the baking sheet.
These were the most delicious cookies I've ever baked! They were moist and the icing was very easy to drizzle and they looked as good as they tasted. Thanks!
I was looking for a pumpkin cookie that compared to my grandmother's. These cookies were absolutely delicious! I loved the taste and the smell in the house while baking was wonderful. The texture and spice of the cookies is exactly what I was looking for. I iced half and left half plain. I also used apple juice instead of milk in the glaze since my daughter can't eat milk products.
These are absolutely incredible! A couple very minor tweaks--as some others have suggested, I use 1 C white sugar and 1/2 C brown sugar, and I always substitute allspice for the cloves. I also HIGHLY recommend adding cinnamon to the icing--takes the cookies from very good to excellent.
Excellent recipe with just the right amount of flavoring. Everyone at work gobbled them up and asked for the recipe.
Awesome recipe! These cookies were cake-like. I would love some advice on how to make them more cookie-like. Also, I felt the recipe makes 24, not 36 cookies. But these are perfect-tasting cookies, even when baked by a complete novice like me.
These are so so good! I ended up not even glazing them because they got eaten too fast lol. Taste just like pumpkin pie and they are so soft and moist. Thanks so much for a nice flavor of fall!!
These cookies are so good! The whole batch in gone in less than 2 days at my house. When I make them, I make half with chocolate chips and the other half without to satisfy both of my kids. I don't put any icing on them as they are perfect without it. This is a keeper. Update: made yet another batch and followed a review by substituting 1 cup whole wheat flour for the all purpose and I can't believe how good they still are. Only now, they are a little more healthy. They are still amazingly soft and yummy. I may try using more whole wheat the next time and increase the pumpkin.
I LOVE these cookies and I make them every year. My friends and family beg me to make them! I use 1/2 white sugar 1/2 brown sugar.
