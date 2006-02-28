Allison's Supreme Chocolate Chip Cookies

I have to say that this cookie recipe is the absolute best ever!!! I have tried several on allrecipes that were rated very highly and featured in the cookbook, but none of them compare. They were too cakey, and I was not impressed. I was hesitant to try this one after having bad experiences with the other ones that were rated highly, but I am so glad I tried this recipe. The oatmeal and Kahlua definitely made the cookies. I only made a few changes. I doubled the recipe to make 48 cookies and used all shortening instead of butter. I also used half mini chocolate chips and half Ghiradelli milk chocolate chips. I cooked them for about 9 minutes and took them out when they were still gooey. YUM!! I brought them over to a friend's house and everyone there said they were the BEST cookies they had ever tasted. This was a great compliment from someone who makes homemade cookies all the time. I made half the batch and froze the rest of them for later.

