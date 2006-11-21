Cookie Press Shortbread

These shortbread cookies are pretty tasty and addicting. Once you get your hands on them you can hardly stop yourself! I have been looking for a way to utilize my cookie press a little better and this is the perfect way! I am pretty happy with how these little babies turned out, but I think there are some parts that can definitely be improved. For example, the taste of these shortbread cookies are a bit plain and bland, and almost too buttery. I felt like I was going to die from a heart attack after munching on ~5 of them, and I am only in my early 20s! I think next time I will try adding some more sugar and vanilla and see if that makes it taste better. The dough is also a bit sticky so it took me a while to get it in the press and repeat that process over and over again. The cookies also feel a little bit too delicate; I had to be very careful when I removed them all into my tableware. I will probably also add a fair amount of flour next time to fix the consistency in addition to the "too buttery" problem. I doubled the recipe to make 4 dozens, but I ended up getting way more than 4 dozens. I tried to count but I sort of lost track; I am pretty sure I had around 10 dozens though. But then again my cookies were a bit cutesy tiny. Anyways, this recipe is definitely a keeper!