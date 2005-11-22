This is a simple butter cookie that can be used in a cookie press, as a drop cookie or made into a roll and sliced. There is no mystery cookie for a cookie press...any stiff butter type can be used. Just be sure to chill it thoroughly so it keeps its shape while baking.
Great, simple spritz butter cookies! Not too sweet, but nice and buttery. This recipe made 4 trays full, about 5 dozen cookies not including the gobs of dough my 4 year old swiped. One hint - you probably won't need to refrigerate the dough to use in a cookie press unless it's really hot in your kitchen. We used dough at room temp and the cookies came out perfect on our first try. This one's a keeper!
Great, simple spritz butter cookies! Not too sweet, but nice and buttery. This recipe made 4 trays full, about 5 dozen cookies not including the gobs of dough my 4 year old swiped. One hint - you probably won't need to refrigerate the dough to use in a cookie press unless it's really hot in your kitchen. We used dough at room temp and the cookies came out perfect on our first try. This one's a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2002
I've tried to find a recipe close to the one made by my best friend's mother, and this definitely came the closest. I made a batch and a half, but I left out 1/2 cup of the flour. I also added 1/2 tsp of almond extract for a little extra flavor, and it was wonderful. No need to chill the dough, and since my cookie press was broken, I used a small scoop, and pressed the dough down slightly with wet fingers, which also helped the sugar and sprinkles to stick. And a 350 degree oven seemed to work just as well A wonderful recipe.
These cookies are FANTASTIC!!!! They taste just like the Danish Butter Cookies that come in the tins at the store. The key is to really beat the butter and sugar, then the egg and vanilla until it looks fluffy.
I made a double batch of these yesterday. However, I didn't use the cookie press, I just rolled them out and cut them into circles. I baked them just until they were set- no browning (I like them soft). I made a frosting out of 1 stick of margarine softened, 1 lb. powdered sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, and a scant 1/4 c. milk to use on them, then decorated with colored sugars. They turned out great! My husband loved them and wouldn't even let me throw 3 or 4 cookies out that I had cut too thin and had browned! These are the best, although I don't know how much I would have liked them if I wouldn't have put icing on them.
I lost my "old faithful" spritz cookie recipe, but this is every bit as good. I didn't need to chill the dough, and I removed them from the oven at the first miniscule hint of browning (my family prefers soft cookies over crisp cookies). Thanks for sharing this!
I was hoping for a Christmas tin butter cookie and these werent close, in my opinion, at all. I was highly disappointed.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2005
Excellent recipe!! this is the first time I have used a cookie press and it worked great. I would suggest not chilling the spritz as it worked well right after mixing. It has the taste that this kinda cookie is supposed to. It can be changed by adding whatever u like...I added a 1/4 brown sugar for the kids sweet tooth. I devided the spritz into 4 batches to try different things with...added 1 tbls butter extract to one batch and 1 tbls peppermint extract to another. The other 2 I just used different food color...Kids loved em. and so did we!!!
This recipe was delicious! I had a great recipe for butter cookies from my mother and I lost it. I haven't found a recipe that comes close to her recipe, until now. My husband and kids can't get enough of these. Thank you so much for posting the recipe!
I was trying to find a real nice buttery cookie - but these weren't as buttery as I would like - though they are still good. MAKE SURE YOU DO NOT OVER BAKE! I kept putting them back in the oven because they looked like they weren't baked enough because they didn't really brown. So the key is to only bake about 5-6 minutes when still soft and then take out and cool - as they cool they get firmer. I used "lucious buttercream" to sandwich in between two buttercookies and then dipped half in chocolate. Yummy! Main thing is do not overbake or will be too hard!
I just finished trying to make these cookies taste better so I added a few more splashes of vanilla extract, for a sweeter taste 1/4 cup more white sugar. I did not refrigerate the dough. I cooked them in a 400F oven for 8 minutes for the golden brown color under the cookie.The jury is in and they are better than the original recipe. I would personally stay with the butter cookie recipe I added in my recipe box. It's a ton better. I dream of the taste of it's goodness. I hope this helps anyone trying to improve this recipe. Good luck! You'll need it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
06/04/2003
True, I'm a novice baker, but these cookies turned out awfully bland. They didn't taste bad but they certainly weren't anything special. Maybe to accompany a cup of hot tea they might do the trick, but these wouldn't be anywhere near my top pick of tasty cookies. Overall I'd say to skip these unless you're in the mood for a fairly tasteless, dull treat.
