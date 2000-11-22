Mrs. Fields Cookie Recipe II
These are just like Mrs. Fields...makes 112 cookies.
These are just like Mrs. Fields...makes 112 cookies.
A great recipe that delivers awesome chocolate chip cookies. A few additions to the recipe: 1. chill the chocolate bar before grating...simplifies the process. Use a food processor to expedite this part of the recipe. 2. make sure that the oats are ground completely. I usually empty the blender and add them again. 3. I find that people are just as happy without the nuts, and some people either can't eat nuts or hate them in cookies. Leaving out the nuts will improve overall acceptance. 4. It may be obvious to people who really know how to cook, but these cookies turn out much better when you hand mix the ingredients. Ok, maybe it's my own superstition, but I really believe this...stick your bar hands in there and really "feel the dough". 5. I always cool the dough before rolling into balls...it makes it easier to roll into balls, and the slighty chilled dough seems to improve the final shape of the cookies (no idea why, but seems to work).Read More
This is a tasty cookie but the oatmeal flavor is too prominent for my preference. Grinding the oats was time consuming as well; I might try just purchasing the oat flour if I make this recipe again.Read More
A great recipe that delivers awesome chocolate chip cookies. A few additions to the recipe: 1. chill the chocolate bar before grating...simplifies the process. Use a food processor to expedite this part of the recipe. 2. make sure that the oats are ground completely. I usually empty the blender and add them again. 3. I find that people are just as happy without the nuts, and some people either can't eat nuts or hate them in cookies. Leaving out the nuts will improve overall acceptance. 4. It may be obvious to people who really know how to cook, but these cookies turn out much better when you hand mix the ingredients. Ok, maybe it's my own superstition, but I really believe this...stick your bar hands in there and really "feel the dough". 5. I always cool the dough before rolling into balls...it makes it easier to roll into balls, and the slighty chilled dough seems to improve the final shape of the cookies (no idea why, but seems to work).
I got a hold of this recipe about 15 years ago. It is fantastic. Be sure to blend the butter and the sugar until fluffy...this makes the cookies soft and chewy. The recipe can be easily cut in half. If you have no need for 52 cookies...roll out the rest into golf ball size and freeze on a cookie sheet on wax paper. Once frozen, store in the freezer in freezer bags. Then you can take out just a dozen or so. Let thaw a little before baking. YUM!
Yum! This was a lot of work, but very delicious--well worth the effort! I cut the recipe in half--I don't need 52 cookies My boyfriend doesn't like nuts, so I omitted them and doubled the amount of chocolate chips (cut chocolate chips by 1/2, instead of 1/4). Powderizing the oatmeal was a great idea--it lends a unique and very subtle flavor to the cookie. I made the entire process much easier by adding in the chocolate (not chocolate chips) with the oatmeal, instead of grating it by hand. I also threw in 1/4 C of almonds while powderizing the oatmeal and chocolate-the texture is subtle enough that my boyfriend didn't notice. I also added 1 teaspoon EACH of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. It lends a slightly spicy taste that pairs very well with the grated chocolate. Please follow the cooking time--10 minutes for a smaller cookie, 12 minute for the larger ones. Grease the cookie sheet WELL, and wait at least 5-10 minute for the cookie to cool before removing them from the sheet--otherwise, they crumble. After they are cooled, however, they're not very crumbly, and can easily be packaged and shipped.
I have been making these for years and everyone raves about them. The trick is to only bake them for 8-10 minutes. They will look like they are not done but once they have cooled they will be perfect. If not they will not taste good at all. A cookie scooper will make this a lot easier.
Grating the chocolate takes FOREVER but these cookies are remarkably good. I can't figure out how long they need to be baked -- they seem like they could use more time when they come out, but later on harden a bit. Store with a slice of bread in closed container to keep moist
The balls don't flatten during cooking, so flatten them with your hand or a spatula. And 9 minutes was perfect for my oven. I did one batch with half whole wheat flour and a-p flour and one with all 1-p flour and both were quite yummy.
