Chocolate Pizzelles
These are thin waferlike cookies and you must have a pizzelle iron to make them. The Italians call them "Pizzelle Alle Nocciole".
I thought this recipe was excellent. I wanted to leave out the hazelnuts since I was making a separate batch of hazelnut pizzelles. I also like to make sure I have some that those with nut allergies can enjoy. So I left out the hazelnuts but added 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract.
I made these the other night and they stick to the iron.
Good but much softer than normal pizzelles. Also beware of chunkier hazelnut morsels getting stuck on the pizzelle iron
I left out the hazelnuts and added a little extra cinnamon. The batter was very easy to work with and the recipe made about fifty 4" pizzelles in my Cuisinart Pizzelle Press. I cooked them on the highest setting (5) and they came out perfect. They come out a little soft and harden as they cool....One less egg makes them a less soft and they seem to taste better if you make them the night before. Try putting marshmallow fluff or peanut butter between two of them and make delicious sandwich cookies.
I loved this recipe. They’re very good with powdered sugar on top!
I noticed many people didn't like the flavor of these cookies. I think they are sensational! Although the recipe does not say to do so, please make sure you roast the hazelnuts in the oven, place them on a large, clean kitchen towel, and fold the towel over. Let the heat "steam" them for a minute, then rub the hazelnuts through the towel vigorously to remove the skins. Make sure you grind the hazelnuts very finely in a food processor before using them in the recipe. For the reviewer whose pizzelles stuck to the iron, did you oil the top and bottoms of your iron? If you do, they won't stick. Be sure to throw out the first two cookies you make on the iron, though, or you'll have a very oily cookie. It is also a good way to make sure the iron is "clean." No one wants to eat microscopic remnants from last years' pizzelles. ;)
loved these cookies! i borrowed my mom's pizzelle maker for these and they taste just like my great aunts and grandmother made. for me, these cookies just scream christmas. thank you!!!
These were yummy. They're a lot thicker than my usual recipe. I ground and toasted almonds instead of hazelnuts, worked well. I used 3 eggs and 3/4 cups melted butter. Added some almond extract too. Cooked up well on #4 on the pizzelle maker. These are super to shape when warm, you can make cannoli, waffle cones, cookie 'taco' shells (fill with cool whip and berries!). If I make these again, I'll thin out the better to get more out of the batch.
Just gone done with my first batch of this recipe and it's great! No complaints whatsoever. I have a Cucina Pro regular and mini pizzelle maker and I used the mini for this one. It is a non-stick pizzelle maker, but you still must use non-stick spray (for those who had problems with it sticking). I left out the hazelnuts and used only three eggs, as another reviewer suggested. Great call, because after these set up for a couple minutes they are delightfully crispy and wonderful! I've been making pizzelles a LONG time and this recipe is by far the best one I've used. Thank you so much for it.
Made a batch today and delicious! Delicious! Delicious! I used what I had on hand.. Special dark chocolate powder. Left out hazelnuts as my niece is allergic to nuts. Not too sweet, just perfect. Will bake again! Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
These were my first try at making Pizzelles. I found it difficult to get exactly the right amount of dough on each griddle so the cookie came out to be exactly the size of the design on the griddle. Solution- Chill the dough, weigh out a small amount, roll it into a ball, then bake. Adjust the amount of dough until you get a cookie that exactly fills each griddle pattern.
Followed the recipe and they turned out ok-- wasn't a fan of the flavor.
Made recipe as written except for cinnamon. I had no problem with sticking to iron as reported by others. Nice flavor. It did take 45-60 seconds to cook in my iron
Chocolate pizelles are our new favorite. We married this recipe with my mom/ grandma/ nonny's recipe... meaning we made a much larger batch with a dozen eggs and vanilla and almond flavoring, with some additional oil in the batter. From this recipe, specifically used the salt, more butter, cocoa, ground hazelnut and cinnamon. Slam dunk!!
I made these because my husband thinks all cookies should be should. they were ok but I wasn't that impressed. They were easy to make but I do prefer that old-fashioned anise flavored pitzelles I remember as a kid!! I think if they were a little more chocolate-ly maybe I would like them. But husband really likes so they will be made again but I may add mini chocolate chips and see what happens.