I'm an '80s baby. When I was in kindergarten, 36 years ago, in Memphis, we had the BEST butter cookies at school. This recipe, minus the egg, comes REALLY close. If you want the butter cookies that crumble in your hands as you eat them, leave out the egg. If you want a chewy cookie, add the egg. Other that that, GREAT RECIPE!!
I added 1 teaspoon of baking powder in thinking it won't rise without baking powder. My cookies tasted buttery and not So sweet...delicious!..crispy and buttery..I also wanted to be creative --- I wanted to make jelly filled cookies, but thought their recipes would yield flavorless cookies(and that the only thing good would be the jam). I tried putting a dollop of jam in the center of these cookies to make "buttery jelly filled cookies." I just pressed down in the center of the cookie making a penny sized well or so, and scooped on jam...I baked them at 350 first to see I'd they would cook, but seems like for my oven, they needed to be at 400. So I raised the temperature to 400 and baked until edges are golden brown...which should take around 10 minutes or So. The cookies don't have to be brown in color..They probably taste best at a beige color with ONLY golden EDGES. My cookies stayed white, revealing the color of the jam in the middle..soo pretty. Thank you soo much for the recipe. Those who gave this recipe 1's are people that didn't follow instructions and don't know how to bake.
This is a WONDERFUL recipe for cut-out cookies! The dough rolls out and cuts easily. I used 3/4 c. granulated sugar and 1/4 c. brown sugar for a little different flavor. I like my cookies a little on the soft side, so I baked them just until set, but not browning on the edges yet. These are so good, that I have a second batch in the oven even now!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2002
I loved this recipe.I used it with the kids to make cut out cookies for christmas. There was no problems at all and the kids did great...cookies baked perfectly. Not exceptionally buttery....or sweet but we alway decorate ours so they were perfect. I must add that when your press the cookies the flour added for them not to stick took some of the sweetness away. I will use this recipe again!
I love this reicipe and I can't get enough of these little cookies. I made them at my neighbors house and I let her keep the big double batch of them because I thought that they would be safer there. Turned out I wasn't the only person who loved these cookies...
VERY BAD. i tossed them out, Tasted like flour. Not a butter cookie at all.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2004
I actually ***LOVED*** the fact that these cookies were *not* overpoweringly sweet, because you can taste the baked cookieness instead of just sweetness. I especially liked the texture when I used margarine (true with so many cookies, no clue why). I loved that these were soft instead of crunchy, and not dry at all. The only bad thing about these is that you can't eat enough of them! Also, I did half the batch with lemon extract - it's SO good both ways. And it would be PERFECT with tea or coffee too. Superb recipe, it will be a staple for us for sure.
These cookies were great! I received a new cookie press for my birthday and this was the first recipe I tried. I also did not have to chill the dough in order to press it. I sprinkled it with sugar, and yum! I also recommend having 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract, or just use all almond for a little different taste! Even the next day, the few that survived were delicious. Thank you for this great cookie recipe! :-)
This worked out perfectly. I had lost my late mother-in-law's recipe for cherry nut cookies(a family favorite)and needed a replacement.I added 1/2 cup chopped pecans and one jar marachino cherries, chopped.I then formed the dough into logs. When it was chilled the dough was easy to slice and bake. They were wonderful, and no one knew it wasn't Grandma's original recipe!
Loved this simple recipe that doesn't use baking soda or powder. The only 4 small changes I made were: 1. Lowered flour to 2 1/4 cups. 2. Rolled dough with hands into 3 logs wrapped in sealing wrap, so I could use at different times. 3. Rolled balls in cin/sugar mixture before baking. 4. Baked them at 375. Important...have butter soft at room temperature before creaming.
i have always wanted to be a cook and this recipe was so simple i think it was a little to easy! my cookies are chilling in the fridge right now but i heard you didn't really have to chill them for a full hour so i'm going to cut the time in half!
These were excellent cookies. I just got a cookie press and I was looking for a recipe to use with it. The first one I tried the cookies did not keep their shape while baking -- these did, they were perfect. I made two batches, in the second batch I replaced 1/3 C of flour with cocoa powder, both came out wonderful. I found that 9 minutes was the perfect time to bake these cookies. Let cool 2 minutes on the cookie sheet then cool on foil or paper. We decorated some of them with colored sugar but it was unnecessary, they were great as written. I am a big fan of warm cookies but these actually tasted better cold. They were nice and crispy! I am definitely going to make these again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2005
These turned out really great. My whole family loved them. I myself couldn't stop eating them. I think the trick to make sure to mix till light and fluffy. I also added a little dark brown sugar with the white, to make them a little more sweet.