I've been making these cookies since the late 1980s. Always a major hit with anyone who eats them! The key to success is to not over bake them. Various stories have been attached to this recipe -- when I recevied it via e-mail long ago, the theory was the recipe cost someone $200 and they were getting "even" by passing it around. Who cares what urban legend is attached to this recipe -- the cookies are simply the best that I've ever made.
This is what I want when I want a chocolate chip cookie. Perfect. Very pretty too -- stayed nice and fat, instead of spreading and flattening. The oats give it a great chewiness. I measured the ground oats and they came out to 3-3/4 cups, so next time I will just use oat flour in that amount instead of grinding my own oats. I replaced half the white sugar with Splenda, but bet I can get away with replacing all of it (since it will still have brown sugar in there too). Lasted almost a week, and were nice and soft the whole time.
This is a tasty cookie but the oatmeal flavor is too prominent for my preference. Grinding the oats was time consuming as well; I might try just purchasing the oat flour if I make this recipe again.
If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would. I have been making my cookies this way for many, many years and I just love them. Use a coffee grinder to powderize the oatmeal. So easy. I do about 1/2 cup at a time and dump into a bowl as I go. It literally takes a minute. The oatmeal really makes these special.
I just made this recipe this morning. It is a lot of work. I took the advise of another and rolled and froze about 3/4 of the recipe for later use. They taste fine, but why are they so bland in color. I recommend using the second level up from the bottom of the oven. I used the medium size pampered chef scoop and needed extra baking time for them. If you want a good chocolate chip cookie don't make this one. Find a recipe (re: Best Big Fat Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe, this site) that hasn't the oatmeal in it. Don't get me wrong they will not go to waste. Just not what I expected. Make a small batch and be your own judge. Preferences differ.
This is the one. I have tried to duplicate the Mrs. Fields recipe for years and finally have found "THE ONE". Absoutely delicious, moist and soft just like the real thing. I encourage everyone to try this recipe. There is nothing I would change about it. FABULOUS!
The perfect chocolate chip cookie! I got this recipe at a cookie exchange last year, and these are now the ONLY chocolate chip cookies I will make. I use Pecans instead of walnuts, and also found that they take a little longer to cook, but these are wonderful. Once you try them, you won't go back to your old recipe. Tip: If you don't want to blow the motor on your mixer, you may want to make half batches. That's what happened to my coworker who made these for the cookie exchange. After hearing about that, I started with the mixer but finished with my hands after adding the chips & nuts.
LOVE THIS RECIPE! Family Fav and the kids don't know there is oatmeal in it! Just to let you know **1cup oats = 3/4 ground oats** (didn't read the instructions before I started grinding them ;)
The cookie was great, I highly recommend it. However, I question the authenticity of the recipe. It is the same as the Neiman Marcus spam that went around several years ago.
These were a huge hit for Valentine's day- fabulous cookie. Crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside when baked for 9 minutes. I used about 1 Tbs per cookie and it made 119 cookies. Took a long time- I bake one tray at a time- but completely worth the end result. Used a blender for the oatmeal and it worked out fine. You will not be disappointed, but Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies is still our family favorite.
I've been making this recipe for 20 years and it's just my favorite chocolate chip recipe. I may have to try adding the grated chocolate to the oatmeal as others have suggested. I do use the large baking chips by Ghiradelli (60%) - makes it seem much richer. I've never greased a cookie sheet and have never had any trouble. Today I tried something a bit different. For the grated chocolate, I used a Lindt bar that had unfused chili. I was uncertain how it would turn out so half of this batch was a regular Hershey bar. I can taste the "heat" - barely there, but will find out later if anybody else can (I know it's there)
These are the first chocolate chip cookies that taste very different from the classic Tollhouse recipe. I cut the recipe in half. I used wheat flour as Im trying to cut down on the white. It definately was the powderized oatmeal that gave them such a great taste. I refrigerated in between batches and scooped each ball with a small ice cream scoop. This will now become my staple cookie recipe. (It was very easy too and didnt take too long-maybe because I did cut it in half.)
