Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies I
You will be glad you tried this unique combination of nuts, chocolate, spices, and pumpkin.
Excellent recipe. Made a few changes according to reviews- used butter instead of shortening, used rounded teaspoons of spices and included rounded teaspoon of pumpkin spice. Used whole bag of chocolate chips. Used a generous 1 1/2 cups of pumpkin. Accidentally forgot baking powder. Still turned out amazing and were eaten in 24 hours.Read More
These were OK but didn't knock my socks off.Read More
Excellent recipe. Made a few changes according to reviews- used butter instead of shortening, used rounded teaspoons of spices and included rounded teaspoon of pumpkin spice. Used whole bag of chocolate chips. Used a generous 1 1/2 cups of pumpkin. Accidentally forgot baking powder. Still turned out amazing and were eaten in 24 hours.
These are a big hit with my family! I actually use the entire can of pumpkin and add a little more flour to 'dry' out the batter. I also use half a bag of chips for a single batch, but I rarely make a single batch! I double the recipe by using a large can of pumpkin, and double the rest of the ingredients. It's quick and easy, and everyone loves it!
These are awesome! I make these every year around this time,they are my husbands absolute favorite! I make a few changes due to personal taste though. I use 1 1/2 cups pure pumpkin, and I use 1/2 cup butter plus 6 T. water instead of the shortening. I also like a bit more of the spicy flavor so I use 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice instead of the called for spices. You could even add another 1/2 to 1 tsp for an extra kick. I also use 3/4 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar. I use 1 cup chopped walnuts and 1 whole bag of chocolate chunks. Basically just added more of the yummy stuff!DELICIOUS! Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
Very flavorful. I added a bit more pumpkin than it called for to give it more of a pumpkiny taste. I also added a teaspoon of pumpkin spice seasoning. My husband's already asking for more.
These are so yummy!!! I saw cookies like these in a store a few days before making them. But they had scary unpronounceable ingredients. Thank you for making life a little more wholesome while staying super yummy! I've made these twice in less than a week. I altered the recipe a little. The first time I made them I used 1 cup all purpose flour and 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour. And since I love spices I added more cinnamon and nutmeg, just a touch of ground clove and mace, about a teaspoon of cardamom, and a few sprinkles of pie spice just for good measure. (Okay so I'm a spice freak I admit it) I used 2 cups of pumpkin puree and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. The second time I baked these I had no more all-purpose flour or shortening on hand so I substituted apple sauce for the shortening and whole oat flour for the all purpose flour. I had to add more flour because the applesauce made the dough moister so I added a little more oat flour and a little bread flour. I didn't measure because I was looking for the correct texture. I also added a tablespoon of flour to the nuts and chips in a separate bowl before mixing them in so they would distribute through the dough more evenly. The first batch crumbled a lot more but was more flavorful. The second batch was still very moist but didn’t crumble. I think the extra gluten from the bread flour help hold them together more. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!!! My inner cookie monster is very happy!
The dough doesn't spread, so you might want to press it down like a peanut butter cookie. Delicious!
Thank you so much for this recipe! I was able to make the best cookies for my dad since pumpkin cookies are his favorite. I doubled the recipe and used a whole can of pumpkin and lots of semi-sweet chocolate chips. For people who think they are too cake-like, that is how they are supposed to taste.
I've been making these type of cookies for years and they're always a favorite of my kids...I don't care for the pumpkin chocolate combo so I substitute the chocolate chips for cinnamon baking chips...the combination is perfect and much better than the chocolate!
These cookies are perfect to make for any occasion! They aren't too sweet, so you can eat more than one without feeling sick. I added a little extra cinnamon.
I used mini chocolate chip morsels and it was very good also.
I make a recipe almost exactly like this one, but I like mine better because the cookies spread out a little more and have more flavor. Instead of shortening, I use 1/2 cup (1 stick) margarine and I reduce the salt to 1/2 teaspoon. I also add extra chocolate chips (semi-sweet) because I like lots of chocolate. Awesome cookies!
