Drommar
I would give this 5 stars, except that Drommar are NOT traditionally made with cardamom, so I always leave that out. Drommar are not easy to make, so I thought I would leave a few tips: 1. Browning the butter properly is crucial to the flavor. Plus you absolutely MUST use butter, no substitution! Use a pan with light colored bottom, like stainless steel, so that you will be able to see it change color. Start by melting the butter at the lowest temperature. Then raise the temperature to medium and don't take your eyes away after this point! The butter will start to bubble and then foam. You will see the foam start to change from white to having patches of orangy-brown. I like to tilt the pan so I can see the bottom where the milk solids are browning. You want to remove the pan from the heat when the butter is nicely browned but before it burns! 2. Let the butter cool til solid, but not hard. If it hardens too much it is difficult to form the balls. 3. I use 6 oz. of sugar which is a little more than 3/4 cup. 4. Cream butter and sugar really well before adding the flour. 5. When you mix in the flour, you will get a crumbly sort of dough that doesn't hold together well. This is less of a problem if you haven't let the butter get too firm. So when you form the balls, you will need to use really firm pressure. Don't worry, this will not make them tough. 6. Definitely bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes. The cookies will be much less crumbly. 7. Enjoy! These are my favorites!!!Read More
I followed the directions carefully, but the dough was very dry and the finished cookies are too crumbly. I like the flavor, but others in my family definitely don't.Read More
The browned butter gives this cookie a lovely color and flavor. Next time I will increase the cardamon as it was barley detectable over the browned butter flavor. There was a question about the cooking temp. and time for this cookie on the Recipe Buzz. I tried both both ways and found, for me, the cookies held their shape better when baked at 300º for 30 min. vs 350º for 12-15 min. Very nice butter cookie, Gail, thanks for sharing.
Except for the cardamom, I've been making this recipe for 40 years--thanks to my Swedish mom. I recently tried this with and without the cardamom with my family, and the reviews are mixed. Some like it better without the cardamom, and some think it adds something. So decide for yourselves! This is a great addition to that Christmas platter of cookies!
This was a really good cookie! I LOVE cardamom and had never thought of using it in any dessert other than rice. I think my cardamom might have been a little old though because I had to nearly quadruple the amount to taste it in the dough. It still mellowed out a little after baking. Other changes I made were minor: I used brown sugar rather than white sugar, and I used 1/2 c. vegan margarine plus 1/2 c. water rather than 1 c. butter. They still came out great and I will be making this again!
I am about to go try this recipe. I lost the magazine I used to make Drommar every year, and when I googled Drommar, I get a coconut cookie, which is not what I'm looking for. I really hope this is it. Please don't make the changes other people have made; this should be a snow white, melt in your mouth shortbread cookie, and please note that it calls for blanched almonds, which means that the skin is removed. If this recipe works, I'll post a more accurate photo. Giving it five stars HOPING that this is the correct recipe. UPDATE: It is the correct recipe. To make this recipe a success DO NOT STIR the butter. It is browned properly when the edge around is brown, and the butter solids are golden. Allow the butter to cool just til it's solid; don't allow it to get hard. Use fresh cardamom; the fragrance of these cookies is amazing.
Thanks to Marianne, for introducing me to this little hidden gem of a cookie. If you love shortbread type cookies this is the one for you. Like both Marianne and Marie C, I too bake at 300. In my oven I let them go for about 27 minutes and it's perfect. A new family favorite and will be on the holiday menu for years to come.
This is the most delicious shortbread cookie I've ever tasted. Browning the butter adds a delicous flavor, and the cardamom, which I was unsure about (and therefore only used 1/4 tsp.) was subtle and delightful. I have tried so many new cookie and candy recipes this Christmas, and none compare to this. Thanks for the recipe, Gail; this will definitely become a Christmas staple at my house.
Great tasting cookie. Batter a bit difficult to work with and I only used 1.5 cups flour because it was getting so dry in my mixer! I also doubled the cardamom and could have used more. Nice 'adult' cookie. Thanks for the recipe.
This was really delicious and a keeper. I would've given it 5 stars had it not been so fiddly to make.
I love this cookie and it's a nice change of pace from plain shortbread cookies. Browning the butter is an essential step so don't skip it. The cardamom mellows out overnight and is subtle. I baked them as directed but will try them at 300 degrees as well.
