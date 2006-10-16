Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies I

These are so yummy!!! I saw cookies like these in a store a few days before making them. But they had scary unpronounceable ingredients. Thank you for making life a little more wholesome while staying super yummy! I've made these twice in less than a week. I altered the recipe a little. The first time I made them I used 1 cup all purpose flour and 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour. And since I love spices I added more cinnamon and nutmeg, just a touch of ground clove and mace, about a teaspoon of cardamom, and a few sprinkles of pie spice just for good measure. (Okay so I'm a spice freak I admit it) I used 2 cups of pumpkin puree and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. The second time I baked these I had no more all-purpose flour or shortening on hand so I substituted apple sauce for the shortening and whole oat flour for the all purpose flour. I had to add more flour because the applesauce made the dough moister so I added a little more oat flour and a little bread flour. I didn't measure because I was looking for the correct texture. I also added a tablespoon of flour to the nuts and chips in a separate bowl before mixing them in so they would distribute through the dough more evenly. The first batch crumbled a lot more but was more flavorful. The second batch was still very moist but didn’t crumble. I think the extra gluten from the bread flour help hold them together more. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!!! My inner cookie monster is very happy!