Whoopie Pies
Chocolate cake circles sandwiched with a creamy vanilla frosting-like filling.
Warning...Only those with an Olympic class sweet tooth need attempt! They're good, but as per the recipe they are very sweet. The cookie is very good, light with a nice chocolate taste. The vanilla filling is not very stiff so don't use too much because it will just squeeze out the side when you bite into them. I also made some with peanut butter filling (half PB and half confectioner sugar). I couldn't eat more than two. I guess I could eat three if you dared me...four if you questioned my manhood...but I'd rather stop at two.Read More
I made these for Christmas and my husband did not like the taste of the cakeRead More
I dont know what the other reviewer was talking about but these are GREAT!!!The cookies were moist and chocolatey and the frosting is delsih.
I loved this recipe, I didnt change a thing. If the other reviwers husband didnt like this recipe to bad! Thats just his personal taste. There are alot of flavors I dont like but still may be in a good recipe. Dont let that stop you from trying this, its very good.
Classic whoopie pie! The only thing I changed was omitting the egg whites from the filling and adding about 2 Tb. of milk and an extra 1/4 cup of powdered sugar. Great recipe!
these are awesome!! the local bakery makes these all the time, and i just loved them, so when i tried these i was hoping they would be as good as the ones at the bakery and they are waaaay better!! i love the cake part it is so soft and fluffy. i live in high altitude so to get mine ti rise correctly i used 1 teaspoon baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon baking soda. they rose and didn't fall. they were just right. the frosting is creamy and light, although i made a few small changes. i made a lil extra frosting by just using a whole cup of shortning, and added more sugar. and after i mixed those together i added some heavy whipping cream, and it turned out so light and creamy i will make these changes in the future too. i highly recomend this recipe!! you will love it!!
This was an AMAZING recipe! I didn't change a thing. They were all gone in two days. I can't wait to make these again.
mmmmmm... Whoopie pies... This recipe was great - the cakes were PERFECT and the icing was really good too. I used one whole egg in the cake & no egg in the icing. So to make up for no egg whites, I added a little milk, which turned out to be too much so I added a little more sugar + some flour. The flour softened the very-sugary taste & I'll probably add flour next time as well. Such a good recipe!
I have a different recipe for the "cookie" put needed a better filling. This one was delicious and soooo easy to make. I think I'll take the other reveiwers advice next time and use whipping cream next time instead of the egg whites.
Substitution Suggestion! If you want to omit the raw egg whites, you can use a meringue powder as a substitute. (Wilton's) can be found in the baking section of many stores. Another option you could try is substituting the egg white with marshmallow creme. I just made these tonight and the "cakies" aren't really good by themselves, BUT when you put the filling in and put them together they are pretty delectable. I used a decorating tip and a pastry bag and it makes the sideview really pretty and added a little pro look. They are really good!
So yummy. I will definitely make these again. Based on other comments I added a couple of extra tablespoons of cocoa powder to the cake and a couple of extra drops of milk to make sure it wasn't too dry with the added cocoa. For the filling I did 1/2 shortening and 1/4 butter (my mom's suggestion) and it was heavenly. I mixed the filling on medium speed on my kitchen aid mixer for a good 10 minutes to get it nice and fluffy and chilled it for 30 mins before assembling the cookies. Finally, I took another suggestion and piped half the cookies and "dropped" the other half. The piped ones were much more "puffy" and better shaped than the "dropped" ones. I would definitely recommend piping them. This will be a family favorite recipe. Thanks for sharing!!!!
i followed the recipe exactly but my came out dry...not like other whoopee pies I've had. Don't know what went wrong.
THAKKS FOR THE GREAT RECIPIE. IT DESERVES A LOT MORE THAN FIVE STARS HERE. THEY ARE IN GREAT DEMAND IN OUR FAMILY CIRCLE. WE REALY ENJOY MAKING AND SHARING THEM. MARY
hit the spot! sooo good,the cakes were perfect! honestly didn't pay close attention to the filling measurements, but i did use one egg white and it too was fantastic! mine spread a lot, next time i'll space them farther apart on my sheets. a winner!
