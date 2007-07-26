Mom's Excellent Chocolate Chip Cookies

I'm known in my family for being "adventerous" when it comes to food, and luckily this time I was. This proved to be a great recipe despite all the reviews and my children got hooked on it! I glazed the cookies with vanilla glaze (normally meant for bundt cakes) and did use 2 cups of flour as other reviwers suggested. The amount of shortening and butter was fine, considering I used a light subsitute, but I don't really think that made a difference, because the batch I made for the kids used classic butter and they loved it! Also instead of chopped walnuts, I used ground walnuts, no one in my family being big on nuts! If these cookies didn't work the first time, I would consider trying them again with the recommended changes, and I can assure you, your whle family will be begging for more! Thanks, Stacy Mae

Read More