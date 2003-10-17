Iced Pumpkin Cookies

If you want to surpass all holiday cookies that are served during the season and be the talk of evening at all the gatherings THIS is the cookie recipe to bring. From Halloween to Christmas your family and friends will be begging for you to bring these. I've made just the slightest alterations to make these stand out as a signature cookie above all others. For the recipe itself trust me and go with half white and half brown sugar. Now split your dough in half. In one batch add chocolate chips. In the other batch add chopped nuts. Walnuts or pecans are the best. The best way to make these beauties shape perfectly is to use a scoop and then take the back of a wet spoon and smooth the top surface out using a circular motion. The end result is a beautifully Large shaped incredible cookie. Now for the best frosting: The ones with the chocolate chips I go with a cream cheese icing. The compliment of flavors is incredible. Ad some sprinkles if you'd like. With the batch that have the nuts go with a maple icing. Your cookie eaters will go nuts over them. It's like eating a maple glazed doughnut but this has the complimenting falvor's of pumpkin and maple. These cookies far surpass those traditional holiday sugar cookies.