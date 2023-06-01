Rao's' Newest Product Isn’t Edible—but I Still Desperately Want It

As an editor on the Allrecipes' team, I'm no stranger to the weird and wonderful world of food brand merch. From dipping sauce-inspired crewnecks to a bucket hat based on the iconic Pizza Hut Tiffany lamp, I've seen it all. But I haven't wanted a piece of food-related merch this bad since Panera launched its now-infamous Baguette Bag. But then again, leave it to the brand behind our editors' and readers' favorite pasta sauce to churn out some seriously enviable merch. Meet the Rao's Homemade Jar Purse.

Rao's Homemade

What to Know About the Rao's Jar Purse

In addition to the five new products that Rao's is launching this summer, the beloved sauce and Italian food brand is launching one limited time offering you can't eat. The Jar Purse is ... well exactly what is sounds like: It's a luxury purse modeled after the iconic Rao's glass jar.

This 100% real purse comes in two styles, The Marinara, named for the brand's top-rated sauce, and The Vodka Arrabbiata, in honor of one of the three new sauces the brand is adding to its lineup this year. From the looks of it, the purses appear to be constructed from colored leather with the brand's signature logo and even a green top to mimic the jar's ubiquitous green lid.

With metallic chain straps and a brilliant pop-open design, these bags are not only whimsical but downright stylish. After the mad dash for one of Panera's Baguette Bags, I wouldn't be surprised if the Jar Purses were met with the same enthusiasm from fans. Want to get your hands on one? Here's what you need to know.



Rao's Homemade

How to Get Your Own Rao's Homemade Jar Purse

The two iconic accessories will be available for purchase in limited quantities and sold exclusively at The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade, an immersive pop-up put on by the brand in Chicago 6/9-6/11. Last year, sign-up spots for the The Saucery pop-up (which was held in New York) sold out in mere minutes, so if you want to attend this year, we'd recommend RSVP-ing online.

Additionally, these purses will cost you a pretty penny. Since they're genuine luxury bags, they come with a bit of sticker shock; The limited time bags are being sold for $1,000 at the pop-up. Are they worth the splurge, like the brand's tomato sauces? Hard to say. However, you can still get your hands on one without dropping some cheddar.

Rao’s Homemade is giving away one purse to a lucky fan via the Virtual Saucery, an online experience that replicates the pop-up for those not in Chicago. For more details on that giveaway, you'll just have to follow along on Rao's social media.

One thing is for certain: with this level of exclusivity, the Jar Purse may not be summer's most widespread trend, but it is definitely the summer's hottest accessory (if you can get your hands on it).

