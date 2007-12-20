Pignoli Cookies I

They are pleasantly sweet, made with almond paste and pine nuts, but no flour.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
18 mins
additional:
22 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line 2 cookie sheets with foil; lightly grease foil.

  • Mix almond paste and granulated sugar in food processor until smooth. Add confectioners' sugar and 2 egg whites; process until smooth.

  • Whisk remaining 2 egg whites in small bowl. Place pine nuts on shallow plate. With lightly floured hands, roll dough into 1 inch balls. Coat balls in egg whites, shaking off excess, then roll in pine nuts, pressing lightly to stick. Arrange balls on cookie sheets, and flatten slightly to form a 1 1/2 inch round.

  • Bake 15 to 18 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Let stand on cookie sheet 1 minute. Transfer to wire rack to cool.

Cook's Note:

If you need to keep these gluten free, use gluten-free flour when shaping the cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 5.5g; sodium 7.3mg. Full Nutrition
