White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies III

I was served this cookie at a restaurant in Springfield, MO during a business conference. Went home and made up this recipe which has been a hit at any church gathering when I take them...better than the one I had at the conference.

By deleteduser

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla and almond extracts. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in the macadamia nuts and white chocolate. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 85.1mg. Full Nutrition