I have been using this recipe for years now. Everybody loves them! They are different than the boring recipe on the back of every bag of choc. chips. The picture shown doesn't give them justice - mine stay "plump". Highly recommend! Also, you can divide the recipe in half easily so that you don't make so many, and they freeze well :)
These are truly the best cookie ever. I cannot say enough about them, I tried adding some instant coffee powder to the mix and was even happier.
the cookie was okay. not awesome though. its too oatmeal-ey. after reading the reviews, i reduced the oatmeal by half a cup but it tasted too grainy and healthy. its more of an oatmeal cookie. and if you like oatmeal cookies, might as well not powderize the oats and use instant oats instead
These were allright. Not what I was looking for, I guess. My fiance has been craving choc. chip cookies lately. Yesterday was our 1 yr. proposal anniversarry (we are getting married this fall!!), so I decided to surprise him w/ a batch of his favorite cookie. I was planning to try Mrs. Fields cookie I (it's been in my recipe box for a while), but the grated choc. in this recipe intrigued me, so I decided on this instead. FYI, Sonnia's recipe is IDENTICAL to Renee Kratz's urban legend cookie recipe, sans a few (minor) changes. The main difference b/t the two is how the oatmeal is used. I like it in powdered form better, but wouldn't use as much of it next time (I'd use more regular flour instead). Having said that, prep was a LOT of work, but worth the effort, IMHO. I 1/2'd this recipe, and b/c of that, only needed to "pulverize" 2.5 c. oatmeal. I found that add. in increments & using the liquefy (yes, liquefy) button on my KA mixer worked best. I only had semi-sweet choc. baking pcs. on hand, so I gave those a whirl (chop) in my blender too. I used my PC grater for my (COLD = easier to grate) choc. bars & it worked really well! And, I too mix. my dough by hand (no need to chill 1st). My only other ch. was to omit the nuts (don't like them) & use my 3 T scoop (which produced slightly lgr. than golf ball sized cookies). Baking for 9 min. & allowing to "rest" for 5 produced soft, chewy cookies. All in all, these were OK, but not better than plain choc. chip cookies. Thx., Sonia!
These are very popular in our family and neighbourhoold - most requested recipe for the last 10 years. A handy shortcut is to chop the nuts and chocolate bar in food processor after or before the oats - not too finely though - save a bit of time
Its a great cookie, but for whatever reason it does not taste like the store bought cookies. The mrs fields website does not state using oatmeal in their cookies. Now while oatmeal makes a great cookie, it sounds like they use a blend of flour and not oatmeal. So these cookies taste much more like a Cookies by George... people out West may know these cookies. They are oatmeal chocolate and are prominent for their chocolate chunks on the top(middle) of the cookie. Very good recipe, oatmeal has a very strong texture and taste. I love it, but it makes it slightly different from Mrs Fields
This is my absolute favorite cookie recipe, and while it's very time consuming to make it is worth it for special occasions. I use mini Hershey kisses (found in the same section as chocolate chips) instead of grated Hershey bar to save on the time. Don't try to flatten them, as somehow it makes them taste very blah. There must be some magic in the texture that is created with the fuller cookie.
If you bake these cookies without expecting them to be the 'real' thing, you may not be disappointed. Be careful not to overbake as warned. They will not look ready but trust that they are or else they won't be chewy. Overall, this recipe was definitely worth the time. Thanks!
Loved this recipe!!! I make it whenever I am expecting a big crowd or for church functions. It is sure to be a hit.
I just took these out of the oven and they are very good though not really like Mrs. Fields. If you don't like oatmeal cookies I would not suggest this recipe because it's basically an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. I would make it again, they are very tasty.
These cookies were good, but I wasn't expecting an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie and that is what this turned out to be. I expected the powdered oatmeal to give the cookie texture and a subtle oatmeal taste, but instead they turned into oatmeal cookies and NOT the Mrs Fields Cookie I was hoping for.
These cookies are the best chocolate chip cookies I have ever had! Thank you!
