This Viral Container Keeps Guacamole ‘Fresh for Days,’ and It's Just $9 Right Now

It has over 6,000 perfect ratings, too.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin is an Ecommerce Food Writer with a professional food background and a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at Insider as a fellow for the Home and Kitchen Reviews team.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PrepWorks by Progressive Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper Plastic Kitchen Storage Container Tout
Photo:

AllRecipes / Daisy Rodriguez

From the creamy texture, to its balanced, limey flavor, guacamole deserves every bit of praise it gets. But there’s one challenge: Keeping it from losing its vibrant color, and taste.

Once you open an avocado, oxygen reacts to an enzyme to turn it to an often unappetizing brown shade. It's a race to eat it all before it turns colors. That is, until this PrepWorks container came along. This nifty tool is just waiting in the wings to keep your dip fresher for longer, and you can score it on sale for just $9 right now. 

PrepWorks by Progressive Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper Plastic Kitchen Storage Container

Amazon

Buy it: $9 (was $13); Amazon

With over 6,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and a few viral TikToks under its belt, the Progressive PrepWorks Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper Storage Container is the answer to making more than one serving of the dip at a time. 

The main perk of this container is its press-fit seal. Instead of the lid going on top of the container, there is a rubber or silicone based ring around the lid that fits flush inside of the container depending on the  amount of dip you have inside. Thanks to this seal, it works to prevent oxygen from getting to the avocado, keeping it fresher for longer. 

According to the brand, you’ll want to mound the dip inside of it, then press down to ensure minimal air bubbles. And because the base and lid are both clear, it’s easy to see when all the air is removed as you push down, as well as how much guacamole you have left. The container can fit up to 4-cups of guacamole or other dips. 

With tons of perfect ratings, shoppers call out how well this container actually works, as well as how easy it is to clean. “Keeps my guacamole fresh for days! No more tossing out because it went brown,” one person wrote. One shopper said that they can keep guacamole fresh for four to five days. 

“The size is exactly what I was looking for. It has a 4-cup capacity, and a six-hass avocado guacamole recipe fits perfectly inside. And now, there's no rush to eat it all up in a couple days,” a third user wrote. Others even call out that if you don’t want to make big batches, it’ll still keep smaller portions fresh, too. 

With shoppers and TikTokers raving about how easy this is to use, clean, and how well it works, it’s worth giving it a shot for yourself. Right now, it’s on sale for just  $9, which is a small price to pay for a lifetime of saved guacamole, if you ask us. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $9. 

More Allrecipes-Approved Finds:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Macy's Pyrex Sale TOUT
Pyrex Mixing Bowls, Containers, and More Are on Big Sale at Macy’s Right Now
Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer Tout
Shoppers Are Calling This Vegetable Chopper the 'Perfect Kitchen Gadget'—and It's 50% Off
nordstrom deals roundup tout
Deal Alert: Score Up to 75% Off Top-Brands Before Nordstrom's Massive Spring Sale Ends
AR: Best New Gadgets Under $25 TOUT
Here Are the Best New Amazon Kitchen Gadget Deals This Month—All Under $25
Dash Safe Slice Tout
Finally, a Mandoline You Don’t Have to Be Afraid Of
FitFabHome 3 Pack Large Non Stick Oven Liners Mat Tout
You'll Never Have to Clean Your Oven Again With These Liners
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Move Over Stanley: This Is the New ‘It’ Water Bottle, According to TikTok
WISELIFE 3 Pack Reusable Grocery Bags Tout
Costco, Aldi, and Walmart Shoppers All Have One Thing In Common—These Grocery Bags
Aldi sign
5 Aldi Products You Should Never Buy, According to Our Editors
Lifewit Large Lunch Bag 24-Can (15L) Insulated Lunch Box Soft Cooler Tout
If You Need a New Soft Cooler After the Yeti Recall, This $17 Option Is the One to Grab
Healthy take-out lunch at a desk on a lime-green background
5 Restaurants Where You Can Score Lunch for Less Than $10
Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan Tout
Everything Tastes ‘Much Juicier’ When Cooked on This Now-$22 Lodge Pan, According to Shoppers
three sets of dry food storage containers on a green background
The 16 Best Dry Food Storage Containers, According to Thousands of Reviews
costco-storefront-allrecipes-4x3
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now
A starbucks cup on a natural background with a tricolor border.
Am I the Last Person to Learn About the Starbucks Free Refills Hack?
Someone holding a baguette sandwich with a green baguette-style bag branded with the Panera logo on the table.
Panera Just Launched an Accessory—And I Hate That I Want It