I Just Found Out Pringles Discontinued One of My Favorite Flavors

Growing up, I loved visiting the chips aisle during grocery trips with my family because I wanted to get my hands on a Pringles tube. Pringles' unique cylindrical and uncrushable packaging won my heart early—I loved the uniform chips in the original flavor. I grew into loving spice and heat as the years passed and the jalapeño-flavored chips were one of my go-to comfort foods—jalapeño's smoky, peppery taste and front-of-mouth heat won over my taste buds.



But over the last few months I haven't been able to find my favorite Wavy Fire Roasted Jalapeño Crisps in stores or online. Then I stumbled across this Twitter post where Pringles officially confirmed that it discontinued the product.



When Were Wavy Fire Roasted Jalapeño Crisps Discontinued?

After a phone call to the Pringles hotline, I was able to confirm that the product was discontinued—the Wavy Fire Roasted Jalapeño Chips were no longer available as of December 2022.



There was no explanation as to why the product was discontinued, so I had to ask, "Would Pringles consider bringing this product back?"



The answer was a flat-out no—my favorite jalapeño-flavored chips won't make a comeback.



The Best Alternatives for Wavy Fire Roasted Jalapeño Crisps

Now that I have confirmed and grieved the news, I'm hunting for my next favorite chips. From the chip texture perspective, I can live with sticking to Pringles and giving their Wavy Sweet & Spicy BBQ variety a chance to woo my taste buds.



But I do miss the heat from jalapeños, so these are the chips on my list to try as a substitute:

Kettle Brand Jalapeño Kettle Potato Chips

Takis Kettlez Typhoon Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Chips

Cape Cod Sweet and Spicy Jalapeño Chips

Jay's Krunchers Jalapeño Potato Chips



While I am open to giving other brands of jalapeño chips a chance, I am certain that none of these varieties will give the same flavor, uniform texture, and appearance that I long for. I am holding onto a glimpse of hope that Pringles would consider bringing back the Wavy Fire Roasted Jalapeño Crisps.

