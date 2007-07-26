Mom's Excellent Chocolate Chip Cookies

My mom has made this our family's favorite cookie. Her husband, children, and grandchildren all enjoy its exceptional, mouth-watering flavor. This is a classic from our family to yours.

By Stacy Mae

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Cream butter, shortening, both sugars, egg, and vanilla in an electric mixer until fluffy.

  • Stir in sifted dry ingredients.

  • Add chocolate chips and walnuts.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls, 2 inches apart onto greased cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden.

358 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 214.1mg. Full Nutrition