This is an excellent recipe! I made a few modifications by using 2 cups of butterscotch chips and 2 cups of chocolate chips. I also used crunch bars for my grated chocolate bar. I will definitely make these cookies again!
they were ok, but not great, took them to a party and lots were left over, not the hit I was hoping for
Great recipe! I made it without the chocolate bar and nuts. They were just right! I love a fat cookie!
the only chocolate chip recipe I make.
These were awesome at Christmas!!!
These cookies are absolutely delicious. Everybody loves and raves about them. The flavor is rich, and the texture is thick, soft and hearty. Everytime I make these cookies, they are the first dessert devoured. Everyone wants the recipe. They are definitely worth baking, and so delicious, worth every calorie. The dough is thick, I roll the cookies into balls so they all come out the same size and shape. LTE
Maybe I did something wrong - but these came out way too dry for my liking. They fell apart while lifting off the cookie sheet. I will try again and fiddle with amounts to see if that helps.
These cookies are a pain to make, but definitely worth the effort. I bake often, and this is the most requested cookie of them all. Seeing as it's a double recipe, I've considered just making two separate batches at the same time to make it easier to handle the amount of dough this recipe yields. The bottom line here is that these cookies are time consuming to make, but are the best chocolate chip cookies I've found anywhere.
This recipe tastes great and is easy to make. I added a tablespoon of cocoa and it turned out great!
It's Christmas so instead of the grated chocolate, I put in M&M's....yummy.
We loved this recipe! I didn't have the chocolate bar so left it out and it was just great. I used a coffee grinder for the oatmeal and while it didn't powderize it, it made it smaller and the cookies looked beautiful!!! We brought some to a business we frequent every employee came up to us to say "Thank you so much! Those cookies were the best!"
If you love Choc you will love this recipe. Makes alot of cookies. Everyone loved this. The second time I made the recipe I used 1/2 choc chips and 1/2 butterscotch chips.. big hit!
These cookies are good-unique! The oatmeal adds a different taste...Only downfall is the amount of preparation...If you have a food processor w/ a blade to grate the chocolate-use it!!! I only used 3oz choc...I also mixed the flour & butter mixture together by hand!!! Boyfriend didn't much care for them!!!
This is the best chocolate chip cookie I have ever made. I will make these again. My entire family could not stop eating these!!
We have enjoyed this recipe for years. My recipe only calls for 1 tsp. baking soda and no chocolate bar nor nuts. We have made it without powderized oatmeal and it was good, but powderizing makes it better.
Has anyone tried adding the oatmeal without powderizing it. I have made this for years and have always had only great comments on it. I have also made the regular Mrs. Fields cookie without the oatmeal and everyone always prefers the regular oatmeal to the plain recipe . It makes a chewy cookie but still tastes great.
This is the weirdest cookie recipe I have ever tried.My sister in law and I made these together, and we were laughing all the way through the process. We had no idea what we were getting into. These definately do not taste anything like Mrs. Field's. I was very dissapointed in these cookies after I first made them. The next day, I changed my mind. I am not sure what happens overnight- but they are delicious the next day. I haven't made them since, but i will have to make them again when I have the energy to do so.
I'm comparing this recipe to mine from the 80's. I've made these cookies many times and 1) half this batch is more than enough fo me 2). Forget the blender. Use your food processor. You will save lots of time. 3) After you add the eggs, beat until fluffy. 4) use a 4 oz Hershey chocolate almond bar. Chop it up using a large knife and a cutting board. The pieces don't need to be even. That's one of the best things about this cookie. 5) Bake on ungreased cookie sheet. 6) My recipe says to bake 6-10 minutes at 375. A lower temp might be better but I have always had success at 375. 7) Don't overbake...which means take them out as soon as the edges begin to brown, even though they won't look done, This is my all-time favorite cookie recipe. It takes time. I have had great luck with the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe on this sight where I substituted 1 cup of flour with a cup of ground up oats. Guess where I got that idea. ;-) I didn't use the nuts in that recipe so I can't vouch for how it will turn out with nuts. But if you want a recipe that is a tad easier than this one...you might try that one.