As many reviewers suggested, I used 1/2 cup butter in leiu of shortening and these turned out to be beautiful and delicious! Slightly cake-like only because they are light and airy-- they are much better than other pumpkin cookies which tend to be dense. After making one batch, I couldn't resist making not one more, but two more batches! A+
I'm putting five because the cookie part was perfect. The only change I made was using white chips instead of semisweet (seemed more palate pleasing to me), and it was a great change! My husband made these for me and they turned out superb. Matter of fact, they're all gone!
These soft, moist pumpkin cookies looked and felt like "muffin tops" rather than cookies and we enjoyed making and eating them. I did use real pumpkin rather than canned and the recipe turned out just fine. My husband did not like the chocolate chips as he felt that they overwhelmed the pumpkin. I agree that it might be better without them, but would not be as popular with the kids.
These are delicious! I substituted the butter/shortening with 1/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup vegetable oil. The were a big hit with all who ate them. A definite keeper!
I was excited to see I make almost the exact same recipe. The only differences is I only use 1/2 t. salt instead of 1 t. I also found Ghiradelli Milk Chocolate chips (instead of semi-sweet) make everything taste better. I bake them at 375 for 10 minutes. I also stir everything together except for the pumpkin and flour, alternating them at the end (half the pumpkin, then half the flour, half the pumpkin, half the flour). THESE COOKIES ARE A BIG HIT!
This is a fabulous recipe. I didn't change a thing. My family loved them and my 4 year old begged me to make more. Thanks for a great recipe.
Wonderful!!! The cookies don't spread when being cooked so you can put them really close together!
My husband and I *just* made these, and they are so yummy! Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies were my dad's favorite, so I really wanted to find a great recipe with an end result similar to the ones he used to buy from ZCMI in Utah. These are very close! Next time, I think I will use a bit less nutmeg, since I'm not a huge fan of it, and perhaps a bit more cinnamon. And while I love the semi-sweet morsels I used, I might try raisins or even cranberries instead of chocolate, for a fun Autumn harvest-y twist! Wish I had read the previous reviews BEFORE making these, because I also would have used more pumpkin, too! But, these are delicious, exactly as directed. Thanks for a great, easy-to-make recipe!
I supervised my 11-year-old son making these for "life skills" a.k.a. "excuse to make yummy treats" part of his homeschooling. We used fresh cooked pumpkin, since I had it on hand. They turned out delicious. Next time we will use parchment, though.
I was going to make these myself but I went into labor, so I gave my mom the recipe and had her make them for me when I was at the hospital. OH MY GOODNESS these were so good!! Very light and cake-like. Even the nurses were eating them on me! My whole family loves them. We prefer them without the nuts and with extra chocolate chips. The best! UPDATE 8/8/2010 I add extra pumpkin to these= the whole can is fine, and they spread out beautifully. Also I use a whole bag of choc chips.
Easy to put together, but considering how the amount of spices going into these cookies, there isn't much flavor. Soft cookies - disappointing flavor. I won't make these again...sorry.
LOVED IT!! The only thing I did different was used butter instead of shortening and added a whole can of pumpkin. They turned out just perfect! The entire family loved them!
I made these and messed up the recipe but they still tasted really good. I used butter instead of shortening and I accidentally added a whole can of pumpkin instead of 1 cup. I also put in 1/2C brown sugar and 1C white sugar so when I added too much pumpkin I added about 1 1/2Tbs more brown sugar and I did a heaping teaspoon of cinnamon. I will make these again and I might add more pumpkin just because I like a strong pumpkin taste and I will probably add a little more of the spices next time too. I will definitely make these again though.
these cookies were delicious! Made them once with canned pumpkin and am trying them again with real pumpkin. Make them small- they expand to giant cookies!
4.5 * I've made this recipe over and over again, and the cookies are a huge hit! The reason I sisn't give 5* is because I don't think the cooking time is long enough; after 15 minutes I found some of the cookies very under cooked in the middle. 17/18 min depending on how big they are. I'm into enduro and off road dirt bikes, and these puppies are a huge hit at the track with adults and kids, and my coworkers love them. "It just isn't fall until we get pumpkin cookies!" They are SO worth the effort (which really, isn't that much; they're very simple to make).
