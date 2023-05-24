Over 450,000 Waffle Makers Have Been Recalled Due to Safety Risk After 34 Reports of Burn Injuries

Nearly half a million waffle makers have been recalled due to potential burn and injury hazard, a May 18 press release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports. The recalled appliances in question are two models of the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle maker.

According to the CPSC, “Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers."

So far, the firm has received 44 incident reports involving the waffle makers, including 34 burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

This recall affects the 5-inch PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer (Model ESWM02) and 7-inch PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer(Model ESWM03) waffle makers. The products were manufactured and sold in 11 colors, including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage. Each waffle maker features the PowerXL logo on the top of the machine.

The waffle makers were sold in the U.S. and Canada through the following retailers: Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other home goods stores nationwide, as well as online through QVC, Amazon, Kohl's, Walmart, and other websites. They retailed between $30 and $60 and were sold from July 2021 through October 2022.

How To Know if You Own a Recalled Waffle Maker

To determine if you have an affected product, check the tag attached to the power cord. The model numbers and date codes are printed on the tag attached to the power cord, and will match one of the model numbers described in the recall.



If you do indeed own a recalled waffle maker, the CPSC is urging you to stop using the machine immediately. Contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part that will prevent future hazard, as well as written instructions to complete repairs to your machine. The adaptor can also be received by registering online via this page.

According to a safety notice on PowerXL's website, "When installed on your Stuffed Wafflizer, [this part] will release the latch when it recognizes a set internal pressure level," and this, "resolves the potential issue."



If you have questions about the recall, contact by calling Empower Brands toll-free at 1-866-276-0063 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. You can also email the company at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com.