Pyrex Mixing Bowls, Containers, and More Are on Big Sale at Macy’s Right Now

If you ask us, Pyrex is one of the best brands for kitchen prep and organization. Its products are sturdy, reliable, and can go the distance. In fact, we’re always on the lookout for sales from Pyrex because we love its products so much.

And right now, Macy’s is having a huge sale on the brand’s mixing bowls, storage containers, and more—with prices starting at just $12. Beyond slashing prices, Macy’s is also taking $20 off the Joanna Gaines’ popular cookbook “Magnolia Table, Volume 2” with purchase of an on-sale Pyrex item. But regardless of whether you go in for that bonus offer, these deals are worth checking out. Here are seven of our favorites to add to your cart now.

The Best Pyrex Deals Happening at Macy’s

Prepware 4-Cup Measuring Cup

Macys

Buy it: $12 (was $15); Macy’s

Starting with the most classic Pyrex item out there, who doesn’t need one (or two, or three) of these in their kitchen? This has a 4-cup capacity, and will make measuring wet or dry ingredients easy as can be. It’s also oven-, microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, in classic Pyrex fashion.

Large Glass Baking Dish

Macys

Buy it: $20 (was $25); Macy’s

This 15-inch by 10-inch large glass baking dish is perfect for baking brownies or whipping up a casserole. It’s made with the same material as the measuring cup, so you know it can withstand pretty much anything. And it can even double as a storage container in a pinch. Just wrap the top in aluminum foil and you’re set.

22-Piece Food Storage Container Set

Macys

Buy it: $60 (was $76); Macy’s

Speaking of storage containers, there are a few great storage containers on sale from Pyrex, specifically, this 22-piece set. It includes three 2-cup round containers, three 4-cup round bowls, one 3-cup rectangular container, one 6-cup rectangular container, and three 1-cup small round containers to store anything in. All in all, this set is an excellent way to refresh your food storage collection.

6-Piece Storage Set with Wooden Lids

Macys

Buy it: $52 (was $65); Macy’s

This six-piece set is less about storing food for on-the-go, as it is about having beautiful pantry storage to keep your life organized. The three containers are designed for storing dry snacks like pretzels and nuts, and the beautiful wooden lids will go with any kitchen decor.

Set of 2 Deep Baking Dishes

Macys

Buy it: $28 (was $36); Macy’s

These baking dishes can fit a whole chicken with ease, and with a set of two of them, your meal prepping will know no bounds. Each dish is 15.3- by 9.5- by 3.25-inches and made of glass that can go directly into a preheated oven. Their extra-deep design makes them perfect for an oven-baked mac ‘n cheese with a crispy topping.

Mixing Bowl Set with Assorted Lids

Macys

Buy it: $39 (was $49); Macy’s

Every kitchen needs a quality set of mixing bowls, and this might be the set your kitchen has been craving. It includes a 1-, 1.5-, 2.5-, and 4-quart bowl, and each comes with a corresponding (and color-coded) lid for easy storage.

Freshlock 10-Piece Storage Set

Macys

Buy it: $44 (was $55); Macy’s

Last but not least, this 10-piece set of storage containers has snap-on lids that makes transporting food to and from work a breeze. The airtight lids are leakproof and have four tabs to ensure security. With enough sides for a main and some snacks to get you through the day, who could ask for anything more?

