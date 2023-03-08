These Pyrex Mixing Bowls Are the Next Durable Addition to Your Collection, and a Set of 3 Is Less Than $20

Pyrex has long been a staple in so many of our kitchens, whether we're grabbing the measuring cups or the brand’s containers and bakeware. But, another mainstay for the brand that's well worth grabbing are its tempered glass bowls.

Just $6 apiece, this set contains three different sized options for all of your meal prep and baking needs. And, similar to all the other Pyrex essentials, they’ve got the microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe versatility that we all know and love.

Amazon

Buy it: $18; Amazon

The set is called the “Smart Essentials” for a reason. From material to size, the design makes these bowls tough to beat, especially for baking. They’re made with a sturdy, thick glass that’s been processed to withstand temperature changes more easily, which means you can use these bowls to reheat leftovers in the microwave, to melt chocolate over a double boiler, or even to freeze ingredients if you need to.

You’ll get a small 1-quart bowl, a medium 1.5-quart bowl, and a larger 2.5-quart one, which'll especially come in handy if you need to measure out ingredients for a recipe.

And, since they’re see-through, it’s easy to see how much you have inside the bowl, as well as whether or not you’ve mixed a batter or mixture well enough. The handy rim around the bowls’ edge also makes them easy to hold for turning or lifting.

They’re also an Amazon shopper favorite with over 22,700 perfect ratings. One shopper dubbed these bowls “a kitchen must-have,” writing, “they really are quite perfect.” The shopper loves to use them for prepping, mixing, and serving, too.

“They're Pyrex mixing bowls. What more is there to say? Nice, heavy, glass bowls perfect for mixing anything of any size,” another user wrote. Others agree that these bowls are easy to hold, easy to use, and versatile. A third person added that their family’s been using this bowl set for years, writing that they love how they are easy to clean and that they nest perfectly for storing.

If you have yet to grab these coveted Pyrex nesting bowls, now’s the time. With a versatile and durable design backed by thousands of five-star ratings, they’ll be your go-to set for anything from brownie-baking to dinner-party prep in no time.

At the time of publishing, the price was $18.