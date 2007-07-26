Mom's Excellent Chocolate Chip Cookies
My mom has made this our family's favorite cookie. Her husband, children, and grandchildren all enjoy its exceptional, mouth-watering flavor. This is a classic from our family to yours.
I'm known in my family for being "adventerous" when it comes to food, and luckily this time I was. This proved to be a great recipe despite all the reviews and my children got hooked on it! I glazed the cookies with vanilla glaze (normally meant for bundt cakes) and did use 2 cups of flour as other reviwers suggested. The amount of shortening and butter was fine, considering I used a light subsitute, but I don't really think that made a difference, because the batch I made for the kids used classic butter and they loved it! Also instead of chopped walnuts, I used ground walnuts, no one in my family being big on nuts! If these cookies didn't work the first time, I would consider trying them again with the recommended changes, and I can assure you, your whle family will be begging for more! Thanks, Stacy MaeRead More
My husband loves chocolate chip cookies, and this recipe has potential if you cut out the butter flavored shortening, used 1 1/2 cups of flour, add 1/4 tsp. of cream of tartar and bake these at 350 for 10 minutes vs. 375 - you'll have a much better experience.....Read More
This cookie recipe had way too little flour for the amount of shortening and butter. My first batch was very greasy and dark brown. I added more flour and the rest of my cookies were really good.
These aren't cookies! They're chips! They're literally chips, like potato chips! You could add a cup more flour to the recipe if you want cookies instead of chips.
I've been making choc chip cookies for many years. My recipe is almost exactly like this one but I only use 1/2 cup shortening in mine. Just omit the butter and then they will be perfect :)
more flour needed! I used 2 cups and they turned out great!
Needs more flour! The cookies just melted all over the pan... there was nothing to hold it together!
I agree, needs more flour. First batch was a big blob that ended up in the garbage. I added 1 more cup of flour and it was fine. I should have read the review prior to attempting.
These cookies were all right. They came out way to greasy. You could see the butter on the sulferized paper. And I agree with the other people: there wasn't enough flour.
All I could taste was the Crisco shortening and because there was not enough flour, they came out flat.
Don't waste your time trying to modify this recipe. There are much better ones out there.
these cookies come out flat and hard. The recipe on the back of the chip bag was better. They need more flour or something.
I wish I had read other reviews first. You must add more flour to this recipe. I knew when I was mixing it something wasn't right. I added flour to after the first batch and it helped.
I did love cookies; however, I used canola oil instead of shortening, and used pecans instead of walnuts. I didn't measure anything perfectly, except the flour, & it came out fine....the pecans with the butter was a delicious combo!
I don't enjoy these cookies. I will not make them again.
The recipe needs more flour and because I love chocolate I added 1/2 a cup more chips
A little too greasy, but that's the flavour!
:( very dissapointed. The taste was ok but way too greasy. so sad
Thank You very much for an excellent recipe. Very awesome, taste is fantastic and texture is wonderful jus like the person who submitted it. Aloha and Mahalo Henry Waiau
Like the other reviewers before me indicated (but I didn't read until after making the cookies) there is too much butter and not enough flour. What you end up with is a melted mess on the cookie sheet. I ended up freezing remaining dough to add to vanilla ice cream.
They tasted delicious, but turned out too thin, especially around the edges. They were also pretty dark. I'm not a baking expert, so I wouldn't know what to suggest..but from the other reviews, I guess it needs more flour!
These came out flat.
I made these twice, the first they came out flat and ran togther. Figuring I had done something wrong decided to try one more time adding more Flour, and ended up with one big cookie. I would not recommend this one.
