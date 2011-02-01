I would give this 5 stars, except that Drommar are NOT traditionally made with cardamom, so I always leave that out. Drommar are not easy to make, so I thought I would leave a few tips: 1. Browning the butter properly is crucial to the flavor. Plus you absolutely MUST use butter, no substitution! Use a pan with light colored bottom, like stainless steel, so that you will be able to see it change color. Start by melting the butter at the lowest temperature. Then raise the temperature to medium and don't take your eyes away after this point! The butter will start to bubble and then foam. You will see the foam start to change from white to having patches of orangy-brown. I like to tilt the pan so I can see the bottom where the milk solids are browning. You want to remove the pan from the heat when the butter is nicely browned but before it burns! 2. Let the butter cool til solid, but not hard. If it hardens too much it is difficult to form the balls. 3. I use 6 oz. of sugar which is a little more than 3/4 cup. 4. Cream butter and sugar really well before adding the flour. 5. When you mix in the flour, you will get a crumbly sort of dough that doesn't hold together well. This is less of a problem if you haven't let the butter get too firm. So when you form the balls, you will need to use really firm pressure. Don't worry, this will not make them tough. 6. Definitely bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes. The cookies will be much less crumbly. 7. Enjoy! These are my favorites!!!