These are out-of-this-world delicious! The cake itself was so moist and flavorful, it could easily be eaten on its own. No complaints about the filling here either. As always, I subbed butter for shortening for a healthier version. I halved the recipe (I usually do this when trying a new recipe) and placed the batter in a mini loaf pan to ensure equal sizing and got 8 little cakes from it. Only problem was that they rose so high, they needed to be split and the filling placed between the layers. I plan to invest in a whoopie pie pan as these will be made many times over in the future! Thanks so much for sharing.
I was looking for something that was a close imitation of Oreo Cakesters when I tried this. They are definitely distinguishable from Cakesters; I think they're better! :) I doubled the recipe when I tried it and got 30 sandwiches. Make sure your baking soda and powder are not expired to avoid flat pancake cookies. For the frosting I used 1 cup shortening (because I doubled the recipe, would normally be 1/2) and 1/2 cup butter (would normally be 1/4), so it wasn't all shortening. I also added 2 heaping Tbsps of Fluff to give it a little more elasticity. I omitted the egg whites and didnt replace them with any other liquid. The frosting was not runny at all. I'll definitely make these again!
For some reason I thought these weren't going to turn out, but they ended up being divine! I made exactly as the recipe states. They were light and moist...almost like a suzy Q. I didn't care for the filling. It was too much like cake icing to me. I made them a second time and used a marshmallow fluff frosting recipe instead. To me that was much better, but I was going for a home made suzy Q kind of thing anyway.
The whoopie pies themselves were more of a cookie texture, not exactly what we consider a whoopie pie in PA.
The picture that is profiled looks NOTHING like the final product...this cake was an awful looking color, and came out flat and ugly looking. I am a executive pastry chef who specializes in cake baking and I would not recommend this recipe.
Very good recipe! I did add 1 tsp of extra cocoa to the cookie mix. Also instead of egg yoke in the filling I added about 1/2 c of marshmallow fluff and i splash of extra vanilla. They came out great!
ugggg im soo mad right now! The frosting is way too sweet and I dont think its safe to have raw egg laying around but whatever. The cake is salty and not sweet enough, it took me all day to make and tweak these and get a right frosting wich never happened. no thanks sorry
My Boys would tell you "They are the Best"
These were delicious...BUT The picture is much darker than the actual product. Next time I will use my deep dark chocolate cake recipe. Also PLEASE don't use shortening for your filling! It tastes like plastic...NOTHING tastes like butter! and it works just as well! I use these in my cafeteria and everyone loves them!
Average. My cake puffed up nicely but wanted to have more chocolate flavor and a darker color. I made minis using a tablespoon sized cookie scooper. I also used my own personal filling.
These are good, very sweet, and very good. The only thing I will do differently is double the cocoa as I didn't find them chocolatey enough...otherwise, very classic whoopie pie and no marshmallow fluff!! which is good.
I've been looking for a whoopie pie recipe that doesn't use a box cake mix as a base for a while now and thought that maybe this would be the one. I followed the cake recipe as written, but it's quite possible that there's a user error somewhere in how I made these, they were thin as a pancake, light brown, and tasted nothing like a whoopie pie should. I will keep searching. On the other hand...they made pretty good peanut-butter frosted chocolate cookies.
I love the filling it's fluffy and mashmallow like.
Not sure what went wrong-I triple checked all the ingredients. My cakes spread out super thin (like 1/4 inch thick if that) and all the cookies melted together into one big blob. And it took 30 minutes to cook all the way through.
Thanks for the perfect whoopie pie recipe.
Icing was not the best, but the cookie part was good!
I had leftover cream cheese frosting to use up so I decided to make these. The cake part is very good. Make sure to load up the filling.
Perfect balance of flavor.THEY TASTED GREAT!!!!Cooked perfectly at 13 minutes.
Turned out well, could have used more chocolate flavor. Filling did ooze out a bit but that was Ok.
Very frustrating, I have made two batches and they have both come out flat as pancakes. I am a pretty good baker and followed the direstions to a T.
Original recipe is really good. I had to end up adding a spoonful more shortening in the end, but perfect consistency frosting. Did have some stiffness to it so there wasn't too much mush with biting. My daughter loved the "cookies", even without the frosting. One cookie definitely satisfies! So much for that trip to the gym this morning...
