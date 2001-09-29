Praline Cookies

You know the ingredients calls for baking soda, then when you get to the directions did not tell you where to add it all, so the baking soda does not exist in the directions, what happened where do we put the baking soda
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
02/22/2010
Dry, dry, dry and the pecan did not stick.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.