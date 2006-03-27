One, Two, Three, Four Cookies

3
5 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This recipe is over 75 documented years old as it has been passed down from generation to generation in my Kentucky family...a real reminder of the warm, comforting cookie a loving mother shares with her children on a cold, wintry day.

Recipe by Mary

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream together the margarine and sugar. Add eggs and beat until fluffy.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Dissolve the baking soda in the buttermilk and add alternately to the margarine mixture with flour mixture.

  • Roll out dough and sprinkle with nutmeg. Cut with a biscuit cutter. Dough will be very soft and delicate.

  • Bake until lightly browned around the edges. A really soft, chewy cookie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 31.5mg; sodium 286.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022