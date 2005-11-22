Butter Cookies

I added 1 teaspoon of baking powder in thinking it won't rise without baking powder. My cookies tasted buttery and not So sweet...delicious!..crispy and buttery..I also wanted to be creative --- I wanted to make jelly filled cookies, but thought their recipes would yield flavorless cookies(and that the only thing good would be the jam). I tried putting a dollop of jam in the center of these cookies to make "buttery jelly filled cookies." I just pressed down in the center of the cookie making a penny sized well or so, and scooped on jam...I baked them at 350 first to see I'd they would cook, but seems like for my oven, they needed to be at 400. So I raised the temperature to 400 and baked until edges are golden brown...which should take around 10 minutes or So. The cookies don't have to be brown in color..They probably taste best at a beige color with ONLY golden EDGES. My cookies stayed white, revealing the color of the jam in the middle..soo pretty. Thank you soo much for the recipe. Those who gave this recipe 1's are people that didn't follow instructions and don't know how to bake.