Used only butter as I didn't have any shortening. They turned out great! I beat the batter until it was nice and light brown. I whipped the butter until light, added a tablespoon of flour (as suggested by another) and then added the sugar and salt. I beat until very fluffy and added 3-4 tbsp of cream until it was light and fluffy. The frosting wasn't too sweet with the flour added. I tried a recipe from this site that first cooked the flour with milk before beating with sugar. It wasn't nearly as good as these! YUMMY!
excellent! just like the local amish whoppie pies!
I made these for my son's birthday. My only issue with the recipe is the frosting. I made a sweeter-tasting cream cheese frosting, diced up about a cup of chocolate morsels so the pieces were smaller (and there was some chocolate 'dust' to add more flavor) and added it to the frosting. The results are amazing and the kids went nuts over them. The cream cheese frosting does make the whoopie pie very rich, but I really wanted to avoid a shortening based frosting.
This review is only of the filling. It needs about double of the sugar to make it not taste greasy.
SUPER YUMMY! Would suggest to anyone. I didnt change anything. But very hard to resist to eat. mmmmm!
Very good recipe!!!! The whole family loved it! I did omit the egg in the frosting and added two tablespoons of water instead. This recipe will be the only whoopie pie recipe I will ever use! Thank you!
I doubled the recipe and tripled the cream and these made our "Pi" day celebration the best! Very delicious, reminds me of the ones my grandma used to make!
My girlfriend in Fairbanks used to make these all the time for her 8 kids, she called them yo-yos (not the kids--the whoopie pies!). I never bothered to make them until I came across this recipe while looking for a way to use up some Crisco. They were terrific! Just wish I had made them for my kids. I was tempted to eat the whole batch--and I could have--but gave them away to a friend so I wouldn't (I love to bake and share). What I like about the recipe is that you can make the pies any size you like--use a tablespoon for the batter or an 1/8th cup or a 1/4 cup. Thanks for the recipe!
The cookies turned out very good. Moist and firm at the same time. Pipping them was a perfect idea. But I'm very disappointed with the icing. It takes ok. But it's much too squishy - you can't fill 2 cookies, cause it oozes out the moment you pick them up. I put the finished pies in the fridge to see if the icing firms up some. It's also got a yellow tinge b/c of the shortening. I whipped it longer in the stand mixer and that took some of the yellow color out. But it's still not the white creamy filling I knew when I was younger in PA. I'm still looking for the filling that won't squeeze 100% out when you take a bite.
I don't know what I'm doing wrong, but these just come out flat every time.
Wonderful.
Just made these little dream cakes and the kiddos have huge grins on their faces. They loved them! Followed the recipe exactly and it worked out perfectly. For the cookie, I found that 2 (measuring spoon) Tablespoons of batter makes the perfect sized whoopie for us. The batter does spread and puff up. Definitely making these again, thanks for sharing your recipe!
THESE ARE TERRIBLE!! followed the recipe exactly and they don’t look like a woopie pie at all also the frosting doesn’t even mix together let alone taste good
Great recipe! Pretty easy too.
Maybe its something I did. But I followed the recipie to a T for the cakes. When I baked them, they came out flat around the edges with a little buldge in the middle....
Really great recipe!! I added 4 tbsp of marshmallow fluff though. It still did not make enough frosting, but then again I made pretty big cakes. It was very good overall :)
i've not made this recipe, however i am a huge fan of the all mighty whoopie pie. I just wanted to comment on the filling issues. Try using meringue powder to stiffen the frosting filling instead of flour and milk. this will give you a nicer flavor, all while stiffening the consistency. hope this helps.
Delicious! Followed the recipe as stated except did not use egg white in frosting threw in some marshmallow fluff instead. Made 8 medium to large whoopie pies. Very Very Yummy!
Not worth the effort. They tasted better with ice cream in the middle (but still not great). I will not make these again. Maybe you had to have grown up with these to appreciate them?!?
Loved it! Recipe worked wonderfully!
Delicious! My neighbor grew up on whoopie pies in New England and he pronounced these very authentic and delicious, as well. The cake is a tender, soft mild cocoa-flavored butter cake and the filling is a rich buttercream. Not overly sweet, but just perfect to me. The frosting yield isn't enough to fill the 6 large sandwich cookies with the classic thick layer, though -- think it needs to be doubled next time. I think whoopie pies might become the new cupcakes, as they're so tasty and versatile!
