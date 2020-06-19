Chocolate Dipped Bing Cherries
Fresh sweet Bing cherries, infused with vanilla and dipped in dark chocolate. Best if eaten fresh but can be frozen for weeks in a covered tin.
Fresh sweet Bing cherries, infused with vanilla and dipped in dark chocolate. Best if eaten fresh but can be frozen for weeks in a covered tin.
These are pretty good, but I didn't really taste the vanilla, and the dark chocolate overpowered the cherry flavor (I suspect I used more chocolate than recommended since I spooned the chocolate over the cherries instead of dipping them). DH loves them (he's a big fan of dark chocolate). I used Hershey's Special Dark chocolate chips (no chopping involved!).Read More
Amazing flavor, but the juice kept dripping out of the bottom of my cherries and seizing my chocolate.Read More
These are pretty good, but I didn't really taste the vanilla, and the dark chocolate overpowered the cherry flavor (I suspect I used more chocolate than recommended since I spooned the chocolate over the cherries instead of dipping them). DH loves them (he's a big fan of dark chocolate). I used Hershey's Special Dark chocolate chips (no chopping involved!).
Love how simple this recipe is to make and its done without high fructose corn syrup and other preservatives. Most difficult part was pitting the cherries. I found that slicing in X in the bottom of the cherry then gently squeezing out the seed to be the easiest and quickest method. You may want to wear gloves because the juice will stain your cuticles. I did half with vanilla extract and half with cherry extract to bring out the cherry flavor. Just go easy on the cherry extract...too much will give it a cough syrup flavor.
After reading the reviews about the difficulty in pitting the cherries, I decided to simply melt chocolate and dip the cherries in them, skipping the whole sugar and vanilla extract part. They tasted great! I used milk chocolate on half and then tried semi-sweet on the other half. I liked the milk chocolate better while my boyfriend liked both equally. Yes, you do have to spit out the pit this way, but it wasn't a big deal for us.
Yummy!
Amazing flavor, but the juice kept dripping out of the bottom of my cherries and seizing my chocolate.
Pitting the cherries are serious work. With that being said,they taste good and look pretty!
Verry yummy!! Mine were not so pretty as I had trouble pitting them lol but they are delicious and thats what really matters. I made a dozen with vanilla and a dozen with cherry flavoring both are quite tasty! Thx for the recipe =)
Pretty and delicious! I made these with a combination of Bing and Rainier cherries. Pitting the cherries without wrecking them is kind of a pain in the tail, so I only made about a dozen. I'd like to try this again with different extracts too. Thanks for the recipe! :)
AWESOME! Love dark chocolate, so did our in all dark. I did not pit. No biggie. I put each cherry into an ice cube tray & poured chocolate onto the cherry then put in refrigerator.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections