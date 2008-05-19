Kourabiedes I
Buttery Greek crescent shaped cookie.
A long time ago, I found an excellent homemade recipe on the internet. I can't find it anymore...so I looked to allrecipes.com. I was attracted to this recipe bc it seemed simple. I admit that in terms of texture and form, the cookie was excellent. HOWEVER, it lacked flavour. I found that I had to add at least 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon of cloves to give it that kick. I also doubled the amount of brandy and vanilla essence. I also toasted the almonds. It came out authentic-enough ( but it still lacked a bit of kick ). I have grown up and lived in Cyprus and Greece for 10 years, so I know that specific " kick " that is distinctive of kourambiethes. I will make this recipe again, but I will add the cloves and nutmeg spice, double up the brandy, icing sugar and vanilla essence.Read More
Hi, thanks for the recipe. I tried to make these and they tasted really nice but they were extremely crumbly that they were really hard to eat.. I want to try make them again but I need them to be more solid.Read More
These came out great! Just like my mom used to make...
Just like my greek aunt use to make, I didn't have Almonds so I use the Almond powder and used orange juice insteadt of conac
Amazing cookies
Great recipe. Made 24 Kourabiedes with this recipe.
this recipe was pretty good although I made several changes to it instead of all Brandy I used Brandy and Marsala wine, I also used pure anise and almond extract for flavor, as well as he spoon of clove and Nutmeg to taste. I rolled out the entire recipe of cookie dough into a log, then used a bench scraper to cut the cookies to the desired with. I then shape them into crescents and bake them off for 25 minutes. after Cooling I just did them in powdered sugar and place them individually into cupcake paper cups due to their flaky texture.
Excellent recipe. Exactly like my MIL makes!
This recipe is excellent. I added more almond extract and vanilla.
This recipe is the bomb! I saw these at a Christmas gathering and everyone went crazy over them! The recipe ingredients and measurements are perfect and I did not change a thing. I bake them for 25 minutes and they are just scrumptious so buttery! 10 stars!
