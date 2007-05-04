Starr's Soft Sugar Cookies

Old and young alike love these big, moist cookies, they are good "keepers". They stay soft for days if properly stored in an air-tight container. I think the buttermilk is the key ingredient.

By Starr Tharp

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Beat together white and brown sugars, butter and shortening until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, vanilla and lemon extract to mix well.

  • Sift together nutmeg, flour, baking powder, cream of tartar, salt and soda. Add alternately with buttermilk to creamed mixture.

  • Drop tablespoonfuls of dough 2 1/2 inches apart onto greased baking sheet. With the back of the spoon, spread round and round making the outer edge of the cookies a little thicker than the center. Sprinkle generously with the reserved white sugar and place a fat raisin in the center of each cookie.

  • Bake about 10 minutes. For softer cookies, bake in hot oven (425 degrees F (220 degrees C)) for about 8 minutes or until no indentation remains when you touch the center of the cookie with your fingertip. Remove cookies and cool on racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 26.1mg; sodium 199.8mg. Full Nutrition
