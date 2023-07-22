I’ve Been Using My Favorite Pyrex Measuring Cup for a Decade and I’ve Never Needed to Replace It

There are few tools that are truly essential when you’re learning how to cook, and everyone probably defines essential differently — maybe one person needs a well-balanced chef’s knife, while someone else might say what you really need is an air fryer. Personally, one kitchen tool I can’t live without is a reliable, sturdy measuring cup—and I found the best one. It’s so good in fact, that I’ve been using the same one for nearly a decade.

The Pyrex 2-cup measuring cup is the only measuring cup you’ll ever need to buy. It’s built to last, and right now it's 37 percent off at Amazon.

Pyrex might seem old-fashioned, but when grandmothers and moms both swear by a kitchen brand, you know it's good. And trust me, Pyrex deserves its sterling reputation. Just like much of the brand’s glassware, this 2-cup measuring cup is made from heavy duty, thick glass. The result is an incredibly durable kitchen tool that is indispensable for all kinds of cooking and baking projects.

I have accidentally dropped this measuring cup on hardwood floors, countertops, slammed it into the side of the refrigerator and a stainless steel mixing bowl, and it doesn’t have a single dent or scratch on it. And just as importantly, the measuring markers on the side haven’t faded or chipped off even after a decade of use.

Those signature bold read measurement markers are probably the most iconic aspect of this measuring cup, and what makes it so appealing, outside of its durability. There’s no need to squint to see what you’re looking for, and it includes ounce, cup, and milliliter measurements for easy conversion. And here’s one more thing I love: The thick, sturdy handle makes it easy to lift, and hard to lose your grip on it, even if it's full to the brim and feels heavy.

Obviously it can accommodate any type of liquid that you need to measure, as well as dry ingredients like sugar, flour, and shredded cheese. Ingredients don’t stick to the inside when pouring them into a pot or mixing bowl. In fact, it easily wipes clean when you’re done using it. And after all this time, it hasn’t stained yet.

If you buy this measuring cup, you won’t need to replace it for years. It can withstand daily use and all kinds of accidental kitchen mishaps. Since I bought it, it’s become one of my most trusted and reliable kitchen assistants.

At just $12, this is a rare deal on one of the most durable, long-lasting kitchen tools you can buy. I swear by this Pyrex measuring cup, and once you start using it, you will too.

