Cherry-Cornflake Cookies
Molded cookie using cornflakes and candied red cherries
I don't use raisins in this recipe but otherwise these are a great cookie. You have to use the cornflakes though, they make the cookie!
If you like a cake type cookie, this recipe is ok. I prefer something a little more chewy.
I used chopped dates instead of raisins and it made the cookie sweeter. Nice option for holiday cookies the cherries add nice color to a tin of cookies.
I was delighted to find this recipe! My Grandma, who passed away 4 years ago, always made these. The recipe has been misplaced since she passed, and I couldn't find it anywhere. These cookies tend to be a bit dry, but overall they have a nice twist of crunch & chewy, with the combination of cornflakes and fruits. I like to add a handful of candied fruits to them (besides the cherries the recipe calls for) to help them not be quite so dry.
Best cookies ever! Awesome. Followed recipe to a T.
It was perfect n crunchy with just cornflakes only . I reduce the sugar to 150gm n increase the crush cornflakes to 100g & skip the milk .
