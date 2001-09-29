Praline Cookies

This recipe makes a good cookie, but rather rich!

Recipe by Ingrid

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar. Beat in egg, vanilla and maple flavoring. Beat in salt and flour until a smooth dough is formed. Shape dough into a log 12 inches long, wrap in wax paper, and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.

  • Slice dough into 1/4 inch slices. Place slices on cookie sheet. Top each cookie with a pecan half. Bake for 10 minutes in preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 165.1mg. Full Nutrition
