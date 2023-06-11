It turns out that bottle of avocado oil in your kitchen might not be all that you bargained for.

According to a recent report from the University of California at Davis, 69% of avocado oils sold by retailers are either rancid or are actually mixed with other oils. The study, published in the journal Food Control, included 29 store-brand refined avocado oil samples. Only three of the samples were considered acceptable according to basic quality and purity standards.

Many of the store-brand avocado oils included in the round-up contained high levels of oxidation which is a an indication that the oils had started to go bad. While others, including ones labeled as "pure" avocado oil contained other ingredients including canola, safflower, soybean, and sunflower oils.

Why Is So Much Avocado Oil Rancid or Impure?

There are currently no enforceable standards defining the chemical and physical characteristics of avocado oils, which could mean you are paying more money for a lower-value product and can even be dangerous if you have a food allergy that isn't declared on the label.

"We found that low-cost products indicate a higher probability for adulteration, but high cost didn't guarantee purity or quality," says Selina Wang, an associate professor in the Food Science and Technology department at UC Davis.

Wang hopes that the findings of this particular study will lead to the start of establishing a set of acceptable standards that will help both consumers and producers of avocado oil.

"I'm very optimistic for the future of the avocado oil industry," Wang said. "It's a high-value product with high consumer demand, similar to what I saw with olive oil 10 years ago. Olive oil quality and purity have improved significantly, which is where I see avocado oil going, if we can establish fair standards and eliminate fraudulent products."

How To Find a High-Quality Avocado Oil

The health benefits of avocado oil is one reason it's so popular. It has a lot of monounsaturated fat, The same healthy fats found in olive oil, but avocado oil has a more mild flavor. It lends a light nutty, grassy taste to vinaigrettes and marinades and is on the high side as far as smoke points go, making it a great option for pan-frying, roasting and use on the hot grates of the barbecue.

So how can you tell what you are getting when you are looking for a bottle of avocado oil in the aisle of your grocery store? Unfortunately, one of the best indications to tell if a cooking oil is fresh is by testing it when it has been opened. Rancid oil will have a pungent and musty smell to it. You can't open the bottle in the store.

Use the appearance of the packaged oils as a guide for selecting an avocado oil. Look for avocado oils sold in green glass with a tightly-fitted sealed cap or lid. Avocado oil should be pale green in color and a refined avocado oil can appear as light yellow or almost clear due to the pigments removed during the refining process.

It's also worth noting that this study only looked at private labels and not name-brand oils. You can see the full list of tested oils and the results in the study.

Whichever one you go with, pick a bottle with a listed harvest date as close as possible the date of purchase. Once you get it home, store it in a cool, dark place.

Avocado Oil Substitutes

If you'd rather not risk it with avocado oil until more standards are put in place, try switching to one of these other options instead: