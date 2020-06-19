Chocolate Dipped Bing Cherries

Fresh sweet Bing cherries, infused with vanilla and dipped in dark chocolate. Best if eaten fresh but can be frozen for weeks in a covered tin.

By Barry

prep:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cherries
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Pour the sugar into a shallow dish. Drop two drops of vanilla at a time into the dish in 24 separate places to form lumps of vanilla sugar. Set aside to allow the lumps to harden.

  • Pit the cherries carefully from the bottom. I use a small curved dental tool. Make sure the stem stays intact.

  • When the lumps of sugar have hardened, insert them into the cherries where the pits were; set aside. Melt chocolate in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds until melted and smooth.

  • Hold cherries by the stem and dip into the chocolate leaving the very top uncovered. Set on waxed paper to dry. Refrigerate overnight to allow the sugar lumps to dissolve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 3.1g. Full Nutrition
