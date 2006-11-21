Cookie Press Shortbread
This is my mothers recipe and what I use in my Cookie Press/Shooter. It makes delectable little morsels!
I LOVED THIS RECIPE!!! I absolutely hated my stupid cookie press from pampered chef and I found this recipe and it worked! They tasted great too. They were really light and just crumbled in my mouth. Kids loved it too. Definately try thisRead More
I love to use this recipe whenever I need a quick, easy cookie! I found that adding mini-chocolate chips and pecans makes a wonderful addition and my husband can't get enough! He even came home and told me, "Oh yeah, I told the guys at work how good those cookies were. They asked if you could make some!" So I just made a batch of 50 last night! Not sure if anyone mentioned this tip, but it's easy to tell they're done when they're hard to the touch in the oven. You're not looking for a golden brown at ALL - just give it a light touch and if they're stiff, you're done!
This is the easiest, best shortbread recipe I have come across. Worked easily in the cookie shooter. One hint - spray the decorator tips with PAM-type spray to keep them from sticking to shooter.
These are delicious and melt in your mouth. A very pretty addition to a cookie tray. I didn't have any trouble with them being too delicate. I added 1/4 powdered sugar to make them a bit sweeter. I added another 1/4 flour or so to get the consistency right for my cookie shooter. To test the dough's consistency, give it a pinch. If it doesn't stick to your fingers you're good to go. I colored one batch green and used a tree stencil for my press. I decorated with non-pariels (sprinkles that look like tiny, colored balls) and put a star on top for darling Christmas trees. The other batch I left white and sprinkled with colored sugars. Lovely. UPDATE: My husband proclaimed these the BEST shortbread he's ever tasted!
I found this a great tasting shortbread and nice to work with in a press. The only recommendation I would suggest, is to keep the dough on the cool side so it breaks off the press easier.
BEST! and EASY!! I also added cocoa to half the dough then experimented with putting half white half chocolate down the cookie press. Then I rolled the white around the chocolate and they made cool patterns in the cookies. I added 3 TBLS. of the Cocoa and the dough was drier so I'd add a little less next time. This recipie is definately a keeper!!
I just bought a cookie press specifically for shortbread cookies this holiday season. I was a little disappointed with this recipe when the dough was so thick it wouldn't go through my brand new cookie press! I make shortbread every year, but never with a cookie press. I made the kind you bake whole in a deep pan, then cut into bars. Anyways, my solution with this one was to add another 1/2 cup of butter. The cookies needed closer to 13 mins to cook, and in the end I got 4 dozen out of a 2 dozen scaled recipe. Overall taste was pretty good, but I think this one is more a bar cookie recipe.
I used to be a Pampered Chef consultant. This recipe does work well with the cookie press but as soon as you are done whipping them up, you need to get them pressed asap. The discs are in order from easier to most difficult to work with. I used a #7 (Christmas tree) which was moderate in difficulty to use. I find that if you give the press a 1/4-1/2 squeeze, then a full squeeze (unti it clicks), the cookie comes out beautifully. Just make sure to press out all of the dough at one time, use parchment paper if needed.
These cookies were the perfect texture for my cookie press and were a snap to make. The only bad part was that they didn't have much flavor. They were kind of bland and powdery instead of buttery. I made 2 seperate batches and they were consistant in their texture and flavor. My kids really liked them though.
"Quick"?? No. It took 45 minutes to get the dough together, and then the time to press and cook the cookies. I nearly burned out my mixer trying to get this to blend through. The resulting cookies looked like they would be good, but they were very dry and bland.
Can you say "Walkers"? Because these are pretty darn close to that famous Scottish shortbread! These are more delicate and not as saturated with butter flavor as Walkers, but I actually liked these better. I had no issues with making them whatsoever and followed the recipe to a "T". Room temperature butter is essential, I think. For those who say this is not sweet or does not have much flavor, shortbread is not a sweet cookie. It is a butter cookie with a hint of sweet. And I thought the butter flavor came through very well. I used a cookie press which worked as well with this dough as it does for spritz cookies. I also rolled some into little balls and pressed them down with my finger making a thick disc. That also worked well. Thank you for the shortbread cookie recipe I have been looking for!
This was the first recipe I tried using my new cookie press. I actually halved it because I had never used a press and it turned out great! I added orange zest to the dough and dipped them in chocolate, so melt in your mouth delicious!
These are my new fave cookies. I put out 4 dozen cookies in less than 15 minutes! (well, not cooked). My pampered chef press is perfect for this recipe. I will add a tad more sugar to sweeten them up on the next round, but these cookies are GREAT!! THANK YOU FOR SHARING THIS RECIPE!!! ~~ I also like that this recipe has no eggs. I didn't mind when I found my kids sneaking tastes of the dough!!~~
Very good tasting cookie. My favorite cookie press recipe so far. It's easy to make as well.
