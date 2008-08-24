Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars II

I made these exactly as written. To clarify, the peanut butter I used was the smooth (or creamy) kind. I don't think I've ever had these before, let alone made them. They tasted great! Even though the recipe is easy, I was a little worried, since I'd never made anything quite like it, and it was a bit messy to prepare. I did have one minor quibble with my results: the peanut butter layer had a slightly grainy taste (due to the brown sugar), but this was most likely my particular problem, since my brown sugar was slightly dried out, and perhaps I didn't mix the peanut butter mixture long enough (I sure thought I had!) But the combination of flavors was great, pretty close to a "peanut butter cup". I kept the results refrigerated, which indeed made it a little hard to cut neatly into servings, and to get them out of the pan. They were pretty sweet and rich, so I'm glad I made 12 servings last me about 9 days or so. I guess there are a lot of recipes like this, but this first-time experience is close to being an awesome, 5-star recipe. Thanks!