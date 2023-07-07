Publix Is Giving Away Free Treats From Its Ice Cream Truck This Summer

If you can’t resist a scoop of ice cream on a warm summer day, then you’re in luck, especially if you live in the Southeast U.S., where Publix’s very own ice cream truck will be making appearances in different areas throughout the summer. And it gets better: You don’t even need to open your wallet to try these refreshing, seasonal delights. The Publix ice cream truck will offer samples of ice cream for free (yes, free!) to all visitors who stop by with a sweet tooth.

What Is the Publix Ice Cream Truck?

The Publix Ice Cream Truck will feature seasonal and limited-edition summertime favorites, such as Lemon Berry Bliss and Pina Colada, along with a few classic ice cream staples, like chocolate, strawberry and vanilla. There are even a few lactose-free options to try.

Consider the Publix Ice Cream Truck “tour” to be much more than your average ice cream truck. While you might feel nostalgic, imagining a mouth-watering, cherry-dipped vanilla cone in your hands, or hearing the Mr. Softee jingle in your head, the Publix Ice Cream Truck will create a new experience for you to connect with your inner child.

In addition to the perks of free ice cream, visitors may even decide to stay for a while to play lawn games and snap a couple of photos in a vintage-style photo booth.

Where to Find Publix’s Ice Cream Truck This Summer

You can stumble upon Publix’s Ice Cream Truck at various locations as it makes its way through South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Take note of any happenings and upcoming events with Publix in these states for a higher likelihood of seeing the Publix Ice Cream Truck. Or check out one of these scheduled events:

Orlando, Florida, July 7, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Lake Eola (101 S Rosalind Avenue)

Tampa, Florida, July 9, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Glazer Children's Museum (110 W Gasparilla Plaza)

Sarasota, Florida, July 10, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Payne Park (2010 Adams Lane)

Lakeland, Florida, July 13, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m at Barnett Family Park (730 E Orange Street)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 15, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Museum of Discovery & Science (401 SW 2nd Street)

West Palm Beach, Florida, July 16, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Cox Science Center & Aquarium (4801 Dreher Trail N)

Mark your calendars if you live near one of these locations. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this one!

