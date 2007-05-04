Starr's Soft Sugar Cookies
Old and young alike love these big, moist cookies, they are good "keepers". They stay soft for days if properly stored in an air-tight container. I think the buttermilk is the key ingredient.
I found them heavenly and I plan to make them again:)Read More
i made these cookies today, and personally i think that no sugar cookies should have nutmeg in them! No offense though. everybody has different tastes. the dough had a very good texture!Read More
I made these yesterday...and today...they are a distant memory. Fantastic and Delicious. Easy to make and disappear like a magic trick. I replaced the butter and shortening with margarine. So soft and chewy.
they are amazing!!!!!
Love these they are so soft and delicious! My new favourite cookie recipe!
I was really disappointed that the consistency was for a drop cookie, not a cut out. need to change the picture
Despite the shaped cookies in the picture and the review that said the dough had a good consistency, these cookies are a batter cookie, not a dough cookie... in other words, they cannot be rolled out and cut and are a sticky mess to try to get on the baking sheet... flavor wasn't bad (I swapped the lemon extract for orange and ditched the raisins) but far too much of a hassle and not what I was looking for...
Wonderful cookie! I skipped the raisins. They were a huge hit, even had people ask for the recipe. Very good cookies!
If StArr made it its heavenly.
