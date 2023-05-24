Over 450,000 Waffle Makers Have Been Recalled Due to Safety Risk After 34 Reports of Burn Injuries

The recall follows 44 reports of incidents involving the waffle maker, including 34 burn injuries, three of which required medical attention.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023
A PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle maker on a red background with a red recall sticker on top.
Photo:

Best Buy/Allrecipes

Nearly half a million waffle makers have been recalled due to potential burn and injury hazard, a May 18 press release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports. The recalled appliances in question are two models of the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle maker.

According to the CPSC, “Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers."

So far, the firm has received 44 incident reports involving the waffle makers, including 34 burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

This recall affects the 5-inch PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer (Model ESWM02) and 7-inch PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer(Model ESWM03) waffle makers. The products were manufactured and sold in 11 colors, including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage. Each waffle maker features the PowerXL logo on the top of the machine.

PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizers waffle maker

Best Buy

The waffle makers were sold in the U.S. and Canada through the following retailers: Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide, as well as online through QVC, Amazon, Kohl's, Walmart, and other websites. They retailed between $30 and $60 and were sold from July 2021 through October 2022.

How To Know if You Own a Recalled Waffle Maker

To determine if you have an affected product, check the tag attached to the power cord. The model numbers and date codes are printed on the tag attached to the power cord, and will match one of the model numbers described in the recall.

If you do indeed own a recalled waffle maker, the CPSC is urging you to stop using the machine immediately. Contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part that will prevent future hazard, as well as written instructions to complete repairs to your machine. The adaptor can also be received by registering online via this page.

According to a safety notice on PowerXL's website, "When installed on your Stuffed Wafflizer, [this part] will release the latch when it recognizes a set internal pressure level," and this, "resolves the potential issue."

If you have questions about the recall, contact by calling Empower Brands toll-free at 1-866-276-0063 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. You can also email the company at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
two cosori brand air fryers sit on a green square on a blue background with a red recall sticker above.
Over 2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
a pint of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in the flavor brown sugar chunk with a recall stamp on top of it.
Thousands of Pints of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Recalled Across 4 States
ar bbq pork ribs recall label
40,000 Pounds of BBQ Pork Recalled From Walmart and Aldi
Pork rinds spilling out of a plastic bag onto a yellow background with a red "recall" sticker at the top.
Over 1,100 Pounds of Pork Rinds Recalled Due to Lack of Inspection
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Trader Joe’s Pesto Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up
recall bowls of spinach and kale on a yellow background
3 Brands of Spinach, Collard Greens, and Kale Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination
Lay's Classic Potato Chips recall on a blue background
Hundreds of Bags of Lay’s Potato Chips Recalled Across 4 States
Bags of Gold Medal flour with a recall sticker on a gold background
General Mills Recalls Gold Medal All Purpose Flour After Potential Salmonella Contamination
Soup recall
4 Varieties of Ready-To-Eat Soups Have Been Found Not Safe To Eat by the USDA
Ground beef recall
Over 2,100 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled for Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
Cumin Recall
Cumin Recalled in 16 States Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination
Three premade salad mixes from Meijer on a orange burst shape on purple background with a red recall sticker at the top.
Meijer Recalls Premade Salads Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
close up of a woman holding a basket and shopping for lettuce
FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-Eat Salads Containing Recalled Lettuce
Fresh Express salads with recall button
Salad Kits Sold in 5 States Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
Three packs of Revolution Farms brand lettuce and greens on an orange background with a recall sticker on top.
Revolution Farms Recalls Lettuce in 6 States Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
Smoked salmon recall
Smoked Salmon Sold at Publix Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination