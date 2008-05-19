Kourabiedes I

Buttery Greek crescent shaped cookie.

By Ceil Wallace

18
3 dozen
  • Sift flour with baking powder. Set aside.

  • Cream butter and gradually add sugar and beat until fluffy. Add egg yolk, brandy and vanilla. Beat again until very light. Stir in almonds.

  • Blend in flour mixture, mix to form a soft, smooth dough. Chill 30 minutes or until it can be handled easily.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C).

  • Shape level tablespoonfuls of dough into crescent-shapes. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Insert whole clove into center of each. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until light...do not brown. Cool on rack. Dust generously with confectioners' sugar.

194 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 93.4mg. Full Nutrition