Great recipe i made this and my kids and husband just loved it i'm going to use this recipe for years to come thank you!!
This is an amazing cookie. Everyone loves them! They were a big hit at our Fall Carnival.
I don't really like these... but my boyfriend loves them and I make them for him. I use the whole can of pumpkin and add some extra flour to the mix. I always end up having to cook them longer than the recommended amount...and they still come out a little doughy. My boyfriend prefers them after they've been chilled in the fridge for awhile. If I liked Pumpkin Choc Chip cookies, I'd like these. =)
Best. Cookies. Ever.
These we're amazing! I have been looking for a recipe that wasn't too casket and these had the perfect moist consistency I was looking for. I took the advice of other commenters and substituted butter for shortening, added more pumpkin and spices (including addition of pumpkin pie spice).
I have never had so many people ask for this recipe! YUM! I think the smaller chips would blend better since the cookie 'meat' is fluffy and cake like. If you double, only do 4 cups flour and not five and just use one can pumpkin. Butter, not shortening, will give it a fuller flavor and taste better. Enjoy!
Awesome cookies. Just changed the shortening to butter and added Craisins along with the chocolate chips, also used pecans instead of walnuts. I'm going to try it next with a combo of craisins, dried apples and pecans; no chips.
I enjoyed this cookie for its texture and unusual combination of pumpkin and chocolate chips. The recipe adapted well to using applesauce in substitution for half the shortening for a lower fat version. Yum!
Yummmmmm.
i added 1/2 cup of (soy) milk because the batter was so dry. i also used enerG egg replacer. om nom vegan yummy! =D
This is a yummy easy-to-follow recipe. I did tweak it though after reading some reviews. I added 1 tsp ground ginger and a dash of pumpkin pie spice. I also used butter instead of shortening, and mini chocolate chips instead of large ones. This gives the recipe just the right balance of pumpkin, spice, and sweetness. I took them to work and they were gone in about two minutes, everybody went crazy over them!
next time , if i make these again. i will double or triple the spices.
My crazy cousin's girlfriend works at a chocolate chip factory and he gets us these delicious real dark chocolate chips for this recipe. I always use my own garden-grown, home-roasted pumpkin puree. Makes them extra moist and delicious. Its vital not to make them too big, other-wise they get cake-y on the inside.
I went with the others recommendations and used butter, the entire can of pumpkin, 1 cup sugar & 1/2 cup brown sugar and doubled the amount of cinnamon and added a couple shakes of allspice & cloves....super delicious.!
I love this recipe. I make some changes, I used 1/2 cup butter and a whole can of pumpkin, I omitted the nuts and used real semi sweet morsels, sometimes I add rasins.I also at more spices ( nutmeg, cinnamon or just use pumpkin pie spice) I really like the texture which is soft but its holds it shape well. everytime I make these I get good comments on them.
I just made these cookies. They are super easy and delicious. Next I am making the Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies III and see which recipe I like best. BA
I used butter, 1 cup w/w flour, 1 cup all purpose and 1/2 cup oats and reduced the sugar to 1 cup (used brown). I only used 1/2 cup pumpkin since that was all I had so I cut the spices to 1/2 tspn each. I omitted the walnuts and used 1 1/2 cups choc chips. A little cakier than we like, but very good!
Amazing! They are more cake-like than cookie-like, kind of like muffins. To make sure they weren't dry I took the advice of other reviewers and upped the pumpkin to 1 1/2 cups of canned pumpkin. Subbed half of the all-purpose flour with organic whole-wheat flour and still tasted great, as well as subbed half the white sugar with brown sugar. I also added an extra 1/2tsp of cinnamon, an extra 1/4 tsp nutmeg and a 1/4tsp of ground cloves too. Next time I'll decrease the chocolate chips to 1/2 cup and increase the walnuts to 1 cup, since I thought there were too many chocolate chips and I really like walnuts! And I'll add maybe a 1/4tsp of ground ginger as well. I TOTALLY recommend these--me and my boyfriend gobbled them up!
