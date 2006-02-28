Allison's Supreme Chocolate Chip Cookies
Extra rich chocolate chip cookies. These stay soft a long time!
I have to say that this cookie recipe is the absolute best ever!!! I have tried several on allrecipes that were rated very highly and featured in the cookbook, but none of them compare. They were too cakey, and I was not impressed. I was hesitant to try this one after having bad experiences with the other ones that were rated highly, but I am so glad I tried this recipe. The oatmeal and Kahlua definitely made the cookies. I only made a few changes. I doubled the recipe to make 48 cookies and used all shortening instead of butter. I also used half mini chocolate chips and half Ghiradelli milk chocolate chips. I cooked them for about 9 minutes and took them out when they were still gooey. YUM!! I brought them over to a friend's house and everyone there said they were the BEST cookies they had ever tasted. This was a great compliment from someone who makes homemade cookies all the time. I made half the batch and froze the rest of them for later.Read More
I did everything the recipe said to do, but the cookies did not turn out right.Read More
Everyone who's tasted these cookies say they are THE BEST chocolate chip cookies they've ever had. I baked mine on an insulated cookie sheet for only 8 or 9 minutes (at 375) and they came out perfect. I also used 1 cup of butter-flavored shortening instead of the margarine and shortening combination. The Kalua is the key!
This recipe was very easy to make and my friend and i zipped through the preparation. The final product was a bit breadier/heavier than we expected, but tasty nonetheless.
This has been our favorite cookie recipe since we found it on cookie recipe.com about 2 years ago. My daughter makes me triple the batch!! Mmmm!
My Dad's favorite cookie recipe!!!I was low on butter so I used 1 cup of butter flavoured Crisco and substituted milk chocolate chips and toasted pecans.Have done them this way ever since and they always turn out great-Thanks Alison!
A great tasting cookie. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because it wasn't a "pure" chocolate chip cookie. The oats gave it a different texture than I was looking for. I will definitley make this again though.
I always say the reason they are 5 star rating is because there are 5 people in my family. One star is for one person, so i have done four stars beacause everyone likes them except Kyle, who hates chocolate. My husband, Ken daughter, Kelly and other son, Rick all think they are superb. Thank you all, Ashley
These cookies are rich and delicious, they combine an oatmeal cookie with a chocolate chip cookie and the result is WONDERFUL!! ENJOY!
I dont eat nuts so I didn't put any nuts in this recipy. It tasted very good although they spred out more then threy rised. I also think that you should put much more dough then told on the sheet because the acual amount is tiny. All in all this was a very good cookie!
EXCELLENT! i am usually skeptical to use shortening because they make my cookies hard. But this cookie was very veryvery good. The day after i baked them they tasted like the cookies from the bakery at the supermarket. Only thing was i omitted the oatmeal for more of a classic choc. chip cookie taste. Yum! =)
These cookies are wonderful!
The cookies are pretty and bake up nicely shaped. But Hubs and I both agree these just weren't anything special - just ok. If it wasn't for the chocolate these would be kind of tasteless. Looking over the ingredients list this is a mystery to me, since everything seems to be there - salt, equal parts brown and granulated sugar, butter, vanilla. As for the coffee liqueur, it was only when I looked at the recipe again that I remembered it was in there. In other words, we couldn't taste it. These might get eaten I suppose, but I would neither recommend them nor make them again.
The coffee-flavored liqueur really does make a difference; I use Kahlua. One of the best cookie dough recipes I've come across. The cookies DON'T go completely flat (w/ bumps poking out) while baking, and stay soft (usually don't last more than 2 days at my house) after baking. I've tried variations w/ sweetened dried cranberries and raisins. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
All I can say is YUM!!!!
These cookies were soooo good. My husband actually made then and it was his first time to ever make cookies. He doesn't usually cook anything, so the cookies must be pretty fool proof. Great recipe...thankx
I was really disappointed in this recipe. Since the recipe said to make the balls using a tablespoon, I used a tablespoon scoop. It made 8 dozen cookies!! I found the chewy oatmeal taste overpowered the other flavors.
Fantastic cookies! The best I've ever made! I used all shortening, no butter. Used 1/2 semi sweet chips, and 1/2 milk chocolate. I only baked for 9 min, took them out when they were chewy. I didn't grease the bottom of the pan, they turned out perfect!
I didn't change a thing, and they were the best. Just like my mom used to make.