Absolutely great recipe. These were perfect for my cookie press as non-refrigerated/chilled dough works best in mine. The only change I made was I upped the amount of vanilla to almost a full teaspoon. Very good cookie and they really do almost melt in your mouth. I made wreaths and trees with these so I added the green coloring right into the dough and popped them out in a jiffy. So easy and so good...this one is definitely a keeper for my collection. Thanks for sharing!
I made this recipe to use with my cookie press. Well I gave it a whirl because it looked simple enough, well it was but the taste wasn't that great. So I made a secong batch and used vanilla and granulated sugar in stead and increased it 3/4 cup. Perfect! A little greasy though but I just added powered sugar. I made another batch and crushed pecans in it.
this recipe was bland and didn't form a good dough. what a waste of ingredients.
We have never had any cookie press recipe work - but this one does! One thing that we found is that you can't use parchment paper. You have to put the cookies on a cookie sheet. Did need to add a tiny bit more sugar to get the right consistancy.
This is a great egg-free cookie press cookie recipe. They melt in your mouth, delicious little cookies. We make these for holidays (especially Christmas). I have had no problems with this dough. Note to those who have struggled: Sometimes I think people don't wait long enough for the butter/sugar to cream together before adding in the flour. It should be well incorporated, fluffy before the flour is added. I usually do use my hands to bring it together in the end - massage it a little and add to the cookie press. Don't despair if you have crumbs; just massage it, it will come together and you'll be able to make them.
recipe was decent. I prefer the pampered chef recipe..I think they taste a little more buttery and the yield is much higher.
Just the taste I was looking for and so easy!
These turned out nicely. Very brittle, but it melts in your mouth. It has a subtle sweet flavor and everyone enjoyed them.
This is a very good and easy recipe. Keep in mind it's shortbread, not the standard sugar cookie - some of my guests expected a different texture. These are light, buttery, and wonderful with a cup of tea!
I found the taste of this recipe very good: very buttery and not overly sweet. I did add a pinch of salt as I find in general that it helps bring out the flavor in pastry. The texture is very smooth with a delicate crispiness. As other reviewers have noted it does give a rather fragile cookie. Worth it though n my opinion. For me this recipe is not very well suited for the cookie press: much too sticky even after putting the dough in the fridge for about 15 minutes. In the second batch I added 50 g more flour but the dough was still too sticky for the press. Perfect for rolling balls by hand and flatting them a bit on the cookie sheet. Will definitely make this recipe again because of the texture and taste, just not with the press. Therefor on 4 out of 5 stars.
SO good! These are so easy to make- once you know how to operate a cookie press- in fact, I considered throwing mine out the window until these came out of the oven and I tried one-- they just gave my cookie press a new hope! Delicious!
I could not get this recipe to work, I have 2 cookie press and they work fine with my other recipe. It seems like its to wet.
Worked great in my press, even with coloring added. Watch cooking time closely or the cookies are very crumbly.
I couldn't get it to come out of the press. I just pushed them into a pan and they tasted good.
Everyone loves these
Worked perfectly with my Pampered Chef cookie press! Could have a little more flavor, but otherwise excellent.
The cookies came out of the press really nicely, but they are a bit bland. Even tried adding some extra vanilla and cinnamon, but they still don't taste great.
Excellent. However this recipe does not take 25 min of prep work! I had made the dough, filled the press, and had cookies baking within 10 minutes. Absolutely excellent and very tasty!!!
I had my doubts about this recipe after reading the ingredients, but my hubby and I liked them a lot. Instead of stirring in the flour and cornstarch, I kneaded them in with my hands. It was very quick to make. I took one pan out after 9 minutes and they were totally white. The other pan I left in for about 2 more minutes til they were light brown on the edges. I thought these tasted best. They are very fragile!
Very good. Crisp and yummy. Spray cookie press with Pam so dough won't stick when pressing on cookie sheet.
We found the taste and consistency of these cookies to be just awful. I think the half cup of cornstarch was just too much.
I AM HAVING THE FIGHT OF MY LIFE WITH THIS DARN PC COOKIE PRESS. EASY TO MAKE DOUGH BUT MY PC COOKIE PRESS HATES IT!
They were okay. Had good flavor like shortbread. But had no crunch-very soft cookies.
Delicious and so easy! Perfect holiday recipe to do with young kids because there aren't too many ingredients. They just came out of the oven and are melt in your mouth. This one is definitely going to be a Christmas regular.
