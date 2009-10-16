Whoopie Pies

These turned out great! Word of caution, the batter will spread out while baking so leave plenty of space in between when dropping batter onto baking tray, a few of my cakes were touching. I opted to use parchment paper instead of greasing a baking sheet and they released just fine. I didn’t have shortening and used equal amounts of unsalted butter. I was worried it would be to sweet after reading some other reviews, so I reduced the sugar to just 3/4 C instead of one full cup. I didn’t miss that extra sugar. Since these were for company with a child who has an egg allergy (who can eat eggs if baked into cake) I omitted the egg white in the frosting. It still came out nicely. Since I wasn’t separating the egg yolk and whites I used the suggestion of adding one whole egg into the batter and it come out perfectly.