Wonderful! I only had pumpkin pie filling and it still worked out and made the cookies very moist.
I doubled it and used a large can of pumpkin. For one cup of sugar, I used brown sugar. It didn't cream very well, but no big deal. For the (doubled) spices, I used 2 tsp cinnamon, 2 tsp nutmeg, 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice, and some sprinkling of cloves and allspice, just for fun. I also used guittard milk chocolate chips. Next time I might use a package and a half, because the chocolate chips were very scanty. This was sooooo good! Made me feel like an amazing cook and they were gobbled up fast! I love the cakey texture and the spices and sugar and flour (and everything else) ratio was perfect!
I came across this recipe as I was craving something sweet. Luckily I had all the ingredients available and whipped up a batch. Fantastic flavor and easy to make recipe!! I added the caramel icing from another pumpkin cookie recipe I found on this site. I wish I had doubled the batch as one reviewer suggested. I will add this to my "keep" file. I did 1/2 butter/1/2 shortening for the shortening amount as other reviewers mentioned. This is a perfect fall cookie. I will be baking several batches to give to neighbors and friends at Thanksgiving.
I made a few subs. I used 1/2 brown sugar 1/2 white, 1/2 brown flour and 1/2 white and I didn't have any nutmeg so I added 1/4 tsp ground cloves and 1/2 tsp ginger. My son's friend said they were the best cookies he's ever had (although, they are quite possibly the only fresh out of the oven cookies he has ever been served) and his other friend gobbled up 4 in the blink of an eye.
These cookies are amazing. I used white chocolate chips as suggested by a friend. DELICIOUS!!
I did one batch of these but I only put chocolate chips in about half of my batch. The cookies without the chocolate chips were okay...I could taste the pumpkin and spices and they were the texture of a cake almost. The ones with chocolate chips just tasted like chocolate totally overrode the pumpkin flavor. Overall they had a lukewarm reception with my family and I will probably not be making them again.
OH MY THESE ARE DELICIOUS, CHANGES WERE BTR VS SHRTNG SPLENDA 3/4 CUP, DASH NUTMEG AND A BAG OF SEMI SWEET WHITE CHOCOLATE MORSEL SWIRLS
What a fantastic recipe. I love extra spices so I added a teaspoon of pumpkin spice also and that elevated the pumpkin taste. It made the recipe that much better. It also yields a lot which I personally like. This recipe is a huge hit every year!
Love them!
These turned out better than expected! They are sort of cake-like in texture. I used mini-chips instead of large ones. The big ones I think might overpower the cookie. Also, I smoothed cream cheese icing over the tops of them. I think they would have been a bit bland without.
I do love pumpkin BUT these were not good at all! Make regular chocolate chip cookies instead!
My family has always loved Pumpkin Chocolate Chip cookies from the bakery, but the high price of them sent me in search of a recipe I could make at home. The first time I tried out the recipe the only change that I made was using butter instead of shortening (which I do not like). They turned out great and everybody loved them. The second time I substituted the butter with applesauce for a healthier cookie, and added food coloring to make them more orange. The cookies turned out soft and wonderful, and nobody missed the butter. The only other change I will make is using a bit less nutmeg, as I found it overwhelming. This recipe is a keeper!
This was a really easy cookie. However, I couldn't really tast the pumpkin that much.
These were good. Very light. I used half whole wheat flour, and they were still puffy and soft. Would probably add more pumpkin and more spice next time. I subbed all the spices for pumpkin pie spice, and it could have used more. Thanks for sharing!
These are really easy to make and smell so good. I was trying to duplicate the ones I buy at the bakery. These are close but not quite the same. I will be making these again though.
I got rave reviews for these cookies - but took the previous reviwers' comments to heart by adding an extra 1/3 Cup of pumpkin and almost doubling the spices and chocolate chips. The cookies were like mini muffins, they were so soft!