This recipe is awful. The cookies were tasteless.
"Quick"?? No. It took 45 minutes to get the dough together, I nearly burned out my mixer and then the time to press" TIPS - butter must be SOFT. Add flour gradually. If too stiff for mixer, finish mixing flour by hand.You might need a little less flour, because butter varies in amount of water it contains. Shortbread has buttery taste, & using confectionery sugar & corn starch should give a melt-in-your-mouth texture.
I just started using this recipe last year, but my girlfriends said I'm not allowed at their holiday parties this year unless I bring these with me! I added some peppermint oil and food coloring to these to give them a different flavor, since they are truly very bland. I love the texture, but my hubby hates it, so they're either a love or hate there. They are buttery and crumbly, which I love. Plus yes, super easy.
Very delicious. It worked great in my Hamilton-Beach Super Shooter cookie press.
These cookies are very dry and without much taste. Even my kids (who eat most any cookie) ate one and didn't request anymore.
First rate cookies! Just the right texture--my English husband even likes them! I added about a tsp ground rosemary to every batch, which provided some depth to the flavor, plus the smell throughout the house was outstanding! Great recipe!
This worked only with the ribbon disk of my Pampered Chief cookie press. They were fantastic! They weren't hard and crumbly like ones I've made before. I drizzled them with two different kinds of chocolate but they would have been fine alone. I made sure to touch them when they were done. They were completely white but firm to the touch with only a slight springiness. Perfect!
Yummy! Worked perfectly!
Didn't really have any flavor. I had to double the vanilla and that still didn't make them very good.
These were very good but feel apart easily.
Bland and they fell apart.
Melt-in-your-mouth good! Very fragile though. I packed them in little baggies, dropped one, and it all but disintegrated. Well, let's hope they make them half way around the world because I included them in my husbands care package.
I added a little more sugar and doubled the vanilla. Excellent!
This is the recipe I have been looking for for a very long time. My mother had one just like it and I lost it during a move. Had to find one very close to it and this is it. Was raised on them and will never again loose this recipe. Best ever Send it on to your freinds and family, they will agree.
Perfect shortbread recipe! Just be careful they can get over cooked fast! One min you think they need to be in a bit longer and then the next you wished you would have checked sooner!
One off the best tasting and easiest doe
This cookie is delicious! I've made it twice in the last week for Christmas gatherings and gifts. They are so light and buttery. This is defintely a keeper. I don't have a cookie press. I used an accent decorator by Pampered chef. It worked like a charm. I did not change a thing in the recipe. I don't know what people did that resulted in a "floury" cookie. May be they didn't measure their dry goods acurately. They are so quick to whip up. Thanks Heather!
One word comes to mind after I made and consumed far too many!!! Delicious! Thanks for such a great recipe, Heather!
Wonderful! I added almond flavor and turbinado sugar to the top. The day after is best once the moisture "equalizes". These are buttery and super light.
These shortbread cookies are pretty tasty and addicting. Once you get your hands on them you can hardly stop yourself! I have been looking for a way to utilize my cookie press a little better and this is the perfect way! I am pretty happy with how these little babies turned out, but I think there are some parts that can definitely be improved. For example, the taste of these shortbread cookies are a bit plain and bland, and almost too buttery. I felt like I was going to die from a heart attack after munching on ~5 of them, and I am only in my early 20s! I think next time I will try adding some more sugar and vanilla and see if that makes it taste better. The dough is also a bit sticky so it took me a while to get it in the press and repeat that process over and over again. The cookies also feel a little bit too delicate; I had to be very careful when I removed them all into my tableware. I will probably also add a fair amount of flour next time to fix the consistency in addition to the "too buttery" problem. I doubled the recipe to make 4 dozens, but I ended up getting way more than 4 dozens. I tried to count but I sort of lost track; I am pretty sure I had around 10 dozens though. But then again my cookies were a bit cutesy tiny. Anyways, this recipe is definitely a keeper!
This was my first time using a cookiepress and so I tried out this recipe--it worked wonderfully. The cookies had a light, delicate texture but a satisfyingly rich flavor. They rival the shortbread my aunt from Scotland makes--and hers is the gold standard!
These are light and flaky. I thought they held up pretty well and didn't fall apart. Delicious!
I tried this with my Pampered Chef cookie press and it was impossible to get them off the press. I ended up just roughly spooning little blobs on the cookie sheet. They turned out amazing!
These cookies are super delicious! Make sure you don't leave them out though, or you will eat and eat and eat....
I just tried it...The dough isn't quite sticky enough to stick to the cookie sheets so I could use some of my shapes with it but not all of them. Overall it tastes good and makes a decent cookie you just have to work with the dough for a bit to get it to stick to the cookie sheet.