These cookies had really good flavor, but i think the recipe needs some tweaking. I would use less of the oatmeal powder and more flour, it was almost like an oatmeal cookie this way, which definitely wasn't what i was looking for. Also, the recipe called for far more chocolate chips than I like, i guess i should have been able to spot that right away. If you don't flatten the cookies before putting them in to cook they don't expand at all, I almost lost my first batch that way. Definitely a good start though.
These are the BEST!! Took some to work, and one coworker told me she has eaten Mrs. Fields cookies, and these are tons better than the originals. Yumminess at it's best!!!! Highly recommend!
I used to work at Mrs. Fields in Beverly Hills at the Century City Plaza I was 14 on a work permit during summer. I remember we used Hershey chocolate and Hershey chocolate chips, C&H pure cane sugar, and I can't remember the butter I don't remember what it was but I do know it was the best butter that was out at the time. I remember everything was the best brand for the time, this was in 86 or 87 but they never cheated by using generic ingredient's ever . The mixing room in the back was very clean as was the cookie shop in general, They had very strict cleanliness guidelines I would definitely trust that place however places nowadays I'm not too sure of. BTW I added a half cup of flour and put the oatmeal in a blender on liquify it was done in seconds . Also Mrs Fields did use cinnamon in her cookies which is odd I don't see it here or any other recipe online claiming Mrs Fields cookie copycat. But here's the biggest secret ... Have you ever had Mrs Fields brownies? Well every batch of brownies was made from day old cookies what we would close we would get every cookie that didn't sell over no matter what kind it was and we would take it in the back where the industrial mixer was and we have to put every single leftover in there including the brownies that were left over we would turn on the mixer and blend it all together until it was like moist sand and we would use that for the bottom layer of the brownies
The perfect chocolate chip cookie. A wonderful blend of flavors that wraps you in a cocoon happiness. No need to change a thing.
This is the real deal and tastes amazing. It is vital that you follow the instructions to a T to get the right result, if you don't blend the oats into a fine flour texture it will not turn out right. I know that there is an urban legend about how this recipe got out.. I can confirm it is not a legend, it is fact. I knew the woman who bought the recipe for $250 from the company over 20 years ago. She gave me the recipe explaining how she acquired it and asked me and everyone to spread it to everyone they could because she thought it was only $2.50 not $250. This was before the internet was a big thing.. in the early days when not many were on the world wide web. I think the year was 1991 when she gave it to me.. not sure how long before that she had bought it.
I made it! I tired several times to find this recipe out and I finally got it!! Tasty, rich in choco taste, soft....but some of my friends said it is too soft and not crispy. I don't know why and wondering how to make it harder and more crispy? Anybody can help? Easy ingredients and highly recommend everyone to have a try on it!
This the best chocolate chip cookie recipe and I’ll never make it with another. However, this isn’t the Mrs. Fields recipe. I went to Mrs. Fields to compare and it this recipe is 100 x better! It makes an industrial size batch so I freeze the cookie dough balls to have on hand whenever I want fresh cookies. Swoon!!!!!!
I thought the cookies were good, however everyone else thought they were the best thing since sliced bread so instead of a 3 or 4 I had to give it a 5.
Since I haven't had a Mrs. Fields cookie I can't compare. But these are very good. My problem was my Kitchen Aid bowl was not big enough and I don't have the strength to stir such a big batch. Also I found it difficult to grate my chocolate so only got 2 oz. grated. Question: Does the grated chocolate make the cookie dough more like a chocolate cookie? Will make 1/2 the recipe next time. But yum yum, even the raw dough.
My husband loved this recipe. He said "don't lose that one". It must be a keeper! Thanks!
I made this recipe tonight and am so disappointed that it didn't turn out tasting like Mrs. Field's chocolate chip cookies!
Everyone loved these cookies!
