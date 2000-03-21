Sugar Cookies II

These are soft, fat and delicious cookies great for dipping in coffee,

By Cheryl

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
240
Yield:
8 to 10 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

240
Original recipe yields 240 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in the vanilla.Combine the flour, baking powder and baking soda, stir into the creamed mixture alternately with the milk. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. You may glaze with confectioners' sugar when cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 5.7mg; sodium 19.7mg. Full Nutrition