This is the BEST spritz recipe I have ever made. They didn't fall apart coming out of the press! Light shortbread flavor too
I don't know who said they are bland, they are delicious!!
This isn't my favoriate type of dessert, but everyone who likes shortbread loved these cookies.
very good cookies.
Excellant! Very easy to make....melt in you mouth cookie! Just need to find a better cookie press!
Absolutely perfect just the way it is written. I only cooked them for 8 minutes, anymore would have been too much.
Hard to work with the press and tastes pretty bland, too. I won't be using this recipe again.
Very delicate and buttery. A little too delicate, difficult to transport.
I have tried dozens upon dozens of recipes for my stupid pampered chef cookie press and this one made me literally jump up and down in my kitchen from excitement because it actually worked! I've made this recipe twice now and it's bookmarked in my browser. The only thing I tweaked was I substituted almond extract for the vanilla. I think it helped round out the flavor of the butter better.
I have fond memories of my mother in law (who just turned 90) making her Xmas shortbread. She would beat the butter with a wood spoon for a long time, add the flour and cornstarch and then nead it as she walked round the house :) This recipe is just like her shortbread only much easier to make. The secret is beating the butter and sifting the flour and neading it with your hands. It worked perfectly in my cookie press. Those who found it dry and crumbly over cooked it. It shouldn't look brown. 8 min was enough for mine. It improves in taste as it ages if you can keep it long enough without eating it all.
This was yummy! Don't expect a sugar cookie though - this is definately a shortbread. I found my cookies were too thin with the cookie press. This would be yummy baked as bars of shortbread though!
This is my go to recipe to use with my cookie press. Have used it for years and it's always a hit!!
Delicious, too sticky for press - Needs more Flour and Confec Sugar like another use suggested. (1/4 C each)
This recipe was easy and turned out great! I haven't made cookie press cookies for years, this is a simple to make recipe that tastes great!!!
The best recipe ever! I've tried others and threw them out. These came out great!!!
Really great recipe! Whole family loved it!! Thanks Heather for this lovely easy to follow recipe..
My family loves this cookie so much, to speed up the process, I even just roll them in balls, flatten them, sprinkle sugar on top and bake them as little round cookies. Great tasting recipe.
VERY CLOSE TO WHAT I'M LOOKING FOR THE TASTE IS SPOT ON I JUST WANT A LITTLE MORE FIRMNESS LIKE "ROYAL EDINBURGH SHORTBREAD FINGERS"
Great recipe. Wouldn't change a thing! Works great in my cookie press.
Wonderful! Wonderful! Wonderful! Melts in your mouth. Was a huge hit at my house this holiday season.
Loved the recipe, defiantly will be making them again
Good recipe but a little floury tasting.
The cookies were delicious, but I couldn't get this to work with my press. I ended up using an icing bag with a jumbo tip. They still looked pretty. I will make this again.
This recipe was really disappointing. I was really excited to use my cookie press for the first time. These cookies formed really nicely but when I took them out and sampled one, they tasted awful. They were bitter and tasted like flour. I had even added a bit more sugar than called for.
FINALLY!! a cookie recipe that works in the Pampered Chef cookie Press...I hated that press so much but decided to give it one more try with this recipe. Quick, easy and tasty..
Too floury and not sweet enough. You could taste the cornstarch.
I didn't care for this recipe. I followed the instructions and it turned out to be very dry. I added water and it was so thick it broke my cookie press. Maybe I should have used melted butter.
I was not impressed by this recipe. The texture was okay however, they tasted very bland. I noticed a few of the other reviews agreed. If anyone has a suggestion, I am all ears.
The dough is a dream for a cookie press! Quick and easy. I think on a scale from 1-10 on taste, these cookies rate a 6 in my opinion.
I followed the recipe to a T and the cookies came out bland and crumbly. So the next batch I added just a bit of sherry to make the dough more pliable and sprinkled chopped pecans on top. Still bland and crumbly.
Taste great and melts in the mouth. The dough was a little too soft making it a little difficult to handle though.
Solid recipe!!
I added 1 tsp. of olive oil Better than my moms family recipe. Don't be afraid to whip the heck out of it, the more you whip it the better it will work with a cookie press. Absolutely amazing melt in your mouth shortbread!!! 5 out of 5
I've had lot better cookies
This recipe worked okay in my pampered chef cookie press We sprayed the press disc first which helped a lot. The taste is not great. Very bland. We had fun any way even if they weren’t that great.
Dry and flavorless! I've no doubt it's on account of the 1/2 cup of cornstarch. I've just wasted 2 sticks of butter on this recipe. NOT worth it.
