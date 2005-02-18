Cherry-Cornflake Cookies

4.1
6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Molded cookie using cornflakes and candied red cherries

Recipe by Ceil Wallace

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together flour, baking powder and salt and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In large mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and beat well. Stir in milk and vanilla, then add flour mixture. Combine well. Add nuts, raisins and chopped cherries.

  • Shape dough into balls using level tablespoon as measure. Roll in crushed cornflakes. Place two inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Top with cherry quarter.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for approximately 10 minutes until lightly browned. Remove immediately from sheets and cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 153.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022