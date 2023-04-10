FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-Eat Salads Containing Recalled Lettuce

The salads contain lettuce recalled by the FDA due to possible listeria contamination.

Published on April 10, 2023
close up of a woman holding a basket and shopping for lettuce
Photo:

Getty Images

On April 7th, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for several fresh salads after they were found to contain lettuce previously recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The affected ready-to-eat (RTE) salads contain lettuce that is part of an active FDA recall due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The FSIS is issuing this public health alert to, "ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed."

The affected products are two different brands' packaged fresh salads with chicken and ham. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

  • 5.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Fruit Ridge Farms White Chicken Caesar Salad” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.
  • 4.6-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Fruit Ridge Farms Chef Salad with Ham” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.
  • 5.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing “BELL’S BISTRO White Chicken Caesar Salad” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.
  • 4.6-oz. clear plastic packages containing “BELL’S BISTRO Chef Salad with Ham” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

The affected products contain the establishment number “EST. 17050” or “P-17050” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The salads were distributed through Russ' Restaurants Commissary and shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

There have been no confirmed illnesses so far, however, if you purchased any of the products involved in the public health alert, do not consume them. The FDA advises you to discard them or return them to their original place of purchase for a refund.

Exposure to listeria monocytogenes bacteria can result in a listeriosis infection. Symptoms of listeriosis include a high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and stiffness. Listeriosis infections can be serious and sometimes fatal, and are more likely to be serious in high-risk populations like young children, the elderly, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems.

If you have any questions concerning this public health alert, contact Alicia Richards, Food Safety & Quality Manager at 616-399-7084 Ext. 416 or arichards@russrestaurants.com.

