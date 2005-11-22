Butter Cookies

288 Ratings
  • 5 161
  • 4 73
  • 3 22
  • 2 14
  • 1 18

This is a simple butter cookie that can be used in a cookie press, as a drop cookie or made into a roll and sliced. There is no mystery cookie for a cookie press...any stiff butter type can be used. Just be sure to chill it thoroughly so it keeps its shape while baking.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
37 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour and salt; stir into the sugar mixture. Cover dough, and chill for at least one hour. Chill cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Press dough out onto ungreased, chilled cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly golden at the edges. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 54.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/23/2022