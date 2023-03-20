Have a Box of Raspberry Rally Cookies? You Could Get Hundreds for the Newest Girl Scout Flavor

2023 welcomed the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie line-up, the Raspberry Rally, but no one could have predicted the cookie craze that would follow it.

The Raspberry Rally is a light, crispy raspberry cookie coated in silky dark chocolate, the first-ever spin-off of the beloved Thin Mint. It’s basically the same cookie, but instead of a mint flavor, it has a tart and fruity twist—like the Thin Mint’s sassy sister.

The Girl Scout's annual cookie debuts aren't always a huge success (miss you, Café Cookie) but this year, cookie fans rallied (sorry, we had to) behind the latest cookie creation. Believe it or not, the chocolate-raspberry treats are already sold out.

How could the newly-launched flavor be sold out before the cookie season even comes to an end?

It all started when Little Brownie Bakers (one of the organization's biggest cookie suppliers) announced supply-chain issues in late 2022, warning that certain regions of the country would experience a low supply of fan-favorite flavors. The Girl Scouts assured customers that the supply-chain disruption would not affect in-person cookie sales, but would impact online transactions.

That’s all well and good, except that the limited-edition flavor happened to be the only cookie launched and sold exclusively online (a first for the organization). There simply weren't enough cookie boxes to go around.

Responding to the high demand and little supply, some savvy sellers have taken to eBay to profit from their stash, and the payoff is pretty astonishing. So, if you happened to snag a box or two of Raspberry Rallies (and haven’t dug into them quite yet), you could be in for an entrepreneurial opportunity all your own.

Single boxes, which usually run you between $4 and $5, are being listed for around $30 on eBay—nearly 20 times the standard price—with keywords “sold out,” “hard to find” and “RARE,” in the product descriptions.

12-box bundles are averaging around $200, but we spotted one unopened 12-pack case listed at $500. Who knew the cookie resale market could be so profitable?

Ebay/Allrecipes

Let it be known, the Girl Scouts organization is not thrilled about this sideline selling. In a statement to CNBC, a brand spokesperson criticized advantageous resellers for going against philanthropic values and looking to make a quick profit off the Girl Scouts' well-respected brand.

We’ll admit, the transaction wouldn’t be totally in line with the Girl Scout spirit, but hey, the organization supports entrepreneurial opportunities in the community, right?

Resold or not, we do believe congratulations are in order: Girl Scouts, you’ve got a brand new icon in your cookie collection.

P.S. If you can't get your hands on the hot new flavor, here are 10 copycat Girl Scout cookie recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth.

