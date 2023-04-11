This Viral Container Keeps Guacamole ‘Fresh for Days,’ and It's Just $9 Right Now

From the creamy texture, to its balanced, limey flavor, guacamole deserves every bit of praise it gets. But there’s one challenge: Keeping it from losing its vibrant color, and taste.

Once you open an avocado, oxygen reacts to an enzyme to turn it to an often unappetizing brown shade. It's a race to eat it all before it turns colors. That is, until this PrepWorks container came along. This nifty tool is just waiting in the wings to keep your dip fresher for longer, and you can score it on sale for just $9 right now.

Amazon

Buy it: $9 (was $13); Amazon

With over 6,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and a few viral TikToks under its belt, the Progressive PrepWorks Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper Storage Container is the answer to making more than one serving of the dip at a time.

The main perk of this container is its press-fit seal. Instead of the lid going on top of the container, there is a rubber or silicone based ring around the lid that fits flush inside of the container depending on the amount of dip you have inside. Thanks to this seal, it works to prevent oxygen from getting to the avocado, keeping it fresher for longer.

According to the brand, you’ll want to mound the dip inside of it, then press down to ensure minimal air bubbles. And because the base and lid are both clear, it’s easy to see when all the air is removed as you push down, as well as how much guacamole you have left. The container can fit up to 4-cups of guacamole or other dips.

With tons of perfect ratings, shoppers call out how well this container actually works, as well as how easy it is to clean. “Keeps my guacamole fresh for days! No more tossing out because it went brown,” one person wrote. One shopper said that they can keep guacamole fresh for four to five days.

“The size is exactly what I was looking for. It has a 4-cup capacity, and a six-hass avocado guacamole recipe fits perfectly inside. And now, there's no rush to eat it all up in a couple days,” a third user wrote. Others even call out that if you don’t want to make big batches, it’ll still keep smaller portions fresh, too.

With shoppers and TikTokers raving about how easy this is to use, clean, and how well it works, it’s worth giving it a shot for yourself. Right now, it’s on sale for just $9, which is a small price to pay for a lifetime of saved guacamole, if you ask us.

At the time of publishing, the price was $9.