Hurricane season is here, but this year, without Publix’s famous hurricane cakes.



The Florida-based chain has always been known for it's one-of-a-kind cakes, but in 2019, photos of unique, weather-themed cakes started appearing online during Florida’s preparation for Hurricane Dorain.



The cakes were designed after a storm radar, with blue, green, red, and white swirls representing the storm's severity. They were also decorated with encouraging messages like “Leave Florida alone” and “Go away” to let the community know they were all in it together.



While some customers thought the cakes captured the spirit of “Floridians,” the divisive cakes were not without their critics. Some customers found the cakes comforting and uplifting while others saw them as trivializing the devastating effects of natural disasters.



After last year’s storm wreckage in Florida and poor responses to a cookie cake that circulated the internet, the company decided the joke had run its course.



We’re not sure exactly when a new policy was put into effect, but as of now, the company website states, “Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events. Often times, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty.”



However, this no longer includes bakery requests that might “make light of a natural disaster.”



For now, the company is putting their attention on “taking care of our customers, associates and communities,” as it responds to Hurricane Ian and prepares for the next storm.



If you’re really missing the hurricane cakes yearly encouragement, making your own isn’t as hard as you’d think. And, although the baked goods are gone, the sentiments frosted on them remain the same for our Florida residents—stay safe!