Followed the cookie recipe only and it was very dry and bland. Used a cream cheese frosting recipe from this site and only slathering that on the pie makes it edible. Will not make again, sorry.
great starting point! I did have to make a few changes from being in high altitude, i added 2tbs more flour, did the whole egg and extra baking soda. I also made butter cream frosting as a substitute for the filling. Growing up in Maine this was an all-time favorite as a kid. So glad i can now share them with my kids!
I didn't change any ingredients in this recipe, the only thing I did differently was to let the batter rest for about 20 minutes before piping it out in circles. I found that the batter didn't spread out as much. Also, after they were baked and filled, I rolled the frosted edges in colored sprinkles. Very yummy!
SOOOO easy to make and way too good not to have seconds!
Loved the recipe! the right amount of sweetness. Made mini whoopie pies, these turned out fun & cute.
I only used the cake part from this recipe and the filling part from the chocolate mint whoopie recipe since the cake part of this one got great reviews but not the filling. It worked out well! I also used chocolate and funfetti frostings to fill some. Very rich though :)
We were a little disappointed in the whoopie pies. The cake part was delectable, light and airy. Next time I will add one more tablespoon of cocoa powder, just because we like our chocolate sweets really chocolatey, but other than that I would not change anything for the cake... now the frosting was another issue altogether. My kids and husband did not like it at all. My son said it tasted like oil. I have never made a shortening based frosting/filling before, and I think they are just used to a cream cheese filling. I think I will go with that next time. I on the other hand, found them to be quite tasty. The filling does leave that slimy texture in your mouth when you're finished, but isnt what a good cold glass of milk is for!
Absolutely delicious! I didn't change a thing. My whole family really enjoyed them. :)
The only 2 things I changes was using buttermilk instead of regular milk and butter instead of shortening. They were delicious. HUm HUm Good
Chocolate cookie was a nice light flavor. Filling was way too greasy from shortening. I tried rolling edges in Andes mint bits to mask the flavor of shortening, which it did, but i still looked up some others that used butter and marshmellow rather than shortening.
Awesome!
I think these were really good. i would like them to be a darker chocolate though. I made my filling, but had used all the vanilla in cookies, so I added almond extract to the filling. It was delicious! These were actually pretty easy and looked like a lot of work.
I made just the cake part of this recipe since I have a filling recipe that I absolutely love. These came out perfect!! The only thing that I did differently was to add 1 box of chocolate pudding mix to my batter. I have tried many other whoopie pie recipes and this one is by far the best that I have made!!!
Excellent! The cakes are very moist. I tinted the filling orange for Halloween. I wrapped each one in plastic wrap. Will definately make again.
Overall, these were pretty awesome.The cake itself is absolutely fantastic. I did have to bake them around 13 min. for them to cook through. Just to warn you, the cakes do spread quite a bit when they bake. The only problem I had was with the filling. Too much shortening in my opinion. Maybe added marshmallow (the traditional whoopie pie filling) would be better. I ended up adding a splash of milk, a bit of butter, and a tiny amount of flour to cut the sweetness. I am somewhat of a whoopie pie snob because where I live, they are very popular. I've had some pretty good pies but this recipe has the best cake portion hands down. The filling just leaves something to be desired.
After some of the negative comments I read, I almost didn't make this recipe. So happy I did. I followed previous suggestions and doubled the cocoa. These cake-like cookies are really good! I didn't like the frosting, though. I tried a butter-cream recipe instead. I think next time I'll use ice cream for the filling.
The cake/cookie part of this recipe is awesome and I will certainly use that again. I wasn't crazy about the frosting...I had to add an extra 1/2 cup of powdered sugar and I think it was a bit too sweet and was hoping for something a bit more fluffy. I used my Pampered Chef medium scooper and got exactly 40 cookie-cakes which made 20 cookies and they were probably 3" in diameter and very light and fluffy, not sure where they got the 12 cookies for the recipe yield.
This recipe is definitely a hit with my family and friends.....addicting!!! I never changed a thing......Thank you so much for sharing your recipe! :-)
Only made filling to go with other cakes and sorry but we didn't care for it at all. Tasted like very slightly sweetened shortening. Had to doctor it up quite a bit so as not to waste it. I know butter would have given more flavor, but most whoopie pie filling recipes seem to be shortening based so I wanted to stick with that
First time making Whoopies Pies, I am a good baker, but never thought I could make these. There were WONDERFUL!!!! I was sooo happy with the results, made them for a friend's birthday (she likes maple cream Whoopie Pies) so the only thing I did differently was to add maple cream in the filling and WOW, they are great. Will definitely make them again!!!!!!
