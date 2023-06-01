Rao’s Is Introducing 5 New Products This Summer

Including pizza sauce, pasta sauce, and soups!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023
The Rao's Homemade Logo on a teal and yellow background.
Photo: Rao's/Allrecipes

If there’s one thing many of us can agree on, it’s that Rao’s products are worth the splurge—in fact, our community literally voted Rao’s as one of the top five brands that are always worth buying even if they’re priced higher. Knowing how delicious and high-quality its products are, whenever Rao’s introduces new items to its grocery lineup, we get excited.

We’re extra excited this summer because Rao’s is adding five new sauces and soups to its robust line of products.

Of the new offerings, you’ll find Caramelized Onion sauce, Vodka Arrabbiata sauce, Pizza Arrabiata sauce, Italian-Style Lentil Soup, and Butternut Squash Soup. 

The new pasta and pizza sauces and soups will debut at The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade, which is a free pop-up tasting experience taking place in Chicago from June 9 to 11. Attendees will get an exclusive first taste of the new products hitting stores this summer.

Last year, spots at The Saucery, which was held in New York, sold out in mere minutes, so if you want to attend the marketplace, you can RSVP online.

In addition to the five new products, Rao’s most popular products will be available to purchase at The Saucery at a 15% discount as compared to grocery store prices—and all the proceeds will go to The Greater Chicago Food Depository, a Chicago-based charity devoted to fighting hunger in the city.

However, if you can’t make it to the Windy City to try the sauces and soups, they’ll be available to purchase at retailers nationwide soon.

The three new sauces are all red sauces—with Caramelized Onion including sweet caramelized onions; Vodka Arrabiata including tomatoes, a splash of vodka, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano cheeses, and crushed red peppers; and Pizza Arrabiata including tomatoes and crushed red peppers. The new soups both start with a savory chicken broth base. The Italian-Style Lentil Soup adds sautéed veggies, Italian spices, and roasted red pepper notes, and the Butternut Squash Soup adds butternut squash, sauteed veggies, and warming spices.

We’re not sure of the exact timeline regarding when we can see Rao’s new offerings on shelves, but it’ll likely be around the time of The Saucery pop-up or shortly after. So, keep your eyes peeled when you head to your local grocery store in June!

