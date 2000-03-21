Sugar Cookies II
These are soft, fat and delicious cookies great for dipping in coffee,
The staff at cookierecipe.com has rewritten this recipe for clarity. It should be much easier to follow. We're sorry for the inconveniences.
I have gotta say-these were not great-if I could I would give them 2 stars and 1/2, but seeing as how there is no 21/2 star, I decided to go with 3. I have this everlasting quest for the best ever drop sugar cookie recipe-chewy,tasty,not too flat,but not too thick, soft like a Subway cookie-and this was definetly not it. It was okay if you are looking for a cakey bisuit type cookie....
After changing the recipe a little, these are the best sugar cookies I have ever had. And very easy to make, don't have to roll them out. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt, only put in half of the flour and omit the milk, and put in 2 teaspoons of vanilla instead of one. sprinkle sugar and cinnamon or sugar on top or leave them plain, and they are perfect.
These cookies should be called "biscuits". Although they definetly aren't the best cookies, this recipe makes a lightly sweet biscuit that can be eaten with jam for breakfast or a snack. I don't love them but I didn't throw them away, either.
I mistakenly rated these cookies as good, but I was rating the wrong cookie recipe. I'm sorry about that, but these cookies should be called butter cookies or mini biscuits or something because they weren't really sugar cookies. My husband and son were not very thrilled with them. They are great with coffee, that is true, but not great sugar cookies. Sorry I hope I didn't mislead anyone.
just perfect for a 'light' not too sweet treat. my 7yr old loved them. i cut the sugar in half and added a few spoons of honey. they were like sweet little cookie cakes. thanks!
Add a little milk-gravy and some eggs and you'll have heck of a breakfast. ;) Good biscuits!
WAY too much flour in this recipe. Outcome was similar to a bread-like cookie.
This is a good basic receipe. The only thing that I would change is instead of white sugar - granulated - I would use confectionare's sugar.
I REALLY didnt like these cookies, I followed the recipe to the letter and they turned out cakeie, and tasted like uncooked pancake or waffle batter
I was really unhappy with how these cookies turned out.
Directions still a little off. I missed to alternate the flour with the milk and did the milk last. Only used 8 1/2 cups of flour, did not have a bowl big enough for all 9. Used strawberry extract instead of vanilla and 5 drops of neon purple food coloring. Baked at 8 minutes. Cooled on pan 8 minutes. Cooled on rack for 16 minutes, then moved to a plate for 16 more minutes before bagging and freezing for later. Ate one to test flavor and texture. Final thoughts: Very light and fluffy, delicious hint of flavor, I would do 2 teaspoons of flavor next time, but most definitely NOT sugar cookies. However they are most delightful with homemade watermelon raspberry syrup!
My kids enjoyed them very much. I'm not a coffee drinking but it would be perfect. On top of it all, this is perfect for my teething son!!
These cookies were not too sweet and very good with tea in the evenings. Although they were not the sugar cookies I was looking for I definitely made them more than once. Like someone had mentioned earlier, I also decreased the sugar and added a couple tablespoons of honey. My roommates loved them too!
At first, when I started, I had just skimmed over the recipe. I started to prepare it and all went well until the flour. 9 cups? I'm no expert but I think thats just a bit too much. I used half the flour and twice the sugar. The turnout was runny and tasted like cake batter, so I baked a cake. Not surprisingly, the cake didn't look even edible. It's not good for cake or cookies. ••just don't try this recipe••
Not at all what I was hoping for, but with a little lemon glaze on top, they made a good little tea cookie. I should have scaled down the recipe. It made way too much.
They end up coming out like biscuits.
This recipe was not to my liking.
They tasted like sugar bread... They were good in coffee though!
these are not my favorite but are good!
I'd say they tasted more like pancakes than sugar cookies, or, as my brother said when he tasted one- can I have some butter an syrup to go with these?) (!)
This turned out terrible! VERY displeased!
Something must be wrong with this recipe, or I must must have done something wrong. These were, without a doubt, the worst cookies I have ever made. They came out like biscuits. Please verify the recipe for correctness. Thank You
I must agree with first review - they turned out like small drop biscuits - very cake like - not at all what I expected. I was very disappointed. The instructions are very limited: is butter a liquid or a dry ingredient?
I used slightly more flour, and they were melt in your mouth soft and fluffy. My daughter sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on them, and they tased like lighter snickerdoodles. It also made a great desert pizza crust. We will definitely be making these again. Yummy!!!
These didn't even resemble sugar cookies & I wish I had trusted my instinct when mixing the ingredients. Instead they came out like sweet puffy bisquits. Esp when the picture showed rolled & cut cookies & these were drop style ~ absolutely couldn't roll this dough it was wet & sticky. Very disappointing.
the ingredients are defiantly off, my batter was very soupy. I would advise looking for something else other than this.
I did not care for this recipe. It calls for so much flour and when i made it it was so sticky you couldn't touch it. I took the recipe and cut it in half because of how much flour it took, I wish i took it down to a quarter.
