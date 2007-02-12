Chocolate Pizzelles

These are thin waferlike cookies and you must have a pizzelle iron to make them. The Italians call them "Pizzelle Alle Nocciole".

Recipe by Pat K

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Whisk the eggs with the sugar and salt until light. Melt the butter and stir in.

  • Sift together all the remaining ingredients except the hazelnuts and fold in.

  • Stir in the hazelnuts last.

  • Heat Pizzelle iron and place 1 teaspoon of batter on each imprint. Close iron and bake 30 seconds.

  • Cool on racks. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