I have been making this recipe (or a similar one) for years and has been hailed as the best cookies by all. This is a very large batch of this recipe. I usually use about 2 cups of oat flour or finely processed oats. The oats are what makes this recipe. I usually cook them at 375, I melt the butter, and I add about 1 to 2 tablespoons of milk. I don't put chocolate chunks in mine but that is just me. I use a large cookie scope ( I think it is a #20) and they come out crispy on the edges and a little soft in the middle. I have used the oat flour before but it is really expensive to buy so I usually stick to blending my own.
These disappear so fast, you won't believe it!
Will make again. Friends asked for recipe!
These are the best cookies I've ever made! I added a few cups shredded coconut to the dough and a lot more chocolate chips than the recipe called for. I will make these again. Thanks for sharing such a fabulous recipe!
I've made these for years. Everyone asks for the recipe. The oatmeal makes these so addictive. Yummy.
absolutely delicious! Will make over and over again...never stay in the cookie jar more than 2 days!!
I actually made these during the holidays, but forgot to rate. Great cookies, very similar to the real thing.
Exceptional cookies! The requests fir more are relentless.
Everyone loved these cookies. The reviews were "fantastic" and "delicious." So I'd say these are worth the extra time and effort they take to make. These should be called Oatmeal Chocolate chip cookies though because they have a definite oatmeal taste.
I used one cup less of flour & it was great.
one of the best recipes I ever made. Definitly make again
This recipe sounded so nice and from the previous reviews I thought it would be a winner. I had to use chopped chocolate instead of chips as I couldn't find any in Amsterdam! I also had to bake the cookies for about 20 minutes, even though they were golf ball size. The strange this is that they were very soft when I took them out of the oven, but they hardened up probably too much. This might be because of the chocolate chunks. I'd still definitely recommend this. I only made half a batch and took both into work two days in a row (my container only holds around 25 of them). Everyone loved them. In fact, they seemed more of a hit on day two!
Soft, chewy and the grated choclate bar in there makes these my favorite.
Im in the middle of making these now, and Im doing all I can to keep from eating all the dough. *I have found that the best way to powderize the oatmeal and grate the chocolate is to toss them into a blender set on 'grind', works perfectly!* Also, for the people having trouble with the cookies flattening out in the oven, be sure you are using butter not margarine...it makes all the difference.
I love this cookie recipe. It makes a lot so good for a crowd. I make several of my favorite cookie recipies, this being one of them, and drop on cookie sheets freeze and put in zip lock bags and keep in the freezer. That way I can make several kinds of cookies in a hurry and just the amount that I need. Bake them frozen just adding about 2 minutes to the baking time.
Thank you to those who posted helpful baking tips and insights - Here is what I ended up doing: 1. Food processor to help powder-up my irish steel cut oatmeal. 2. Food processor to chop up (2) Ritter Sport Dark Choc with Hazelnuts candy bar. 3. Food processor to chop up walnuts. Hindsight: I should have chopped by hand for better texture. 4. Ghiradelli 60% Cacao Choc Chips 5. Whipped Butter and Eggs together first 6. Cereal-spoon size balls. I like the smaller size than suggested golf ball size. 7. Fridge overnight. The test batch (room temp) dough, spread too thin during baking. 8. 360* for 10min directly on parchment paper. 9. Placed rack 2nd slot from bottom of oven. 10. Carefully pulled entire parchment paper off baking sheet onto cooling rack (spare oven rack) Deliciously rich treat!
Absolutely delicious! Labor intensive, but a worthwhile activity with my 4 year old. They came out crunchy on the edges and soft in the middle. Be warned, this recipe make a HUGE batch. I halved it and still had 4 dozen cookies. I also added a little more vanilla than the recipe calls for.
This is my very favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe. I've recently tried many other recipes and this is still my very favorite. It's important to be careful adding the dry ingredients-don't add too much. If it appears to be getting dry stop adding flour/oats. I grind my oats in food processor and it's quick. I often do more for next time. I cook monger on 375 but other than that it's the same recipe. The ground chocolate and oats make this recipe!
I left out the grated chocolate bar but they were still nice. I would reccommend this recipe.
Absolutely our favorite cookie recipe-worth a little extra effort! I used the food processor for both the oatmeal and the bar of chocolate & really speeded up this recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections