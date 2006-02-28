Allison's Supreme Chocolate Chip Cookies

Extra rich chocolate chip cookies. These stay soft a long time!

By Maria Allison

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
13 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening, butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla and coffee liqueur. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the sugar mixture. Mix in the oats, chocolate chips, and walnuts. Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls, and place them 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden. Cool on a wire rack for a few minutes before eating!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 186.7mg. Full Nutrition
