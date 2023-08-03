The Pyrex Glass Container Set My Family Uses Daily Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen

Every home needs at least one solid set of food storage containers—especially glass ones. They're a lot more versatile than their plastic counterparts because they can be heated, and they don’t stain.

My family has owned this set from Pyrex for upwards of five years. They're a no-frills kind of option that gets the job done. And while they’re a no-brainer when they’re full price, they are a must-grab when they’re on sale, like they are now. In fact, at just $3 apiece, this is at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these containers.

The set comes with a variety of shapes and sizes (12 containers total), which I love because there’s an option for everything. You’ll get nine round containers, all with lids: three 4-cup containers, three 2-cup containers, and three 1-cup containers. You’ll also get three 3-cup rectangular containers, too. Each size has a different colored lid, making it easy to pair them up with one another.

What my family loves about these containers is the materials they’re made of. The base is a nice, durable, classic Pyrex glass. We’ve definitely dropped them a few times, yet there’s been no sign of wear. And, since they’re glass, I never have to worry about what goes inside of them. From pickled cabbage, to tomato sauce, pre-cooked rice, or even brownies—there’s never any residual smell or stain, especially if you run it through the dishwasher.

They also generally wipe clean easily by hand, which is what my family prefers to do, since they are pretty much always in use. The lids are also great—they’re lightweight and pop on easily. Because of their design, they keep the containers’ very low profile.

They’re not fully leakproof, though it’s never been a real issue since these tend to live in our refrigerator full-time. The lids are safe for the freezer, dishwasher, and best of all, safe for the microwave making them ideal for reheating leftovers.

I also find that every size in the set get’s used: No size is too big or too little to actually be practical. The large 4-cup round containers hold soups, sauces, and big-batch salads. The mid sized bowl is great for pre-cooking rice or beans for the week. The small round containers are the best for popping small amounts of leftovers in, as well as dressings and homemade sauces, or even candied nuts. And the rectangular containers are especially good for square-shaped treats like brownies, blondies, or for other meal-prepped goods.

Bottom line: These are the best containers we own. I’d buy them again and again if I needed to, but the set we have now keeps going strong. Pick up a set of these Pyrex containers for yourself while they’re on sale for just $3 apiece.