I'm vegan, and found this makes a very very yummy vegan cookie by using vegan (no whey) margarine instead of butter, and replace the egg with 1 tsp. soy flour mixed with 1 tbs. water. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
12/18/2004
I'm at a loss as to how this recipe rated 4 1/2 stars. The dough would not extrude through my cookie press (and yes, it was properly chilled). I finally gave up and rolled the dough into balls, pressed them down with a fork, and sprinkled them with colored sugar. They came out as basically tasteless little blobs. I would not make this recipe again!!!
perfect christmas cookies. 1 batch i sub'd cocoa for 2/3c of the flour & made great chocolate ones. i recommend pressing dough w/spatula b4 putting into press & chill after on cookie sheet abt 10 min. GREAT COOKIES! my kids loved & it took me back to my childhood!! THANKS!!
I adjusted this recipe to make them airier, softer, and shorten prep time. First of all I should say it doesn't say what state the butter should be in before mixing. I used butter sticks out of the freezer and used a stand mixer to cream it with the sugar. I also cut the flour used almost in half (using just a little over half) I didn't measure it perfectly just looked for the dough the be light but where it would stay together. Then I skipped the chilling stage and did 2 minutes over max cook time. Making it this way I would give them 5 stars they are slightly crisp on the outside very soft and airy in the middle and taste perfect. When cooking anything you should adjust the recipe using your perception and hoped out come to make it suited best for what you want and that is exactly what I did. Hope another cook finds this helpful.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2002
Was easy to make. I did not even chill the dough or the cookie sheets. I also just dropped them on the pan (no cutters, no rolling, no press) I would use this recipe again
I was looking for a simple, basic butter cookie recipe for my press and this did the trick. The cookie dough worked beautifully with my press, the recipe was easy, and most importantly, the cookies are great - not too sweet and not too buttery - just right. We demolished the whole batch. Thanks.
I wasn't very impressed with these cookies. I divided the dough in half and added 3/4 tbsp vanilla extract to one batch and 3/4 tbsp lemon extract to the other batch. Despite using more than the called-for amount of extract, both batches of the cookies didn't have much taste (especially the vanilla). The texture was dry even though I only cooked it for 8 minutes at 400F. One batch I chilled for an hour and it was way too stiff to get through the cookie press, and the other batch I chilled for fifteen minutes and it kept breaking upon coming out of the cookie press, so it wouldn't work either way (I ended up making drop cookies). The cookies were edible but I wouldn't give them away as presents. I'm going to try adding a glaze (as suggested by some of the other reviewers) and hopefully that will improve these cookies.
I lived in Chicago Ill. from 1966 to 1970 I can remember the smell of butter cookies baking in the mornings, my best memories of 1st thru 3rd grade. When I first made cookies with this recipe I was not impress... something was missing, so I decided to try it again with a teaspoon of baking powder. Yessss... that is it baking powder was the missing ingredient. 2 stick of butter not margerine. hope that helps... enjoy:-).
I recommend changing the name of these to EPIC WIN BUTTER COOKIES. I refrigerated the dough for about 30 minutes, and I didn't bother to chill the pans. I shaped these by rolling them into balls and pressing a thumbprint into each one. Batch #1 got holiday sprinkles in the thumbprint. If I had Hershey Kisses on hand, a kiss would have gone into the thumbprints in Batch #2. I also considered jam or a frozen raspberry + a couple chocolate chips for the thumbprints, but decided to go with plain. This is a very easy recipe, and it was perfect for my "I need homemade butter cookies RIGHT NOW" frame of mind.
I made this as my first attempt at spritz cookies. I'm used to my great-grandmother's spritz cookies which would melt in your mouth. While these were very good, they were crisper than hers. I'll keep on the search for a recipe that tastes like hers.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2004
I bought a cookie press but couldn't get the darn thing to work so I rolled these out after adding lemon extract (which they definitely need). They were still a little bland and not sweet so I made a glaze out of 1C powdered sugar, 3/4 t. lemon extract, 2T butter and 2T of hot water. They were perfect then....very lemony but not too much.
This recipe is great! I used it to make tart cookies. I made a thumb impression in the middle and filled it with peach, blackberry, and strawberry perserves. Yum! The blackberry was the best!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2001
I made these cookies again; only this time I added about 1 cup of white chocolate chips to the dough. I didn't chill it; I used a large scoop to drop them on the cookie sheet & baked them at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes. They turned out great! It added an extra "mmmmmm!" to an already good cookie! I can't keep the guys out of the cookie jar now!
it took me a long time to find a good easy shortbread cookie recipe. this one nailed it. the bater can be flakey but once baked the cookies are amazing. they are so buttery. sometimes i frost them or put sprinkles on them or just leave them plain. they are great as a filler in a cookie basket or just as a treat to have in the house.
