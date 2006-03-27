One, Two, Three, Four Cookies

This recipe is over 75 documented years old as it has been passed down from generation to generation in my Kentucky family...a real reminder of the warm, comforting cookie a loving mother shares with her children on a cold, wintry day.
This was a great old-fashioned tasting cookie! It is definitely cakey, so if you don't care for those kinds of cookies, then this is probably not for you. I added a tablespoon of vanilla and a teaspoon of nutmeg and cinnamon to make it more flavorful. I iced it with an orange powdered sugar glaze at the end (3 tablespoons of oj, 1.5 cups of powdered sugar). The dough was not for cutting, so I made these as drop cookies and they formed beautifully. Also, I ended up with a lot more cookies than the recipe called for...so plan on making some for others as well! Everyone will thank you for it!
The batter was soupy. I added a tsp of vanilla and 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 tsp all spice, then poured it into a prepared pan and baked it like a cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2004
I really liked this recipe. This is not a rich cookie--it is delicately flavored and has a soft, dry, cake-like texture. Which is exactly what I was looking for. The dough is very soft and hard to work with--I had to put a ton of flour on the board to keep it from sticking. I used a 2" cutter and baked them for about 12 minutes.
