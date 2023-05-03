This Internet-Loved Storage Container Set Blew Our Minds—and It's Selling Out Quickly

Products go viral all the time, but you know they're something special when you instantly feel that a product is equally as useful as it is intriguing. And that's how we felt about these baking Prepworks Containers once we watched this viral TikTok.

The popular set not only scratches the organizational itch we all have, but Prepworks went ahead and gave each container a massive perk to make your life significantly easier, causing TikTok users to add them straight into their pantries. They're rare right now, but luckily, Target has the coveted set in stock, just waiting for you to add it to your cart.

Target

Buy it: $70; Target

This set comes with nine pieces, and each container is supposed to hold a specific ingredient common in our baking pantries, like the 4-quart flour container, which comes with a magnetic plate and leveler accessory for easier measuring. Just be sure you scoop flour in, then level it for the most accurate yield. You’ll also get a 2.5-quart sugar container, which comes with a spout for easy, mess-free pouring, and a 2-quart confectioner’s sugar container, which has an insert for the dusting spoon. The 1.5-quart brown sugar container has space for the terracotta tamper to keep your brown sugar from drying out.

Each container is designed to fit the standard amount of whatever you’re putting inside, for example each container is specifically designed for a 5-pound bag of flour or a 4-pound bag or sugar. You’ll also get a 1.5-cup container that fits baking soda, sprinkles, or more, and it even comes with a shaker lid.

Each container comes with an air-tight top with a stainless steel seal for easing opening, plus they all have measurement markings on the side so you know exactly how much you have left. Their clear plastic design makes them lightweight and see-through, which will allow you to grab what you need from the pantry without opening the container first.

Shoppers love them, and they’re already collecting five-star ratings at Target. “My pantry was a nightmare,” one person wrote. “Flour, sugar and brown sugar in all different containers. Everything is all neat and organized now. The clay disc in the brown sugar really helps. The containers click shut with a tight sea,” they added.

“These storage containers are the best I've used! They keep dry goods fresh for months,” a second customer wrote. They also use them for oats, rice, and nuts. “Very versatile and easy to use with the snap lids, measurement markers and leveling tools,” they added. Others call out just how easy these are to clean too, since they’re dishwasher-safe.

So, what are you waiting for? Organize your baking staples with these Prepworks containers that don’t just look good, but will also help maintain their freshness and help you bake.

At the time of publishing, the price was $70.