Chocolate Pizzelles

I noticed many people didn't like the flavor of these cookies. I think they are sensational! Although the recipe does not say to do so, please make sure you roast the hazelnuts in the oven, place them on a large, clean kitchen towel, and fold the towel over. Let the heat "steam" them for a minute, then rub the hazelnuts through the towel vigorously to remove the skins. Make sure you grind the hazelnuts very finely in a food processor before using them in the recipe. For the reviewer whose pizzelles stuck to the iron, did you oil the top and bottoms of your iron? If you do, they won't stick. Be sure to throw out the first two cookies you make on the iron, though, or you'll have a very oily cookie. It is also a good way to make sure the iron is "clean." No one wants to eat microscopic remnants from last years' pizzelles. ;)