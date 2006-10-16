Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies I

257 Ratings
  • 5 172
  • 4 57
  • 3 19
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

You will be glad you tried this unique combination of nuts, chocolate, spices, and pumpkin.

By Beth

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, then stir in the pumpkin and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon; gradually mix into the creamed mixture. Stir in the walnuts and chocolate chips. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until light brown. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 99.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022