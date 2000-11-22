Mrs. Fields Cookie Recipe II

I used to work at Mrs. Fields in Beverly Hills at the Century City Plaza I was 14 on a work permit during summer. I remember we used Hershey chocolate and Hershey chocolate chips, C&H pure cane sugar, and I can't remember the butter I don't remember what it was but I do know it was the best butter that was out at the time. I remember everything was the best brand for the time, this was in 86 or 87 but they never cheated by using generic ingredient's ever . The mixing room in the back was very clean as was the cookie shop in general, They had very strict cleanliness guidelines I would definitely trust that place however places nowadays I'm not too sure of. BTW I added a half cup of flour and put the oatmeal in a blender on liquify it was done in seconds . Also Mrs Fields did use cinnamon in her cookies which is odd I don't see it here or any other recipe online claiming Mrs Fields cookie copycat. But here's the biggest secret ... Have you ever had Mrs Fields brownies? Well every batch of brownies was made from day old cookies what we would close we would get every cookie that didn't sell over no matter what kind it was and we would take it in the back where the industrial mixer was and we have to put every single leftover in there including the brownies that were left over we would turn on the mixer and blend it all together until it was like moist sand and we would use that for the bottom layer of the brownies