Me Love Cookie!!
I've been trying to find a chocolate chip cookie recipe that is a little healthier than your average recipe and also tastes good. This is now my favorite recipe, I make it regularly.
These tasted great. I think next time I will try to cook for a minute or two less, but overall excellent.
These are great cookies! Try swapping the walnuts for macadamia nuts (which are expensive but taste fantastic), and the coffee liqueur for a strong chocolate one like Creme de Cacao. I give these modified cookies out at Christmas and everyone wants more.
I've tried SO many chocolate chip cookie recipes, trying to find one that's just right for my husband, who lives soft insides and just a slight crunch on the outside. This is perfect! The Kahlua doesn't jump out at you, but adds a nice touch, and the texture of the cookies is wonderful. The only change I made was adding about 1/8 cup or less extra of dark brown sugar (only because I had a little left in the bag and wanted to use it up). Also, for those who are making these for guests, they really make a beautiful cookie, all golden brown, lumpy and delicious-looking. Perfect, IMO.
These were ok. Took longer to cook and made about 3 1/2 dozen. I did omit the nuts and used raisins instead so maybe that had something to do with it.
These are really 'supreme'. Just finished making one batch now, and this one is a keeper. We are not great chocolate lovers here so I used only half the choc chips, and they tasted great.
Perfection. The Kahlua and oats are exactly what my cookies were missing over the years. I love the shiny, crispy edges and tender centers. Make them, you won't regret it!
LOVE LOVE LOVE!! I followed the recipe exactly and they tasted amazing! I love the texture the oats give them!!
These are my new favortie cookie. The taste and texture remind me of a rich version of a healthy snack bar. Love 'em.
Thanks for a great recipe. I'm not much of an oatmeal eater, but these were great!!
Excellent recipe! I added just a touch more Kahlua, and they turned out wonderfully soft and tasty. These cookies were the ones picked out and eaten first both times they were given in cookie tins.
These are awesome cookies!!! The best recipe I've ever found for oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.
Really good chocolate chip cookie.
Mine didn't turn out as great as everyone says but I'm still giving it 5 stars because it's a great recipe and shouldn't be thought less so because of my poor baking skills. I had to use one cup of butter flavored shortening because I was out of regular butter. I also didn't have the liquor which I'm sure would've given an extra burst of flavor. Mine didn't flatten at all but stayed soft. I might have beat the flour too long in the excitement of using my Kitchen Aid mixer for the first time in months.
These were very good, soft cookies. The only problem I had was that they didn't spread at all. Oh well...I had bite size cookies instead
AWSOME but i used way more chocolate chips then the recipe called for
All I have to say is, "YUMMMM!!!"
I THOUGHT THIS RECIPE WAS FANTASTIC AND I SHARED THESE COOKIES WITH MY FAMILY AND THEY ABSOLUTLY LOVED IT :}
Wonderful Recipe! My kids hate oatmeal, but can't keep their hands off these cookies! The only substitution I made was 1 cup dark chocolate chips plus 3/4 cup mini M&M's for the 2 cups chips. Will definitely make again!
Delicious....I can barely get these cookies on a plate before my husband eats them all! This recipe is for sure a keeper!!
This still has the traditional flavor of a chocolate chip cookie but with something special. I have experimented with other ingredients in cookies over the years but it is the Kahlua that makes the difference here. I get raves where ever I take this cookie! I never make a traditional chocolate chip cookie anymore. These are just too good!
Just made a batch...oh my! They were totally awesome, but of course they're still warm, so the real test is tomorrow when they're cool. The coffee liqueur adds that extra special something. I'll make these again for sure!
I LOVE how soft/chewy these are - that's my favorite thing about a cookie! Next time I may double the coffee liquer or add more brown sugar - this isn't as sweet as I'd like. I did use half butter-flavored shortening, half butter - used Starbucks liquer. Daughter and her friend kept coming back for more... : )
I made as described except for using 1/4 cup of milk chocolate chips and 1 3/4 mini semi-sweet chips, as that’s what I had in the cupboard. The recipe made over 4 dozen large cookies so that’s something to keep in mind. My only critique with the recipe is the amount of salt. The next time I will cut it in half.
I have made this recipe many, many times. It is a family favorite. The coffee liqueur makes the flavor rich and deep. Don't skip it!
OMG!! So good!! This is best chocochip oatmeal cookie!!