This is a great recipe. Turned out perfect.I made it for family that came over last nite. My husbands cousins luved them. I wasn't sure how pumpkin would work with kids as my critics, but they luved them. I gave them some to take home thats how much they luved them. I added lots of canned pumpkin as some of the reviews said to do. and so i added more flour to get the cookie dough consistancy. I also added pecans for some crunch.I used the mini chocolate chips because i find they disperse in the batter better than the regular chips. With those i find u only get a couple chips in a cookies b/c they are big. I will be making this again soon. I love fall and well these are perfect as a fall dessert. Fall flavours fill my home when I bake them. The cinnamon and nutmeg are lovely.They come out awesome, soft and delicious. Thanks again.
Awesome! Better than the old recipe I used to use! I made a few changes though, I added a tablespoon of milk, a bit more cinnamon, a dash of pumpkin pie spice and used mini chocolate chips. Came out great! Will definitely be making these again!
Sorry, I won't be making these again. These are more like a type of pumpkin bar (not really cookie texture) with some choc chips - what I was looking for was a choc chip cookie with background pumpkin flavor.
When I saw this recipe, I knew I had to try it!! I love pumpkin and I love chocolate, so this was pretty much perfect to me. So moist from the extra scoop of pumpkin I added, but other than that I followed to recipe exactly as written. Delicious!!
So easy to make and SO delicious! I also used butter instead of shortening, and I added 1/4 cup more chocolate chips.
I think it's my own fault these didn't turn out at a 5 star rating. I used pumpkin pie filling (which has some added ingredients) instead of just canned pumpkin, so there is not a whole lot of flavour to these cookies. They're still tasty, just not the "5 star" I was expecting.
I've used this recipe for the past 2 years at my annual tree trimming party. They always go over very well!
It's very easy to make but kind of blah tasting. You need to add some seasonings for more flavor.
A good cookie but it had sort of a cake-like texture and the pumpkin flavor wasn't very noticeable. The walnuts were a nice addition. I used a mini-ice cream scoop to make the job go faster and got close to 5 dozen cookies.
This was NOT the pumpkin chocolate chip recipe I was looking for. Really cake like consistancy and NOT the moist kind you buy from the store. The only reason I didn't give it one star was because the person I gave them to as presents said they were good and so did my husband but they were way too dry for what this cookie should be like.
I'm not a big pumpkin fan, but my husband is. Due to all the good reviews I decided to give this recipe a shot. Glad I did, these are very tasty and my husband loves them.
OH. MY. GOD. I'd give these 6 stars if I could. I am a pumpkin fanatic and these are incredible! The only changes I made were: using 1/4 c butter and 2 tbsp plain, non-fat yogurt instead of shortening and instead of 1 tsp nutmeg, I used 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 tsp ginger. I also omitted the walnuts because I didn't have any on hand. Yum!
I hate to say it, and I must have done something wrong but these were VERY bland and I doubled the spices (and then went back and added even more before cooking the next batch).
Everyone loved these!! The only changes I made was that I added half cup of semi-sweet chips and half cup of white/choc swirls & omitted the nutmeg. I also used butter as recommended by previous users. I will be making these again!!
This is the exact recipe that my Great-Grandma made and passed down to our entire family. It is never fall until I start making these cookies!
I have been using this recipes since 1999! It is delicious and always a hit wherever I take them! Easy to double.
These are pretty good. It's just really hard to beat plain old chocolate chip cookies. The pumpkin taste just distracts from the yummy factor.
This cookie was requested by a Marine buddy of my Marine Hubby... I have never heard of it or made it before but lo'an behold here it is!! And it is GREAT! OoH-Rah!! I tweaked with it just a little bit... I used roughly 3/4 of the can of Pumpkin puree (didn't use a measuring cup),I put in a full bag of chocolate chip morsels (12oz),1/2cup of butter flavored shortening and 2 teaspoons of the pumpkin spice instead of the individual spices called for in the recipe. The dough rises high when baking insted of spreading so keep that in mind if you are packing for presents or shipments. I got compliments of "Just like Mom's...where did you get the recipe?"
