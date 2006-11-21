Cookie Press Shortbread

4
177 Ratings
This is my mothers recipe and what I use in my Cookie Press/Shooter. It makes delectable little morsels!

Recipe by Heather

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium mixing bowl, cream together butter, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla until smooth with electric mixer. Stir in flour and cornstarch. Pop dough into your cookie press, and away you go! Press cookies out onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the peaks are golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 54.9mg. Full Nutrition
