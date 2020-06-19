Homemade Pickled Ginger (Gari)

1 of 54

Rating: 3 stars The recipe does not say whether to wash off the salt. I did not, and the ginger turned out too salty. Helpful (226)

Rating: 5 stars It is nice to know how to make our own pickled ginger. I sliced the ginger thin when it was raw, then added it to the boiling vinegar mixture and simmered it for about 5 minutes. I then put it in to the jar, cooled it, and stored in the refridgerator. We used it the same day with our sushi...perfect! Helpful (224)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. Surprised at how easy this was, just hard to wait! To peel ginger, just use a regular spoon and the skin comes right off. Helpful (134)

Rating: 4 stars The pink color has nothing to do with the quality of your rice vinegar. Only very young ginger will turn pink during the pickling process. The ginger root you buy at your supermarket is not young ginger. I doubt if any companies are using coloring to create the pink color, unless it is really cheap ginger. Any Japanese-made pickled gingr will be young ginger. If it really bugs you that it's not pink, try to find young ginger - you will probably have to go to an Asian market or a large public market in a major metropolitan area with a large Asian population. I like mine just fine white. This is a great recipe, just the way I make mine. You will love the taste, don't worry that it's not pink! Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars Good recipe. I used apple cider vinegar with a dash of balsamic as I had ran out of rice vinegar (We live 150ks from nearest supply) did not have the natural pink color still tasted good and cleaned the pallet. Next time I might add a little finely sliced chilli. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars I used my mandolin slicer for my ginger and still it didn't turn out as thin as I like. (I like mine paper thin) I'm still trying to figure out how to get it thin enough... The flavor was really good and you can just keep adding more ginger to the pickling as you go along. Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't know this would be so easy to make. I didn't have any rice vinegar, so I used apple cider vinegar, next time I make it I will try the rice vinegar and see if there is a difference.Mine tasted great.I used a regular potato peeler and it came out fine.I love having this on hand.thank you Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! Only stored it for 2 days in the fridge and it was great. Sliced it thin on my mandoline before. It didn't turn pink, but my rice vinegar might have been "okay" quality. I aslo used splenda instead of sugar.I may have sliced it too thin, but for the salad Ginger Cabbage Salad recipe I used it in I think it was fine. Helpful (21)