I followed other reviews and did not chill my dough, but I did run out of all-purpose flour and used half all-purpose and half whole wheat. They have more flavor with the wheat flour. They were perfect!
I love this recipe, so simple and they tasted just like the butter cookies my grandma used to make. I followed the recipe as is. My girls and I used plastic cookie cutters and they turned out perfect. THANK YOU FOR THE RECIPE
very easy recipe. my oven runs hot so i baked at 375 for 10 minutes. i doubled the recipe and made 4 dzn cookies that were pretty good in size. they came out nice and soft. i will definately be making these to fill christmas tins this year! i followed the recipe to a T and did not alter it in any way. a nice airy type of cookie.
The cookies are very hard and have a very simple sugar cookie flavor. I couldn't use my cookies press with this recipe. The good thing? The cookie cutters are easy to use with this dough, especially if you are making cookies with kids.
My mom likes things not to be to to sweet so this is perfect for her. It is a good an easy recipe that I am sure everyone will like. Not to sweet, but still sweet. Love them! Nice recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2006
I made these and they were a great hit!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2004
These cookies turned out excellent! Perfect for a cookie press...very easy to use! I agree that the key is to make sure the sugar and butter are light and creamy before adding the other ingredients. I also made sure the dough and cookie sheets were chilled. The kids sprinkled colored sugars on half of the batch and I drizzled bakers chocolate on the rest. My entire family loved these!
Very good! I ran out of regular flour, so 2/3 cup was whole wheat. I chilled the dough in thirds, and rolled it out for cookie cutters. Then, I sprinkled cinnamon/sugar over the cookies before baking. They needed 6 minutes at 400 degrees. SO DELICIOUS.
This was so easy to make! I only chilled the dough for about 15 min. and the pan for 5 min. These were nice and soft! I melted chocolate kisses to dip them in and make them a little sweeter! I also substituted butter flavor crisco for regular butter. I'll definetly make these again this holiday season!
This is one of the best spritz/butter cookie recipes I've used. However, I did make some slight changes. I reduced my flour by a 1/4 cup, I added a 1/4 cup more butter and also used almond extract with the vanilla. Also, I found that 400 degrees F was to high even for just 8 minutes but 375 degrees F was perfect at 8 minutes....nice color and texture! I've saved this recipe and will share.
OMG!!! these cookies are so easy to make! My whole family loves them. I used splenda instead of sugar because my hubby is diabetic but they came out just as good. I add sprinkles to make them look festive, great recipe!
WOW! i got a cookies press about a year ago and i never had a recipe that worked. it was either too thick or too thin. i just decided tonight to try another recipe and i wasnt too sure if it would work. but it did and it was great! the taste wasn't as full as i hoped but over all i was happy.
Well, i found this recipe to be low on the taste scale. I will probably add just a little extra vanilla to it the next time. Maybe i should have refrigerated the dough like it suggested to. The oven was hot so i just baked them. I used my melon baller to drop the dough onto the cookie sheet and then I flattened them out by using my large meat tenderizer mallet...waffle print dow. It goes quick, is fun and makes a waffle pattern on the cookie. I then sprinkled some colored sugar on top of the cookie prior to baking. The waffle pattern was great for a resting place for the sugar. Oh, i put food coloring in the butter, sugar, egg mixture as I mixed it in the mixer. I wanted some holiday color. I found the baked cookie to be more doughy so perhaps I need to flatten them more the next time. I will play with this recipe again and read more of the reviews for tips. I love Spritz and I really wanted a quicker way to make them vs using the press.
These cookies taste very good, very buttery, but I find they are somewhat too heavy. Next time, I will cut down to 2 or 2 1/4 cup flour, and see how that goes. I also find that they could use a little more sugar...
I used this recipe with canabutter I made. I added an extra egg because the flour became flakey in the mixture process. I also baked it at 375 degrees to ensure I didn't burn any THC. It was fun to make and fun to eat too!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2002
I made these to bring to Thanksgiving and they went over well. The kids especially loved them! For my own taste I found them a little too crisp but with added cinnamon and decorative sugars they're pretty, quick and tasty. I'd use this receipe again. Thanks!
Uh, no. This tasted more like sugar cookies, but it was more hard. It didn't at all taste like butter cookies. The cookie itself was decent, but I wouldn't want to eat it every day. It wasn't great, it wasn't horrible, it was mediocre. It tasted like a plain old cookie.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.