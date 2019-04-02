Baked Haddock

Rating: 4.61 stars
1027 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 720
  • 4 star values: 240
  • 3 star values: 44
  • 2 star values: 15
  • 1 star values: 8

Haddock (or other white fish) is lightly breaded and baked. Parmesan adds a nice flavor. Quick and easy to prepare, it's a nice alternative to deep frying.

By linda

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
78 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, combine the milk and salt. In a separate bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and thyme. Dip the haddock fillets in the milk, then press into the crumb mixture to coat. Place haddock fillets in a glass baking dish, and drizzle with melted butter.

  • Bake on the top rack of the preheated oven until the fish flakes easily, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 103.3mg; sodium 1565.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1039)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jean
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2007
Love this reciept. To prevent the soggy bottom I put the fish on a cooling wire rack and then set it in the baking dish,I also squeezed a little fresh lemon on it before it went in to the oven. it came out nice and crisp on both sides. My family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1332)

Most helpful critical review

Exeter Joe
Rating: 3 stars
11/11/2011
After reading several reviews, I think the recipe is too complicated. For two people use 1 lb of haddock, 5 crushed Ritz crackers, a little water in bottom of baking dish. Top (don't coat all over) the fish with crackers, a modest sliver of butter on top and bake 425 for 20 minutes. Simple and no soggy bottom of crumbs. No need to grease dish ... just the water or white wine if you prefer. I live close to the ocean and we cook our good seafood simple.! Read More
Helpful
(193)
1027 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 720
  • 4 star values: 240
  • 3 star values: 44
  • 2 star values: 15
  • 1 star values: 8
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jean
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2007
Love this reciept. To prevent the soggy bottom I put the fish on a cooling wire rack and then set it in the baking dish,I also squeezed a little fresh lemon on it before it went in to the oven. it came out nice and crisp on both sides. My family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1332)
Renee Ridgeway
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2008
VERY GOOD!!! There's a popular restaurant back home in Boston whose website lists this same recipe for their Baked Haddock. It is delicious! It'll work just fine with a variety of fish; you could use tilapia, orange roughy or cod as well as haddock. Don't be taken aback by the high oven temperature as this it what gives the fish a nice, crispy crunch. I cook mine for 12 or 13 minutes and serve it with lemon wedges. This one is fool proof; try it, you'll love it!!! Read More
Helpful
(736)
JILLIANN7326
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2006
This was really easy to prepare and it was really tasty! Instead of using the milk to coat the fish, I thought it would be easier to use egg. Read More
Helpful
(389)
Advertisement
Exeter Joe
Rating: 3 stars
11/11/2011
After reading several reviews, I think the recipe is too complicated. For two people use 1 lb of haddock, 5 crushed Ritz crackers, a little water in bottom of baking dish. Top (don't coat all over) the fish with crackers, a modest sliver of butter on top and bake 425 for 20 minutes. Simple and no soggy bottom of crumbs. No need to grease dish ... just the water or white wine if you prefer. I live close to the ocean and we cook our good seafood simple.! Read More
Helpful
(193)
Heaven
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2009
I used cod instead of haddock. This was excellent. I put salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika on my fillets before I put them in the milk. I also sprayed the fillets with Pam cooking spray so that they would crisp nicely. I also used margarine instead of butter. Would def make this again. My husband and daughter both loved it. Read More
Helpful
(152)
Katy
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2007
Good basic recipe, I didn't have Thyme so I used dill which was very good. My husband said he could eat this three to four times a week. I cooked for 15 minutes on 500 as instructed and the fish was perfect. The only thing I would do different is I would spray the bottom of the pan with some pam or something prior to cooking as my fish stuck a little. Otherwise great recipe that can changed everytime it is used. Read More
Helpful
(132)
Advertisement
DTH2VANGOGHSEAR
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2006
My husband made this and it was really good! The only problem was that the bottom of the fish/breading got soggy in the oven. Otherwise perfect! Read More
Helpful
(126)
Elizabeth Duckworth
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2012
I live in Maine where Haddock is almost a staple, this wonderful, inexpensive and versatile fish can be fixed in literally hundreds of ways. Besides this recipe there is always the one that eliminates the milk altogether, subsituting about 2TBS of mayonaisse, rubbing it on with your fingers and following the rest of the recipe. I do however spray a small rack with a nonstick spray, place the rack in my pan and bake in a hot oven for 15 minutes. Sometimes I'll add a teaspoon of mustard to my mayo, sometimes Emeril or Old Bay to my crumbs, I do eliminate the melted butter and spray it with a butter flavored spray, it goes on more evenly and makes the fish crispier and tastes just as good. Sometimes the "new" is better! it's fun to experiment! Read More
Helpful
(120)
Amanda
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2006
I didn't have any bread crumbs, or even corn flakes, so I used crushed flakes from Raisin Bran. Picking out the raisins was an adventure, but definately worth it. I followed the tip to brush the butter on, adding some lime juice to make it interesting. It was absolutely delicious, better than I expected from a thrown together dish. The bran flakes gave it more texture & a good flavor. I just wish I'd made more! Read More
Helpful
(69)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022