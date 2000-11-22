Mrs. Fields Cookie Recipe II

These are just like Mrs. Fields...makes 112 cookies.

By Sonnia

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
112
Yield:
112 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Cream together butter, white sugar, and brown sugar. Add eggs and vanilla.

  • Pulverize oats in a blender.

  • Mix pulverized oats, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a separate bowl. Stir into butter mixture until combined.

  • Add chocolate chips, walnuts, and chocolate and stir until combined.

  • Place golfball-sized balls of dough onto greased cookie sheets, about 2 inches apart.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, working in batches as needed, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Do not overbake.

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 8g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 75.3mg. Full Nutrition
