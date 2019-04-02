1 of 1039

Rating: 5 stars Love this reciept. To prevent the soggy bottom I put the fish on a cooling wire rack and then set it in the baking dish,I also squeezed a little fresh lemon on it before it went in to the oven. it came out nice and crisp on both sides. My family loved it. Helpful (1332)

Rating: 5 stars VERY GOOD!!! There's a popular restaurant back home in Boston whose website lists this same recipe for their Baked Haddock. It is delicious! It'll work just fine with a variety of fish; you could use tilapia, orange roughy or cod as well as haddock. Don't be taken aback by the high oven temperature as this it what gives the fish a nice, crispy crunch. I cook mine for 12 or 13 minutes and serve it with lemon wedges. This one is fool proof; try it, you'll love it!!! Helpful (736)

Rating: 4 stars This was really easy to prepare and it was really tasty! Instead of using the milk to coat the fish, I thought it would be easier to use egg. Helpful (389)

Rating: 3 stars After reading several reviews, I think the recipe is too complicated. For two people use 1 lb of haddock, 5 crushed Ritz crackers, a little water in bottom of baking dish. Top (don't coat all over) the fish with crackers, a modest sliver of butter on top and bake 425 for 20 minutes. Simple and no soggy bottom of crumbs. No need to grease dish ... just the water or white wine if you prefer. I live close to the ocean and we cook our good seafood simple.! Helpful (193)

Rating: 5 stars I used cod instead of haddock. This was excellent. I put salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika on my fillets before I put them in the milk. I also sprayed the fillets with Pam cooking spray so that they would crisp nicely. I also used margarine instead of butter. Would def make this again. My husband and daughter both loved it. Helpful (152)

Rating: 5 stars Good basic recipe, I didn't have Thyme so I used dill which was very good. My husband said he could eat this three to four times a week. I cooked for 15 minutes on 500 as instructed and the fish was perfect. The only thing I would do different is I would spray the bottom of the pan with some pam or something prior to cooking as my fish stuck a little. Otherwise great recipe that can changed everytime it is used. Helpful (132)

Rating: 4 stars My husband made this and it was really good! The only problem was that the bottom of the fish/breading got soggy in the oven. Otherwise perfect! Helpful (126)

Rating: 5 stars I live in Maine where Haddock is almost a staple, this wonderful, inexpensive and versatile fish can be fixed in literally hundreds of ways. Besides this recipe there is always the one that eliminates the milk altogether, subsituting about 2TBS of mayonaisse, rubbing it on with your fingers and following the rest of the recipe. I do however spray a small rack with a nonstick spray, place the rack in my pan and bake in a hot oven for 15 minutes. Sometimes I'll add a teaspoon of mustard to my mayo, sometimes Emeril or Old Bay to my crumbs, I do eliminate the melted butter and spray it with a butter flavored spray, it goes on more evenly and makes the fish crispier and tastes just as good. Sometimes the "new" is better! it's fun to experiment! Helpful (120)