I followed the recipe exactly and my family thought these were delicious! The “cookie” part is moist and chocolatey. The filling is very sweet but unless you use a huge amount, it works just fine with the chocolate part. We will definitely be making these again and again.
They taste good as and turned out great
Disappointed. The cake was not the deep dark chocolate, but rather light. The cake was moist and okay, but not the dense heavier cake traditional to a whooping pie. The cream was just okay. Overall, disappointed.
We really liked the cakes but to cut down on the calories we used a 7 minute icing recipe (meringue-style marshmallow) from All Recipes. They were gobbled up in a meal. Will make again.
My first time making whoopie pies and they turned out so good! I followed the recipe exactly and left them in the oven for about 12-13 minutes. I was worried about not having enough frosting, but I just frosted all of the bottom sides before putting any tops on so I could adjust the amount of frosting on each if needed, but I ended up having about a tablespoon of frosting left anyway. I’ll definitely make these again!
The frosting was absolutely disgusting. The cookie was fantastic however. I've had hundreds of whoopie pies but never any with a frosting like that.
Recipe didn't work, cookies came out flat and sticking to the paper. They didn't cook all the way after over 18 minutes in the oven
The recipe worked really well. I went I bit longer than 15 minutes for the bake time and they were a bit overdone. Not everyone’s recipe is the same, but I’d follow the recipe as close as possible! I’d recommend it to anyone.
I used the egg whites in the recipe what I did was to pasturise them over a double boiler as I whipped them. Then allow them to cool with the vanilla in them. Next time I'll use pasteurized eggs to be safer.
The recipe is really good! I would not change a thing. Even without the filling the cookie is amazing! Thank you for sharing it !
I'm only rating the filling, since that's all I used. I followed the directions exactly. I let it all whip together for about five minutes - runny. I turned up the speed on my Kitchenaid for another five minutes - runny. I ended up adding 4 ounces of cream cheese and beating further - STILL runny.
it was amazing but raw eggs in it eew
This whoopie pie was very delicious. I will definitely make it again!!!!
love the filling recipe. its absolutely decadent. i used a box cake mix for the cookies, use 3/4 c. water instead of what box calls for. excellent!!
Fabulous! Easy!
These turned out great! Word of caution, the batter will spread out while baking so leave plenty of space in between when dropping batter onto baking tray, a few of my cakes were touching. I opted to use parchment paper instead of greasing a baking sheet and they released just fine. I didn’t have shortening and used equal amounts of unsalted butter. I was worried it would be to sweet after reading some other reviews, so I reduced the sugar to just 3/4 C instead of one full cup. I didn’t miss that extra sugar. Since these were for company with a child who has an egg allergy (who can eat eggs if baked into cake) I omitted the egg white in the frosting. It still came out nicely. Since I wasn’t separating the egg yolk and whites I used the suggestion of adding one whole egg into the batter and it come out perfectly.
The cookies can be somewhat spongelike cakes and maybe a little bland with flavor. With frosting, works great. I'd throw in 1 cup chocolate chips into the cookie batter and a package of cream cheese into the frosting.
This was awesome. It made about 16 LARGE whoopie pies. I have 2 teenagers. The whole thing lasted 4 hours!
These things are delicious! They pretty much taste like ho-hos. But be warned! These little suckers are sticky, so don't stack them! I got ten sandwiches out this recipe, but I made mine pretty big so you can probably get twelve out of it.
Entire family loved this, b.f. is now requesting it again... big sweet tooth
I made chocolate, peanut butter and traditional filling. Nice and light and tasty. Traditional was the best!
These are amazing! I actually tweaked the recipe just a bit and made it vegan by switching out the eggs with a flaxseed and water mixture. They came out so light and fluffy but a slightly crispy texture on the outside. And with the frosting I just added a little oat milk to replace the egg
I had trouble with the filling. I substituted butter for shortening and that was the only difference. It was runny . I added confectioners sugar, a lot and it finallyfirmed up a little enough that I could fill the cookies. Do you think it was the butter? I use this substitution all the time with out a problem!