I made three good changes: substituted 1/2 cup butter instead of shortening, added a pinch of cloves, added more choc. chips. Because these are very cake-like remember that they won't "spread out" like regular choc. chip cookies do. Therefore, don't drop them on the sheet too tall, but spread them out a bit if you want them to more cook evenly.
AAAAAAAAAA+++++++++++++ these cookies are divine!!! i took them to work (i am a nurse and i work at a local hospital) and snagged myself a date with a doctor or two! J/K but they DID love them and have been raving about them for months. i also made a batch with cinn-chips and they were yummy as well. great recipe!!!!
Very good... it has just enough spice and they turned out pretty soft. They almost reminded me of muffin tops.
I hate to say this but these were gross. I have no idea how anyone could rate these 5 stars. I did use pumpkin pie filling, which should only have made it more flavorful. Too cake like, and too bland. I wasted time and $ on this.
Very comforting cookies! I did follow the suggestion to use butter instead of shortening. Also, i used half white sugar and half brown sugar and added a 1/2 tsp ground ginger. They were delicious. These cookies are great for kids because of the soft, cakey texture. They are a lunch box favourite in the fall.
Absolutely great. Everyone loved them
We loved these cookies! However, my first batch nearly burned at 15 minutes. 10-12 was a more appropriate baking time and I also made them a bit larger.
I wanted to give these 3.5 stars but it wouldn't let me. I liked these cookies. They didn't wow me but they were tasty. I took the advise of other reviewers and used butter instead of shortening. Also, I went a little heavy on the spices. I think I added a bit too much nutmeg so I'll probably go lighter on that next time. Also, I didn't add the full cup of chocolate chips. I thought it looked like a lot in the batter so I stopped at 3/4 C. However, it was not enough. Some cookies didn't have more than one or two chips. They are best eaten fresh or from the fridge.
amazing flavor
Great recipe, everyone loved these cookies! I substituted butter for the shortening.
Loved it - easy to make and they taste so good. My teenage daughter took them to a party and they were all eaten and everyone loved them.
I love pumpkin anything, so I had to make these cookies. They aren't very pumpkinny but they were still good. I think the cake like texture comes from the shortening as opposed to butter. I followed the recipe exactly and have to agree with other reviewers that it's a little bland.
I unfortunately did not care for these nor did my family. The flavor was a little bland so I added about 3 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice, batter then tasted real good but when I baked them the texture was not right, I did use butter however in lieu of the shortening; that could have played a small roll in this less than stellar cookie.
These were just okay. Very cakey which is not what I like in a cookie. I couldn't quite taste the pumpkin flavor. They tasted like cakey chocolate chip cookies with a funky flavor in it. I followed the recipe exactly. I will not be making them again.
These are really flavorful and tasty! My friends and I absolutely loved them. One thing I did differently--I did not have chocolate chips on hand so I used butterscotch chips instead. Also they seemed to take a little longer than 15 minutes to bake for me. Next time I will try chocolate chips, but either way they are just great.
This is a great recipe. I make them to take to work and for my family. They are always the hit of the potluck. I have had several people ask for these specifically when potluck's come up. A big hit.
Everytime I make these cookies they are gone in seconds! Everyone loves them and asks for the recipe. A tip though- after the cookies are cooled, store in a ziplock bag or sealed container. They are better the second day and very moist.
I took everyone elses advice and used butter. I also used rounded scoops of the spcies and more pumkin. My 7 year old ate half the batch. This one is a keeper. YUMMMY!
Pumpkin chocolate chip cookies are some of my favorite cookies. I made some alterations to the recipe- I used 6 Tbs shortning, 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 brown sugar, 1- 15oz can pumpkin (which is about 1 1/2 cups), 3/4 tsp cinnamon, 3/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 pumpkin pie spice. I also used a mixture of milk chocolate chips and white chips, and baked on a Silpat. My husband said they were by the far- the best I have ever made. They do come out pretty sweet, so if you don't like cookies too sweet, I suggest cutting back on the sugar.
Fun twist when compared to the original chocolate chip cookie. So yummy. I used nearly an entire bag of chocolate chips. I will most likely add more walnuts next time too :)
